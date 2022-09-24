Read full article on original website
Pella Christian Volleyball and Cross Country in Action Tonight
It will be a busy Tuesday for Pella Christian, as the Eagles cross country teams will split up to run in two separate events and the volleyball team travels to take on Little Hawkeye Conference rival Oskaloosa. Continuing the trend of first-time occurrences in the five-year tenure of Head Coach...
Indianola Cross Country, Volleyball in Action Today
The Indianola boys and girls cross country teams are in action today at Knoxville, while the volleyball squad looks to stay in the race atop the Little Hawkeye Conference standings. The #15 in class 4A Indianola girls will be joined by the boys at Pine Knolls Country Club in Knoxville,...
Knoxville Hosts Cross Country Invitational, Volleyball Heads To Cardinal
It is a busy day of sports for Knoxville squads. The cross country program will host the Knoxville Invitational as 14 schools including Knoxville, Pella Christian, Indianola, Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas will be represented at Pine Knolls Golf Club. Panthers Boys Coach Michael Splavec says this always reminds him of a mini-state meet with the amount of runners and fans in attendance. After its runner-up finish at Boone over the weekend the Knoxville Volleyball Squad will head to Cardinal to face the Comets for the first time as a conference opponent. Cardinal is making its debut in the South Central Conference and has struggled to keep pace since moving from the Southeast Iowa Super Conference going 0-4 to start conference play and stand at 2-14 overall. Cross Country is at 4:30, while volleyball first serve is at 7:30.
Pleasantville Volleyball Hosting Third Triangular of the Season Tonight
The Pleasantville volleyball team will play host to their third and final triangular this fall, this time with the Van Meter Bulldogs and Grand View Christian Thunder. The Trojans currently sit a half game behind Van Meter for second place in the West Central Conference and will get a chance pass them in the standings with a five-set match in the triangular opener. After the visiting squads complete a best of three match, the Trojans will than wrap up the triangular with their own best of three match against Grand View Christian. The triangular at Pleasantville High School begins at 5 p.m.
Twin Cedars Sweeps Melcher-Dallas In Volleyball Rivalry Match
Two Marion County arch-rivals met on the volleyball court on Monday night and Melcher-Dallas was the victim of Twin Cedars in three sets. Both teams had early scoring runs in the set one but Melcher-Dallas tied it at 13 and after that neither team could get full control until the Sabers made plays down the stretch and took set one 25-to-21. Set two, The Saints found themselves down 17-9 and stormed back to get to within four at 19-15, but mistakes and aggressive serving by Twin Cedars allowed the Sabers to escape 25-21. Melcher-Dallas could never fully get going in set three and fell 25-18 ending the match. Saints Coach Jesyka Nolte told KNIA Sports they had moments where they looked good…but overall defensive mistakes and missed serves doomed her team. Gabby Overgaard led with nine kills ,Brooklyn Metz was perfect in 17 serves with one ace and also had 15 digs. Rylee Dunkin had 19 assists while Sophie Lyle was 18/19 serving with nine aces and six kills. Jillian French went 13/15 serving with four aces and six blocks. Twin Cedars is 8-7 on the season and will host Diagonal and Murray in triangular tonight.
Norwalk volleyball team set for big match at DC-G
The Norwalk volleyball team will look to maintain sole possession of first place in the Little Hawkeye Conference tonight when the Warriors travel to Dallas Center-Grimes. First serve is slated for 7:15 p.m. The Class 4A 14th-ranked Warriors are 15-6 overall following Saturday’s 4-1 showing at the Nevada Tournament and...
Pella Fall Sports Teams Ready for Busy Tuesday
— The NCMP Aquagirls are at home in the Newton YMCA for senior night, which includes Pella’s Maylei Ruggles, Ellie Wogen, and Emily Vander Molen, and begins at 5:30 this evening. Freshman Evelyn Munk had a personal best for the NCMP Aquagirls in the 200 Freestyle Saturday at the Tiger Tankers event. Find full results here.
Baynes to Lead Upstart Central Women’s Wrestling Program
Further enhancing its reputation of leadership within the NCAA Division III in providing athletics opportunities for women, Central College is adding women’s wrestling as its 21st intercollegiate sport. The Dutch will launch the program with a limited schedule in 2023-24. The late Dr. Kenneth J. Weller, Central’s president from...
Simpson Football Falls to Coe
A close game gave way to a snowball of Kohawk points late in the second quarter Saturday, as the Simpson football team fell 48-10 to Coe on the road to begin American Rivers Conference play as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Storm were down 7-3 with just 6 minutes...
Area Bands Perform at Marching Dutch Invitational
The high school marching band competition season kicked off at Pella High School Saturday at the annual Marching Dutch Invitational. Pella Christian, Knoxville, and PCM all participated in the competition featuring other bands from Class 2A, 3A, and 4A, while the Marching Dutch wrapped up the evening in exhibition. Full...
Eagle Grove homecoming game moved to Thursday
Eagle Grove’s homecoming football game against Manson-Northwest Webster has been moved to Thursday night with a 7 PM kickoff from Eagle Grove Elementary School. Eagle Grove Head Coach Logan Willard told KQWC Radio the game was moved to Thursday due to availability of officials and referees not being available on Friday night. The Eagle Grove homecoming dance has been moved to Friday night beginning at 8 PM in correspondence with Thursday’s game.
Indianola Girls Swimming Places 2nd at Lincoln
The Indianola girls swimming team earned a 2nd place finish at the Pink in the Pool Invite at Des Moines Lincoln Saturday, scoring 357 team points. The Indians earned top finishes from Olivia Bacon who finished 2nd in the 50 Freestyle and 3rd in the 100 Freestyle, Chloey Hart placed 2nd in the 100 Butterfly, Amelia Moorlach 3rd in the 500 Freestyle, Kodi Cram earned a 3rd place finish in the 100 Backstroke, and the 200 Freestyle Relay team of Olivia Ramaeker, Amelia Moorlach, Olivia Bacon, and Julian Bacon placed 2nd.
Simpson Men’s Soccer Hosts Hamline
The Simpson College men’s soccer team continues their non-conference run today, hosting their neighbors to the north Hamline University. The Storm are 7-2 on the season featuring a balanced attack on offense and a stifling defense, and will have this last tune-up opportunity before beginning the meat of their American Rivers Conference schedule the rest of the season. The Storm are currently 1-0 in conference play, after dominating Coe 5-1 on Saturday. Action starts tonight at 5pm.
Indianola Marching Band Places 2nd at Fort Dodge
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band performed twice on Saturday, marching in the Log Cabin Days Parade around the downtown Indianola square, and again at the North Central Marching Invite in Fort Dodge. The band placed 2nd in class 4A, winning four overall awards including Best Color Guard, Best Brass, and Best Marching, while Sam Burns won Best Soloist for his trumpet performance.
Top-Ranked Pella Cross Country Teams Hitting Home Stretch
The regular season is two weeks from turning into postseason competition for the top-ranked in 3A Pella Cross Country teams, and while buzz has surrounded some of the state’s best distance runners, they aren’t taking anything for granted. Pella Head Coach Doug Cutler says they’ve done their best...
Iowa State vs. Kansas: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Iowa State Cyclones. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022; 2:30 p.m. CT; David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas. TV: ESPN2 (Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler). Radio: Kansas: Jayhawk Radio Network; Sirius; Iowa State:...
PELLA, OTTUMWA, KNOXVILLE CSDS TO MEET TONIGHT
The Pella Community School Board has a meeting set for tonight in which they will once again consider an agreement with The Queue Esports Arena, as well as the district’s Certified Annual Report for 2021-22, and the possible next step in the process for the Pella Early Childhood Center. This meeting will begin at 4:30pm.
Pleasantville Cross Country Hopefully Long Layoff Won’t Affect Recent Momentum
It’s been almost two weeks since the Pleasantville cross country teams hit the course for competition. The last time the Trojans ran was in their home invitational on September 12th, and their next meet is scheduled to be this Thursday at Chariton. In their home invite on the 12th, Pleasantville had one of their best meets of the season. With the long layoff in between meets, Trojans head coach Aaron Fichter says that they are focusing on the positives of that meet to try and maintain their momentum ahead of the meet Thursday.
Leta Moore
A visitation for Leta Moore, 89, of Knoxville, will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. A service will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Leta’s name may be given to the Columbia Fire & Rescue. A graveside service for the family will be held at the Lincoln Cemetery near Knoxville.
Norwalk cross country teams compete at Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul; Warrior Volleyball goes 4-1 at Nevada
The Norwalk boys cross country team finished 11th at Friday’s prestigious Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul and the Warrior volleyball team went 4-1 at the Nevada Tournament on Saturday. Competing at the Roy Griak meet for the second straight year, the Norwalk boys placed 11th out of 55...
