Cherokee County, AL

Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Most Wanted – September 27, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Polk Today

UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds

Update: A lone driver died this morning at the scene of a single car wreck this morning on the Highway 27 Bypass in Cedartown. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome reported that one woman died on the scene of the wreck this morning just south of Cedartown High School. A female driver not from the Polk […] The post UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Police Department Make Drug Arrests-Press Release by Chief Moses

At approximately 1:04 am on September 23, 2022, Cedar Bluff Police were involved in a high speed chase. Cedar Bluff Police attempted to stop a silver 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Spring Street near Cedar Bluff Town Park. The vehicle continued onto Alabama Highway 68 and then turned right onto Alabama Highway 9 traveling in the direction of Centre. The vehicle made a right turn onto Cherokee County Road 63.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
wrganews.com

Newnan man arrested in Floyd County for Child Molestation

A Newnan man was arrested in Floyd County last week for the charges of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child. According to Floyd County Jail Records, A 39-year-old Jacob William Plunkett of a Matador Way address allegedly had sexual online conversations with someone Plunkett thought was under the age of 16 years old.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sylacauga Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead. According to SPD, officers arrived to the 100 block of Seminole Avenue on calls of a person shot around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Dontez Garrett, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

2 pedestrians killed in hit-and-runs now identified

Two pedestrians were killed in hit-and-runs in Jefferson County late last week, and their names have now been released. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims as Teddy Eugene Self, 55, of Bessemer, and Brian Allen Wyatt, 41, of Birmingham. Self was killed about 2:15 p.m....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Two 18-Wheeler Accidents in DeKalb County on Friday

A logging truck overturned onto its side Friday afternoon in Ft Payne. That accident took place at Third Street NE and Tyler Avenue, ejecting the driver, the condition of the individual has yet to be released,. The DeKalb County EMA and a variety of emergency agencies responded to the scene...
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Commission Disburses ARPA Funds

The Cherokee County Communications District is receiving $40,000 in ARPA Funds for premium pay related to COVID during the pandemic. EMA Director, Shawn Rogers, had approached the Commission for a $250,000 appropriation to cover the premium pay and the balance for equipment. He said the 9-1-1 Communications District is down to one console. One went out and he is now using the backup unit.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

