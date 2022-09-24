Read full article on original website
Related
We don't appreciate them enough...
We have reached a point in the football season when teams have largely shown you who they are. Take my favorite teams for example. UNC has a freshman quarterback that may be as good as any I’ve ever seen in Carolina blue, despite playing behind a mediocre offensive line. Fortunately, he has a plethora of talented receivers to throw to. Unfortunately, his defensive teammates have looked every bit as bad as he looks good. ...
8 inductees join Crimson Hall of Fame at homecoming football game
Sept. 23 saw Maple Grove Senior High School add eight new members to the Crimson Hall of Fame, which features alumni, staff, coaches, advisors, or community members who have made an impact on the community on and off the field. The new athletics inductees included Darby Carlson, Alyssa Saatzer, Sydney Novak, Jordan Gross, Ethan Magstadt, Ron Zopfi, and Jenna Dorn. Sue Heins was also inducted. Darby Carlson ensures that coaches too are well represented in this year’s hall of fame inductees. He carries with him...
Comments / 0