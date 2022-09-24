Fans of the video game The Last of Us will be pleasantly pleased, as the first teaser trailer for the upcoming HBO Max TV series has arrived. Set to the song "Alone and Forsaken" by Hank Williams, the first look at the show delivers the high tension and horror you've come to expect from the series. Take a look at the almost two-minute-long teaser below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO