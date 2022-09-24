Read full article on original website
Seventh Straight Shutout for #24 Clarkson in 0-0 Tie Versus Ithaca
Ithaca, NY – Freshman Carter Kladstrup denied three shots for the Clarkson University Men's Soccer team on Saturday, but the 24th-ranked Golden Knights had to settle for a 0-0 tie against Ithaca College in the Green and Gold's first Liberty League contest of 2022. The Knights saw their formerly...
Long-Range Shots Give Ithaca 2-0 Win Over Clarkson
Potsdam, NY - Two shots from outside the penalty area proved accurate enough to put the Clarkson University Women's Soccer team on the downside of a 2-0 decision to Ithaca College on Saturday afternoon at Hantz Field. The Golden Knights saw their mark fall to 5-3-1 overall and 0-2-0 in...
Knights Place Second at Oswego Fall Golf Invitational
Oswego, NY - Senior Casey Ditzel matched his 77 from Saturday with another 77 on Sunday to lead the Clarkson University Golf team to a second-place finish at the Oswego State Fall Invitational. The Golden Knights ended up in a tie with host Oswego State with a score of 626,...
Knights get weekend sweep over Pioneers
Once again the Knights threw 40+ shots on net and got goals from Gabrielle David and Darcie Lappan to post a 2-1 win over Sacred Heart. For David, it was her second goal in as many games and pulls her to within 1 point of 100 career points. Clarkson started...
CU Golfers Sit in Second at Midway Point of Oswego Fall Golf Invite
Oswego, NY – Senior Casey Ditzel Andrew Palmatier of the Clarkson University Golf team each finished in the top dozen participants on Saturday as the Golden Knights sit in second place at the halfway point of the Oswego State Fall Golf Invitational, held at the par-71 Oswego Country Club.
