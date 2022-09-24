City of Asheville and Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission meets at their first retreat Friday, September 23.

Just two weeks ago, Col. J. R. Sanderson, a senior government advisor for a SBP, a disaster management consulting firm, warned state lawmakers to pay attention to future storm impacts in the mountains. “You’re probably going to be OK in response to a hurricane because you’ve done it dozens of times,” Sanderson said. He is working with officials in Kentucky after floods devastated the eastern part of the state earlier this year. ” I would worry about the mountains. Your highest risk is going to be flooding in the mountains. It’s going to devastate those communities.”

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO