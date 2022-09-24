Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Country singer Luke Bell suffered with bipolar disorder before dying in Tucson, ArizonaBrenna TempleTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
Tucson looking to increase a variety of costs and fees
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson city leaders put everything on hold during the pandemic because people lost jobs, faced eviction, and were facing income calamity. No increase in water fees, park fees, parking, developmental fees. All came to a halt. But those days appear to be over. “The cost...
azbex.com
New Master Plan Proposed in Marana
Developers Saunders & Amos LLC and current property owners Russell and Michael True have proposed a new master-planned development featuring Build-to-Rent multifamily, resort rental casitas, a Western heritage center, single-family equestrian-centered homes, and a commercial area to be built in Marana. The proposal would require three concurrent actions from the...
azpm.org
Drop in medical marijuana card-holders forces businesses to adapt
Palm trees reflect off the storefront of a business in midtown Tucson that certifies medical marijuana cards. Adult-use and recreational sales have forced established medical marijuana certification businesses to either sink or swim after the recent drop of card-holders in Arizona. Medical marijuana card-holders have fallen to 144,678, according to...
VIDEO: Arizona family of 6 rescued from monsoon floodwaters
MARICOPA, Ariz. — They held on for their lives as flood waters rushed past them. Two parents and their four children were seen on top of their submerged SUV in Maricopa during a monsoon storm last week. A video posted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety showed the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SignalsAZ
Tucson Parks and Recreation is Now Hiring
The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department is hiring three full-time positions, a project manager, pool supervisor, and a special event coordinator. The project manager must be experienced with demonstrated success in leading and managing multiple construction projects. This position manages complex projects and coordinates experts from different fields, prepares forecasts of needed funds, assists in developing and implementing project budgets, and monitors expenditures.
fox10phoenix.com
Nighttime water rescue of family stuck in flooded wash captured on camera by Arizona authorities
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) shared a video capturing a nighttime flood water rescue of a family stranded on their car roof on Sept. 21. DPS shared footage of the rescue after its helicopter was requested to help deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office when a car became stuck in a flooded wash.
Two hikers rescued at Wild Burro Trailhead
A man and woman were at least two miles into the trail when crews found them. A helicopter was called in but the two hikers were able to walk with crew and were evaluated on scene
kiowacountypress.net
Nonprofit group builds tiny homes to shelter Arizona youths
For more than three years, 23-year-old Baneen Albotaify bounced from one friend's house to another, sleeping on couches or in laundry rooms while working on her college degree. The stress was high, but she couldn't afford a place of her own. "I was really depressed. I was always in survival...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLD-TV
StretchLab opens in Marana
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new fitness studio celebrated its grand opening in Marana on Friday morning, Sept. 23. StretchLab, which offers one-on-one stretch sessions, opened its doors at 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Ed Honea. According to a news release,...
Slaughterhouse haunted house in Tucson to open on September 30
If you like haunted houses then you won't want to miss Slaughterhouse Tucson! Formerly a meat-packing plant, it was ranked as one of the #1 haunted houses of 2021.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in northwest of Tucson. Officials reported that a semi-truck rolled over on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
momcollective.com
Day Trips We Love: Tucson
I’ll be the first to admit that Tucson doesn’t make it to many lists of top destinations, but my parents are both from there, I went to college in the “Dirty T” and we lived there when my kids were babies. It’s a whole different vibe than the Phoenix metro area and full of some really awesome places to explore with your family. It holds a special place in my heart and if you’re new to AZ, definitely worth a visit. Whether you’re looking to escape for a day or a weekend, here are some fun things to do with the fam just 90 minutes down the I-10.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
KTAR.com
Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
KOLD-TV
KOLD Investigates: Pima County probation in crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - They are tasked with supervising people convicted of crimes. Pima County Probation says they are dealing with a crisis. It’s a dramatic shift from what KOLD was told back in June when leadership said there were no dire problems in probation. Insiders shined...
Future Latin American leaders using Tucson as their training ground
The University of Arizona is empowering young women from across Latin America by bringing them to Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Tucson police investigate hit and run
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, Sept. 26. According to officers, the incident took place near the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road. The woman was injured, and is expected to recover. The vehicle...
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.
KOLD-TV
Northwest firefighters rescuing hikers near Dove Mountain
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest firefighters are working to rescue two hikers near the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain Resort. First responders say they are at the Wild Burro Trailhead, planning to rescue a husband and wife on the trail. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., crews were assessing the safest way...
Comments / 0