Showers, thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon on Long Island

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says there is a chance for a strong thunderstorm in the afternoon on Sunday.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH - Sunny to start. Showers and isolated thunderstorms late afternoon into the early evening. Some could be strong to severe. Highs around 76 degrees, lows around 61 degrees.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Highs around 75 degrees, lows around 59 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 73 degrees, lows around 55 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Staying dry. Highs around 70 degrees, lows around 54 degrees.

