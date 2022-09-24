Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Weather Now: Showers/Storms End, Partial Clearing By Dawn
Showers and t’storms will wind down overnight with partial clearing toward dawn. Those storms brought some strong wind gusts, very heavy rain and quite a bit of lightning. There may have been a little bit of hail, too. Monday will be quieter with clearing skies. Temperatures at the bus stops in the morning will be […]
After quiet start, hurricane season is heating up
Hurricane Fiona is making its way to the Canadian Maritimes as it merges with a frontal boundary that brought storms and rough surf to the East Coast on Thursday.
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year
Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
2023 Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Early & Harsh Winter In Maine
Normally, we aren't graced by the Farmer's Almanac until the end of August. According to the KJ, the Farmer's Almanac was available by the beginning of August. As we understand it, it is the earliest that we have gotten the tome in its 205 year history. When it comes to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
Turnto10.com
Bridge demolition will cause delays on Route 146 in North Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is continuing demolition work on two bridges over Route 146 in North Providence. The Twin River Road and Breakneck Hill Road bridges are being torn down as part of ongoing work on Route 146. Drivers should expect delays...
RI native flees Tampa university before hurricane hits
Owen Gugliotta, a student at the University of Tampa, was forced to flee. But his dad tells 12 News they haven't been able to find him a flight back home to Portsmouth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rinewstoday.com
$50M Green Bond – for a more resilient Rhode Island – promotion event TODAY
Information was released and an event planned for TODAY, September 27th at 1pm at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, 10 Sims Avenue in Providence to promote the 2022 Green Bond, Question No. 3 on the referendum ballot in November. Protecting Narragansett Bay and drinking water, strengthening the state against global warming,...
2 injured in shooting near Central Falls sports complex
Two people were injured in a shooting near a Central Falls park Monday evening, according to police.
ABC6.com
A look inside Rory’s — Providence’s new market and kitchen store
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rory’s market and kitchen opened its third location in Providence last week. The women and independently owned market started in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, more than 40 years ago. The market features local and organic food and to-go options, as well as home care and...
ecori.org
Developers: Putting Solar on ‘Disturbed’ Sites in R.I. is a Costly, Complicated Process
This ground-mounted solar project done in partnership with the town of South Kingstown and the University of Rhode Island was built on a former gravel pit. (Kearsarge Solar) In the past few years, when solar developers covered farmlands or cut down swaths of forest to erect acres of solar panels, neighbors and nature lovers often objected strenuously, and sometimes moratoriums, zoning rules, and legislation were employed to block solar projects on green spaces.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thebeveragejournal.com
Farm Fresh Rhode Island Returns to Newport
Farm Fresh Rhode Island hosted its annual Local Food Fest, a celebration of local food growers and food producers, on the grounds of Newport’s Castle Hill Inn on Aug. 9. Sponsored by Castle Hill Inn and Newport Restaurant Group, guests of the sold-out event enjoyed freshly made seasonal fare prepared by local chefs paired with cocktails, wine and beer selections on the venue’s Chalet Patio and lawn, which overlooks Newport Bridge and the Narragansett Bay. Proceeds benefited Pawtucket’s Farm Fresh Rhode Island, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local farms and increasing community access to locally grown foods.
nrinow.news
Highway closures, chowder supper: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week
Driver can expect intermittent closures overnight on Route 146 on Monday, Sept. 26 and Tuesday, Sept. 27 as the Rhode Island Department of Transportation demolishes two bridges in Lincoln, on Twin River Road and Breakneck Hill Road. The work may result in slow moving traffic between 9 p.m. to 6...
nbcboston.com
Tracking Hurricane Fiona: When and How It Will Impact Mass.
The first real fall chill of the season has arrived to New England on the heels of a cold front that brought one to two inches of soaking rain to much of New England and opened the door to a gusty northwest wind that will hit 40 mph in stronger gusts Friday, Friday night and the first half of Saturday.
Car drives into Warwick store
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday. A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road. Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident. […]
What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
Catch Butterflies and Take Family Fall Photos at This Free Event in Westport
On Saturday, October 1st, families will get a chance to get a closer look at Monarch Butterflies during a free, educational event at Perfect Smiles in Westport. There will be butterflies flocking to the pond, an opportunity for a family fall photo shoot, and exciting keepsakes to usher in the start of school and the fall season.
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation breaks ground on East Bay Bike Path bridges
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will break ground Monday for construction on the East Bay Bike Path bridges. Gov. Dan McKee will also attend the groundbreaking at Police Cove Park in Barrington. The project will replace both bridges that pass over the Barrington and...
Take a Whack: Ghost Hunts Available at Lizzie Borden’s House in Fall River
Many people know the story of Lizzie Borden, or just the Borden murders in Fall River, MA. The murder case of Lizzie Borden's father and stepmother even has its own nursery rhyme "Lizzie Borden had an axe, she gave her mother 40 whacks, once she saw what she had done, she gave her father 41."
Comments / 0