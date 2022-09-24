Read full article on original website
Related
Goldman Sachs' bankers get their marching orders as Wall Street starts to purge under-performers
Roughly a dozen investment bankers said their farewells to Goldman Sachs on Friday. Senior associates and vice presidents in Goldman's tech, media, and telecommunications team were handed pink slips in a further sign of strain on a Wall Street apparatus that is hamstrung by depressed dealflow, and suffering from a slowing economy and stubbornly high inflation.
Oil prices will head back toward $100 per barrel as a supply crunch returns to the energy market, JPMorgan says
Brent oil prices could head back toward $100 a barrel as supply grows tighter in the coming months, JPMorgan said. Analysts expect oil demand to rebound by about 1.5 million a barrels in the last quarter of this year. Meanwhile, releases from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve will stop, and...
Billionaire investor John Paulson warns US house prices could tumble - and touts gold as an inflation hedge
John Paulson said house prices could drop, but a decline wouldn't spark another financial crisis. Paulson, who shorted the mid-2000s housing bubble, said there's much less risk in the system today. The investor criticized some of his fellow short sellers, and touted gold as an inflation hedge. John Paulson, who...
The UK pound just tumbled to a record low against the dollar. That could drive up food and gas prices for already struggling households.
The British pound fell to a record low Monday after proposed tax cuts spooked markets. Prices are soaring across the UK, with inflation hitting 9.9% last month. A weakening pound could worsen the country's cost-of-living crisis by driving up food and gas prices. The plummeting British pound looks set to...
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Housing expert: Home sale cancellations 'have spiked tremendously'
Home sales have been falling through for many sellers since the beginning of the summer, according to one analyst, as many homebuyers are retreating from the housing market. "June is when many builders will tell you they have seen an inflection in the housing market," Deepa Raghavan, senior equity analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "Their metrics started going down from June. What we will tell you is July and August, those metrics actually took a turn for the worse. In talking to people on the field, it feels like cancellation rates have spiked tremendously."
Credit Suisse aims for stronger franchise from global review
HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) top two executives have told staff the bank is working to establish a stronger franchise in the longer term, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Saturday, amid uncertainty over a global review of its operations.
Russia's ramped-up gas squeeze means an even deeper recession for Europe — and a sharp winter will pile on the pain, Deutsche Bank warns
Europe will suffer an even deeper recession than Deutsche Bank predicted, its strategists said. Russia's indefinite shut-off of a key natural gas pipeline has intensified Europe's energy crisis. That bodes ill for Europe's economy, and a very cold winter will make things worse, they said. The recession facing Europe will...
CNBC
What the Club is watching Monday — yields and dollar way up, stocks down, we want to buy
U.S. stock futures point to a lower open to start the week. U.S. Treasury yields continue to rise, the dollar strengthens as the British pound falling to a record low early Monday morning. The 2-year yield around 4.3%. September has historically been the worst month of the year for stocks, and it's certainly been a terrible month so far, with the Dow down 6%, the S&P 500 down 6.6% and the Nasdaq down 8%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shopee, the Amazon of Southeast Asia, has been on a layoff spree within a year of raising $6 billion. We dug into the financials for an inside look.
On September 19, Singapore-based ecommerce giant Shopee announced its latest round of layoffs. Shopee is pivoting from a growth mindset to cutting costs as external funding dries up. It's one of many tech giants downsizing as Fed rate hikes push investors to safe-heaven investments. As employees trickled into the offices...
Unlock Your Car’s Full Potential With an OBD2 Scanner From Amazon
The Drive - Robert BaconYou also won't have to go to a mechanic to discover and clear error codes on your car.
Dow drops nearly 500 points, closes at new low for 2022
The Dow Jones closes at a new low this year and its lowest since November 2020. This is only the second time it has been in a bear market since the Great Recession. CNBC’s Frank Holland reports. Sept. 23, 2022.
TechCrunch
3 ways to implement a product-led sales motion to unleash PLG’s revenue potential
But developing and launching a product through this model doesn’t guarantee success. The traditional top-down enterprise sales model just doesn’t work with the self-serve, freemium user bases of PLG, which can see thousands of sign-ups per day. Blanket email or marketing campaigns aren’t targeted enough, and a 1:1 sales approach just won’t scale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crowd of dollar bulls raises risk of violent pullback
NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Some investors are growing concerned the dollar's meteoric rise is setting the stage for a rapid reversal, which would bruise those who have sought refuge in the U.S. currency in recent months.
Will The Housing Deep Freeze Sink Intercontinental Exchange's Earnings?
The housing market has fallen off a cliff in 2022. Intercontinental Exchange's plans for this huge market are being forced to adjust.
Central banks around the world are willing to risk recession to fight inflation — and early signs suggest widespread pain for everyone, everywhere
More than 80 central banks are aggressively raising interest rates to cool inflation. Rate hikes are the best tool for easing price surges but bring with them the risk of recession. The synchronized rate hikes could throw the world economy into a slump. Countries around the world are rushing to...
getnews.info
Severe Asthma Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2032) – Estimates DelveInsight | AstraZeneca (Tezspire/tezepelumab), GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Novartis, Sanofi
As per DelveInsight, the Severe Asthma Market size was found to be USD 6,076 Million in 2021, which is expected to grow by 2032. The market is expected to grow owing to the expected launch of potential therapies, an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of Severe Asthma, and rising demand for personalized therapies in the 7MM.
CNBC
New minimum tax could hit Berkshire Hathaway and Amazon hardest, study shows
The UNC Tax Center used 2021 financials to predict the effect of the Inflation Reduction Act's minimum corporate tax. The 15% minimum tax would impact around 78 companies, with Berkshire Hathaway and Amazon paying the most. President Joe Biden signed the tax into law, along with the rest of the...
Amazon to hold mid-October sale to capture more holiday spending
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Sunday announced an expected sale for its loyalty-club shoppers, an event like its Prime Day summer marketing blitz that aims to boost holiday revenue and appeal to cost-conscious buyers facing economic turbulence.
Short Sellers Targeted Commodities in September
The volatility in the stock market rose in September, resulting in short sellers selling $19 billion of new shorts in eight trading days during the second half of the month. The Dow ended with a nearly 500-point drop on Sept. 23, a decline of 4% and below the 30,000 mark as recession concerns rose with the Federal Reserve continuing its hawkish stance.
Pound hits all-time low against dollar after mini-budget rocks markets
Odds of sterling hitting parity with dollar jump, as analysts say UK bond market ‘getting smoked’ by giveaway
Comments / 0