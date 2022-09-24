ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, RI

Weather Now: Showers/Storms End, Partial Clearing By Dawn

Showers and t’storms will wind down overnight with partial clearing toward dawn. Those storms brought some strong wind gusts, very heavy rain and quite a bit of lightning. There may have been a little bit of hail, too. Monday will be quieter with clearing skies. Temperatures at the bus stops in the morning will be […]
Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year

Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
Developers: Putting Solar on ‘Disturbed’ Sites in R.I. is a Costly, Complicated Process

This ground-mounted solar project done in partnership with the town of South Kingstown and the University of Rhode Island was built on a former gravel pit. (Kearsarge Solar) In the past few years, when solar developers covered farmlands or cut down swaths of forest to erect acres of solar panels, neighbors and nature lovers often objected strenuously, and sometimes moratoriums, zoning rules, and legislation were employed to block solar projects on green spaces.
Farm Fresh Rhode Island Returns to Newport

Farm Fresh Rhode Island hosted its annual Local Food Fest, a celebration of local food growers and food producers, on the grounds of Newport’s Castle Hill Inn on Aug. 9. Sponsored by Castle Hill Inn and Newport Restaurant Group, guests of the sold-out event enjoyed freshly made seasonal fare prepared by local chefs paired with cocktails, wine and beer selections on the venue’s Chalet Patio and lawn, which overlooks Newport Bridge and the Narragansett Bay. Proceeds benefited Pawtucket’s Farm Fresh Rhode Island, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local farms and increasing community access to locally grown foods.
Tracking Hurricane Fiona: When and How It Will Impact Mass.

The first real fall chill of the season has arrived to New England on the heels of a cold front that brought one to two inches of soaking rain to much of New England and opened the door to a gusty northwest wind that will hit 40 mph in stronger gusts Friday, Friday night and the first half of Saturday.
Car drives into Warwick store

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday. A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road. Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident. […]
What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?

Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
Department of Transportation breaks ground on East Bay Bike Path bridges

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will break ground Monday for construction on the East Bay Bike Path bridges. Gov. Dan McKee will also attend the groundbreaking at Police Cove Park in Barrington. The project will replace both bridges that pass over the Barrington and...
