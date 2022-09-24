Read full article on original website
Related
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Calhoun Most Wanted – September 27, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Man allegedly impersonating law enforcement at Marshall County bars held on $100k bond
A man has been charged with posing as a law enforcement officer at local bars and nightclubs in Marshall County.
WAAY-TV
Cullman Co. man charged with repeatedly pretending to be drug agent, Alabama trooper at bars, clubs
A Cullman County man who allegedly spent years lying about a law enforcement career in bars across multiple counties is now looking at a different set of bars in the Marshall County Jail. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it first began receiving complaints about 39-year-old Alvaro Jimenez of Baileyton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds
Update: A lone driver died this morning at the scene of a single car wreck this morning on the Highway 27 Bypass in Cedartown. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome reported that one woman died on the scene of the wreck this morning just south of Cedartown High School. A female driver not from the Polk […] The post UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds appeared first on Polk Today.
Alabama county ends practice of keeping pregnant women in jail awaiting rehab beds
Following reporting this month by AL.com, Etowah County in northeast Alabama ended a policy that often held women accused of drug use during pregnancy in jail for weeks or months before trial while pregnant or just after giving birth. Attorneys for the National Advocates for Pregnant Women became aware of...
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff Police Department Make Drug Arrests-Press Release by Chief Moses
At approximately 1:04 am on September 23, 2022, Cedar Bluff Police were involved in a high speed chase. Cedar Bluff Police attempted to stop a silver 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Spring Street near Cedar Bluff Town Park. The vehicle continued onto Alabama Highway 68 and then turned right onto Alabama Highway 9 traveling in the direction of Centre. The vehicle made a right turn onto Cherokee County Road 63.
wrganews.com
Newnan man arrested in Floyd County for Child Molestation
A Newnan man was arrested in Floyd County last week for the charges of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child. According to Floyd County Jail Records, A 39-year-old Jacob William Plunkett of a Matador Way address allegedly had sexual online conversations with someone Plunkett thought was under the age of 16 years old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polk Jail report – Monday, September 26, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provides arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, September 26, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, September 26, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sylacauga shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sylacauga Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead. According to SPD, officers arrived to the 100 block of Seminole Avenue on calls of a person shot around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Dontez Garrett, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
Death penalty sought for 70-year-old suspect in deadly shootings at Vestavia Hills church
The state will seek the death penalty for a 70-year-old man accused in the shooting deaths of three people at an Alabama church potluck supper. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr announced the state’s intentions in court Monday morning. Carr’s statement’s came during Robert Findlay Smith’s arraignment on indictments...
1 killed, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Talladega County; reward offered for tips
One man was killed and another was wounded in a hail of gunfire Sunday night in Talladega County, authorities said. A reward starting at $1,000 was offered for information leading to the identity or arrest of the suspect responsible for killing 22-year-old Sylacauga resident Dontez Lamar Garrett, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southerntorch.com
Burglary in Collinsville over the weekend and Chase on Monday, keeps Law Enforcement busy
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A Selma man was arrested for burglarizing storage units in Collinsville on Sunday. A piece of Hwy 75 was re-routed on Monday while Law Enforcement attempted to stop a man with homicidal and suicidal ideations. On Sunday, September 18th, an Officer with the Collinsville Police...
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
2 pedestrians killed in hit-and-runs now identified
Two pedestrians were killed in hit-and-runs in Jefferson County late last week, and their names have now been released. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims as Teddy Eugene Self, 55, of Bessemer, and Brian Allen Wyatt, 41, of Birmingham. Self was killed about 2:15 p.m....
71-year-old Alabama man arrested after Georgia gas station shooting
A 71-year-old Alabama man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting at a Dade County gas station. Dade County Deputies were dispatched to a gas station on Deer Head Cove Road on Thursday after a person was shot in the parking lot of the gas station. According to the...
weisradio.com
Two 18-Wheeler Accidents in DeKalb County on Friday
A logging truck overturned onto its side Friday afternoon in Ft Payne. That accident took place at Third Street NE and Tyler Avenue, ejecting the driver, the condition of the individual has yet to be released,. The DeKalb County EMA and a variety of emergency agencies responded to the scene...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Commission Disburses ARPA Funds
The Cherokee County Communications District is receiving $40,000 in ARPA Funds for premium pay related to COVID during the pandemic. EMA Director, Shawn Rogers, had approached the Commission for a $250,000 appropriation to cover the premium pay and the balance for equipment. He said the 9-1-1 Communications District is down to one console. One went out and he is now using the backup unit.
As fentanyl deaths rise, Alabama officials face vexing question: More prison sentences or alternative solutions
Alabama officials are scrambling to find solutions to the latest drug crisis as overdoses linked to illicit fentanyl ingestion are rattling the state with plenty of horrific stories. Recent examples played out in Alabama news outlets include:. A 15-year-old in Semmes snorted opioids, not knowing it was laced with synthetic...
Comments / 0