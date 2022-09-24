ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

DCNR on track to get 100 percent of energy from renewable sources by 2030 | Five for the Weekend

By Cassie Miller
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzvoK_0i8ZqzCK00

Sheep graze between and under solar panels that help power Susquehanna University in south-central Pennsylvania. (Photo courtesy of Owens Farm)

Happy weekend, all.

Earlier this week, the state agency tasked with overseeing the commonwealth’s state parks and forests said that it is on track to produce or purchase all of its electricity from renewable resources by 2030.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said on Wednesday that it expects to “use 28.7-gigawatt hours of electricity by 2030 with a plan to have the department produce 15.5-gigawatt hours and purchase 13.2-gigawatt hours — all from renewable energy sources.”

“DCNR’s commitment to sustainability is second to none and we are proud to announce this critical step to a more sustainable energy use across our department as good stewards of our natural resources,” Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “This agency is committing to a measured, strategic plan to address energy conservation, creation, and consumption for the facilities that are critical parts of operating public lands.”

The agency currently has 23 solar installation projects completed on its lands, with another 18 in design or under construction.

“With 121 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest land , and 42 million visitors a year, our department consumes a lot of energy for operations, visitor services, and to maintain infrastructure,” Deputy Secretary Mike Walsh said. “As a result, our public lands are a proving ground for innovative solutions to energy use and demonstrating the value of reducing our carbon footprint, investing in clean energy for long-term savings, and sharing our successes with the public to set an example for Pennsylvanians to consider sustainable alternatives.”

DCNR said that it reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 194 metric tons in 2021.

As always, the top five stories from this week are below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089w3p_0i8ZqzCK00

Supporters of former President Donald Trump have threatened violence against the FBI after the law enforcement agency executed a search warrant at the former president’s residence in Florida (Getty Images).

1. Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats | Bruce Ledewitz

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor .

Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats want Trump charged for fomenting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Slightly over half of Democrats think he will be.

Undoubtedly, Democrats are also hoping that state criminal investigations into financial improprieties and election interference will lead to prosecutions.

And now there is concrete evidence from the search of his home that Trump broke the law by possessing “top secret” documents. Since no one is above the law, surely now there must be a criminal case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Lt9b_0i8ZqzCK00

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 19: Jalen Hurts #2, Nate Sudfeld #7 and Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles run drills during training camp at NovaCare Complex on August 19, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Heather Khalifa-Pool/Getty Images)

2. Bill that would end Sunday ban on football and baseball passes Pa. House

Steelers and Eagles fans rejoice! Sunday night football could soon be legal in Pennsylvania.

The state House passed a bill Monday that would repeal a nearly century-old law that makes it illegal to play football or baseball on a Sunday, except between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Violations are punishable by a $10 fine.

The bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Fayette, said the legislation is part of an effort to clean up the state’s antiquated laws.

“Our Commonwealth has thousands of regulations on the books. Many of these acts were enacted several decades ago and are simply archaic and are no longer applicable in the 21st century. In addition, the existence of these outdated laws contributes to the already complex and confusing nature of government,” Dowling said in a co-sponsorship memorandum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3au7m7_0i8ZqzCK00

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (Source: Tom Wolf Flickr.)

3. Dems shouldn’t get their midterm hopes up (Even if John Fetterman wins) | Fletcher McClellan

Not so long ago, Democrats faced long odds of retaining their majorities in Congress after the November midterm elections.

Now, Democrats are the favorites to keep control of the U.S. Senate . Furthermore, Democratic success in recent special elections, including a surprise victory in Alaska , has party leaders believing they can upset predictions of a Republican takeover of the U.S. House of Representatives .

Democrats have good reasons for their optimism. After the U.S Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision in June that ended abortion rights, voter registrations by women surged around the country. Kansas voters rejected an effort to restrict abortion protections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrAIo_0i8ZqzCK00

(Photo via The Philadelphia Tribune )

4. Report: Pa. has 2nd highest number of people in U.S. serving life without parole | Tuesday Morning Coffee

A new study paints a harrowing portrait of the racial disparities among people serving life without parole, or virtual life sentences of 50 or more years, in Pennsylvania’s prisons. At 8,242 people, the state has not only the second-largest such population of incarcerated individuals in the nation, but also in the world, according to new research by the legal aid group Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity .

PLSE , which provides free legal advice and representation to low-income Philadelphians, conducted its research in conjunction with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman , who chairs the state Board of Pardons. Fetterman , a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in 2022, has made reforming Pennsylvania’s life without parole system one of the cornerstones of his tenure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Mw1G_0i8ZqzCK00

Lt; Gov. John Fetterman in his Capitol office (Capital-Star photo by John L. Micek)

5. No, John Fetterman isn’t wearing a tie. And you need to stop talking about that | John L. Micek

So, this isn’t a “John Fetterman” column. And you know what we’re talking about here.

After more than two years on the statewide political stage, there’s already a well-established journalistic shorthand for Pennsylvania’s new lieutenant governor.

It’s the lather, rinse, repeat formula of “black clothes, bald head, tattoos, gosh he’s tall but skinnier, cheerleader for the struggling steel town of Braddock, Pa.” that’s launched a thousand profiles — including a recent one by NYMag.com.

And while all that’s true about Fetterman, it often feels like the media branding of Gov. Tom Wolf’s second-in-command overshadows the actual human behind it.

And that’s the week. We’ll see you back here next week.

The post DCNR on track to get 100 percent of energy from renewable sources by 2030 | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Capital-Star Q&A: Lt. Gov. nominee Austin Davis aims to be ‘strong governing partner’ for Shapiro

Austin Davis, 32, is the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor on the ticket with gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro.  After working in Allegheny County government, Davis was elected in a special election to fill Allegheny County’s vacant 35th District state House seat in in 2018 and has been re-elected twice.  He entered the three-way Democratic primary […] The post Capital-Star Q&A: Lt. Gov. nominee Austin Davis aims to be ‘strong governing partner’ for Shapiro appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
City
Braddock, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Sudfeld
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Donald Trump
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

With Philly Art Museum walkout, has a new ‘Striketober’ come early to Pa.? | Tuesday Morning Coffee

The storied Philadelphia Museum of Art remained open on Monday even as curators, conservators, visitors services workers and other employees hit the picket line in a labor dispute. The walkout, spurred by stalled contract talks, came less than a month before a Matisse exhibition is scheduled to open, 6ABC in Philadelphia reported on Monday. “I don’t know who is going to hang […] The post With Philly Art Museum walkout, has a new ‘Striketober’ come early to Pa.? | Tuesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Renewable Energy Sources#Sustainable Energy#Greenhouse Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Susquehanna University#Owens Farm Rrb Happy
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Lawmakers hear about challenges victims, law enforcement face processing rape kits

Going to the hospital and having a rape kit done “was pointless,” Sarah told members of the House and Senate’s Democratic Policy committees. “It ended up meaning nothing. My detective and prosecutor would never even see the swabs. My rape kit was never processed and tested.” The post Lawmakers hear about challenges victims, law enforcement face processing rape kits appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘Heartbroken and horrified’: state officials, advocates discuss abortion access in Pa.

As more than a dozen states have moved to ban or restrict access to abortion care following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Goulet said that it's important that Americans talk about what it is like to experience pregnancy in the U.S. The post ‘Heartbroken and horrified’: state officials, advocates discuss abortion access in Pa. appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Democratic lawmakers, reproductive rights advocates rally in support of abortion access in Pa.

Just one day before Democratic lawmakers, physicians, and reproductive rights advocates gathered on the Capitol steps to support keeping abortion legal and accessible, thousands of anti-abortion proponents attended the Pennsylvania March for Life. The post Democratic lawmakers, reproductive rights advocates rally in support of abortion access in Pa. appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy