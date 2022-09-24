ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs' bankers get their marching orders as Wall Street starts to purge under-performers

Roughly a dozen investment bankers said their farewells to Goldman Sachs on Friday. Senior associates and vice presidents in Goldman's tech, media, and telecommunications team were handed pink slips in a further sign of strain on a Wall Street apparatus that is hamstrung by depressed dealflow, and suffering from a slowing economy and stubbornly high inflation.
BUSINESS
Housing expert: Home sale cancellations 'have spiked tremendously'

Home sales have been falling through for many sellers since the beginning of the summer, according to one analyst, as many homebuyers are retreating from the housing market. "June is when many builders will tell you they have seen an inflection in the housing market," Deepa Raghavan, senior equity analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "Their metrics started going down from June. What we will tell you is July and August, those metrics actually took a turn for the worse. In talking to people on the field, it feels like cancellation rates have spiked tremendously."
REAL ESTATE
Markets Insider

Russia's ramped-up gas squeeze means an even deeper recession for Europe — and a sharp winter will pile on the pain, Deutsche Bank warns

Europe will suffer an even deeper recession than Deutsche Bank predicted, its strategists said. Russia's indefinite shut-off of a key natural gas pipeline has intensified Europe's energy crisis. That bodes ill for Europe's economy, and a very cold winter will make things worse, they said. The recession facing Europe will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

What the Club is watching Monday — yields and dollar way up, stocks down, we want to buy

U.S. stock futures point to a lower open to start the week. U.S. Treasury yields continue to rise, the dollar strengthens as the British pound falling to a record low early Monday morning. The 2-year yield around 4.3%. September has historically been the worst month of the year for stocks, and it's certainly been a terrible month so far, with the Dow down 6%, the S&P 500 down 6.6% and the Nasdaq down 8%.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Shopee, the Amazon of Southeast Asia, has been on a layoff spree within a year of raising $6 billion. We dug into the financials for an inside look.

On September 19, Singapore-based ecommerce giant Shopee announced its latest round of layoffs. Shopee is pivoting from a growth mindset to cutting costs as external funding dries up. It's one of many tech giants downsizing as Fed rate hikes push investors to safe-heaven investments. As employees trickled into the offices...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

3 ways to implement a product-led sales motion to unleash PLG’s revenue potential

But developing and launching a product through this model doesn’t guarantee success. The traditional top-down enterprise sales model just doesn’t work with the self-serve, freemium user bases of PLG, which can see thousands of sign-ups per day. Blanket email or marketing campaigns aren’t targeted enough, and a 1:1 sales approach just won’t scale.
ECONOMY
getnews.info

Severe Asthma Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2032) – Estimates DelveInsight | AstraZeneca (Tezspire/tezepelumab), GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Novartis, Sanofi

As per DelveInsight, the Severe Asthma Market size was found to be USD 6,076 Million in 2021, which is expected to grow by 2032. The market is expected to grow owing to the expected launch of potential therapies, an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of Severe Asthma, and rising demand for personalized therapies in the 7MM.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Short Sellers Targeted Commodities in September

The volatility in the stock market rose in September, resulting in short sellers selling $19 billion of new shorts in eight trading days during the second half of the month. The Dow ended with a nearly 500-point drop on Sept. 23, a decline of 4% and below the 30,000 mark as recession concerns rose with the Federal Reserve continuing its hawkish stance.
STOCKS

