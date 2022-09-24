Read full article on original website
Volunteer to Cheer For More Than 800 Roanoke Valley Students
Special Olympics Big Feet Meet at William Fleming High School Sept. 27 The Special Olympics “Big Feet Meet” will take place at William Fleming High School Sept. 27 from 9 am to 1 pm. More than 800 students from 40 schools in the Roanoke Valley will compete in running and walking events, javelin, softball throw […]
