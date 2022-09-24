City of Asheville and Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission meets at their first retreat Friday, September 23.

Read full article on original website
hendersoncountypublicschoolsnc.org
Breeana Clayton Named Henderson County Beginning Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 26, 2022) – Breeana Clayton, an Exceptional Children’s teacher at Hendersonville Middle School, is named the Henderson County Beginning Teacher for 2022-2023. HCPS Superintendent Mark R. Garrett and the District’s leadership team surprised Ms. Clayton while she was teaching Friday morning. Clayton is a...
getnews.info
HOA Upstate Launches New Homeowner’s Association App
Greenville, SC – September 26, 2022 – HOAupstate is a homeowner’s association, condo association, and townhome association management company serving all of South Carolina’s Upstate area. With offices in Greenville, SC, and Greer, SC, they provide association management to Greenville and surrounding counties. Since 2001 HOAupstate has worked to offer tech-based solutions to make South Carolina HOA living easier for the associations they serve.
bpr.org
Almost $700K awarded in first round of HOME Funds
The first round of funding has been awarded to six far-western counties participating in a housing consortium. The agreement allows Western North Carolina to qualify for more funding from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development(HUD). In 2020,Haywood, Jackson, Macon, Swain, Graham and Clay counties came together to form...
WLOS.com
Asheville Middle School's newly-designed gym floor fixes mistake
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Middle School's gymnasium floor has been redesigned to bring it up to state athletic standards. When the school was built in 2016, an error led to incorrect dimensions for the school’s basketball court. Because of the issue, the court did not meet North Carolina High School Athletic Association requirements.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg’s Highland neighborhood gets leadership training program
Spartanburg community leaders have created a training initiative focused on transforming the Highland neighborhood. During a Highland Neighborhood Assassination Meeting on Sept. 22, Spartanburg County Foundation and the City of Spartanburg introduced a nine-month training program called the Highland Neighborhood Leadership Institute. The program is set to officially launch in early February and is modeled after Spartanburg County Foundation’s Grassroots Leadership Development Institute.
Developer seeks community input for potential project at the former Carolina Theater
The Carolina Theater inside the Montgomery Building in Spartanburg could see new life. Developers are considering creating an Esports arena for video game competitions inside the former theater.
asheville.com
Cummins-Meritor Selects Henderson County for Second Expansion of its Largest North American Manufacturing Plant
Cummins-Meritor, a business unit within Cummins’ components segment, will add 40 new jobs in Henderson County. This latest expansion will invest $17 million to support the company’s automation expansion in its current manufacturing facility outside of Fletcher. “Cummins-Meritor has chosen to grow their company right here in Henderson...
my40.tv
61st Art on Main event in downtown Hendersonville features 75 vendors from southeast
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 61st annual Art on Main event kicked off Saturday, Sept. 24 in downtown Hendersonville along Main Street. More than 75 arts and fine craft vendors from across the southeast set up shop for this year's event. Organized by Arts Council of Henderson County, Art...
FOX Carolina
Public pushing back on Greenville County GOP’s call to move LGBTQ library books
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- People are speaking out after the Greenville County Republican Party has set their sights on removing certain LGBTQ books from the children’s section of county libraries. They say the books are sexually graphic and should be shelved in the adult section. This comes as...
newsfromthestates.com
Floods? Landslides? Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive, find out if you live in a disaster-prone zone
Just two weeks ago, Col. J. R. Sanderson, a senior government advisor for a SBP, a disaster management consulting firm, warned state lawmakers to pay attention to future storm impacts in the mountains. “You’re probably going to be OK in response to a hurricane because you’ve done it dozens of times,” Sanderson said. He is working with officials in Kentucky after floods devastated the eastern part of the state earlier this year. ” I would worry about the mountains. Your highest risk is going to be flooding in the mountains. It’s going to devastate those communities.”
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Authorities confirm two people were killed, and multiple others transported to the hospital with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle collision Sunday in McDowell County. The McDowell County Emergency Services Director says the crash happened on East Court Street at around 5:20 p.m. After additional strengthening overnight, Ian...
my40.tv
"I don't think it's too much to ask" Parent creates petition to walk daughter to school
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Black Mountain mom is taking on her child's school system by petitioning for the right to walk her daughter to school. “This is really important to me,” says Kaycee Eckhardt. “The ability to walk my child to school in a safe community is a value for me.”
my40.tv
Blue Ridge Pride Festival makes a comeback following two-year hiatus
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a two-year hiatus, the Blue Ridge Pride Festival was back up and running Saturday in downtown Asheville. Pack Square Park was packed with pride on Saturday, Sept. 24. Festivities included live music, 200+ vendors, food and colorful costumes for as far as the eye could see.
The Ghost Of Willie Earle And The Haunting Of Pickens County Museum
There is a ghost roaming the halls of Pickens County Museum in South Carolina and his name is Willie Earle. The post The Ghost Of Willie Earle And The Haunting Of Pickens County Museum appeared first on NewsOne.
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
my40.tv
Winner winner! Buncombe County woman buys $30 scratch-off ticker, wins $3 million
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Elizabeth Rathburn of Candler tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Rathburn bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Sheriff’s seeks public assistance identifying individual
Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are seeking any information that will help identify the individual pictured. The individual was last seen in the Emma area of Buncombe County. The individual is the suspect in a motor vehicle larceny that occurred over the weekend in Candler. If any information is available on the identity of the individual, please contact Detective Wallace at (828) 250-4447 or submit a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.
my40.tv
Asheville man gets more than 5 years for stabbing death
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man charged with second-degree murder in a 2018 stabbing death pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday. Cecil Ambroise Thorpe, 57, was sentenced to 5.6 to 7.75 years (67-93 months) in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Buncombe County district attorney's Twitter page. Thorpe was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Digiacomo, 39, by stabbing him in the chest after a fight at Pisgah View Apartments on Jan. 21, 2018.
my40.tv
Madison County Fair kicks off this weekend, offering one-time gate fee this year
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — The Madison County Fair is happening this weekend, Sept. 23-24, at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Marshall. The doors opened at 3 p.m. Friday, with live music beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event features different craft booths, vendors and youth livestock shows. There are also...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country
As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
