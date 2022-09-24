ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Lafayette High School is among 46 Mississippi high schools recognized with the national 2022 College Success Award

By Staff Report
Oxford Eagle
 3 days ago
Oxford Eagle

Oxford and Lafayette High Schools earn A accountability rating

Mississippi schools and districts will earn new grades for the first time since 2019 when the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) approves accountability grades on Thursday, Sept. 29, for the 2021-22 school year. The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Holly Springs woman wins grant from Mississippi Arts Commission

JACKSON, MISS, – September 12, 2022, Beverly Davis of Holly Springs, MS has been awarded a $2,000.00 project grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. This grant is a portion of the more than 1.65 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2023. MAC grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives nearly $5M to modernize shipbuilding industry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Almost $5 million has been awarded to Mississippi from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to modernize the state’s shipbuilding industry. The funding, which comes as a part of the DoD’s Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program, will target workforce development initiatives to increase the defense sector’s capacity, capability, and resilience in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
umc.edu

School of Nursing tops Mississippi rankings by U.S. News & World Report

The University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing is the top-ranked Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the state, according to rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The University of Mississippi’s BSN programs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Oxford campus ranked 67th in...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Registration open for Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes will take place on Sunday, October 2. The event will have fun festivities for the whole family. Registration and activities will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a One Mile Fun Run/Walk starting at 2:00 p.m. According to organizers, donations raised by the Walk for […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi university forms research center on human trafficking in state

Mississippi’s new Center for Human Trafficking Research and Training at the University of Southern Mississippi is the first center of its kind in the state. Earlier this summer, the Board of Trustees of Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) approved a proposal from The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Social Work to form the new center.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Natchez Democrat

Viking Mississippi to arrive in Natchez Thursday at 8 a.m.

NATCHEZ — On Thursday, Natchez will welcome for the very first time, Viking Mississippi, the Mississippi River’s newest state-of-art vessel. Inspired by Viking’s award-winning river and ocean cruise ships known throughout the world for excellence and luxury, Viking Mississippi now opens a new chapter of history for river travel on the world’s mightiest river.
NATCHEZ, MS
visitmississippi.org

5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi

Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

The Addams Family Fortune scratch-off game arrives in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Just in time for the Halloween season, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced The Addams Family Fortune scratch-off game will be available in retailers beginning Tuesday, October 4. The top prize for the $5 game is $100,000, and all the old favorites are there – Gomez and Morticia, Uncle Fester and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippi State Fair will have added security this year

JACKSON, Miss. — Increased security and no unsupervised kids after 9 p.m. will be part of this year's Mississippi State Fair. The Mississippi State Fair is coming up, and many leaders have been planning ahead as safety concerns rise. Multiple law enforcement agencies are working together to keep people...
WTOK-TV

MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi

HERNANDO, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced three major appointments on Friday. Lynn Posey was named executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. Jim Beckett was named executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff. Robert “Bob” Morris III was named district attorney for the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Customer Service Center opens for Mississippi P-EBT eligible families

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new customer support center is now open for families with questions about receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. About 466,000 Mississippi children will be eligible to receive benefits in October. The Mississippi Department of Human Services added a customer service chat function to the P-EBT webpage. A live customer […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

