Celebrities

RadarOnline

Police Report Reveals 'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Was Wearing Her Seat Belt When Benz Collided With Tractor Trailer

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey's daughter was wearing her seat belt when the Mercedes-Benz S550 she was riding passenger in collided with a tractor-trailer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The accident took place on September 25 at around 3:17 AM. RadarOnline.com has discovered the male driver also perished, and he was wearing his seat belt as well.According to Memphis Police, the Mercedes was traveling 65 miles per hour when it hit the tractor-trailer from behind. The driver was the owner of the vehicle, and his front airbag deployed upon impact, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bailey's front airbag was also deployed during the tragic...
tatler.com

King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
realitytitbit.com

Hamza Yassin's hair and his dance moves have Strictly fans 'impressed'

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 launched on Friday, September 23rd and brought with it a brand new batch of hopeful celebrities ready to take to the floor. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back on hosting duties as Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke return to the judging panel.
realitytitbit.com

Catfish dramas - Nev throwing phone into river to story twist sparking fight

Catfish is one of the highest-rated and most popular reality shows on MTV and in showbiz history. Aiming to get to the bottom of online relationships, the show has been embroiled in a lot of drama over the years. Whether it’s the Catfish host scrambling to stop a physical fight, or Nev throwing a culprit’s phone into a river – we’ve seen it all.
Rolling Stone

Rina Sawayama’s Cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ Is a Headbanger’s Delight

Rina Sawayama stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and shared a striking cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.”  Sawayama begins her performance on a subdued note that immediately recalled Eilish’s original, with just soft vocals and guitar. But Sawayama quickly amped things up, using the hard-edged, distortion-heavy end of “Happier Than Ever” as a guide as she tore through a full-blown alt-rock take on the tune, belting, “I could talk about every time that you showed up on time/But I’d have an empty line cause you never did/Never paid any mind to my mother or friends, so I/Shut...
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian stomping her way into fashion future with iconic silver chaps

Kim Kardashian unveiled a ‘next level’ outfit as she takes inspiration from her 90s collection with Dolce & Gabbana in Milan – silver metallic chaps. The past few days were a week full of accomplishments for the reality star. Celebrating being the new muse for Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana, Kim Kardashian debuted a new hairstyle that has taken fans back to the golden age of the ’90s. She’s also still slaying on the fashion front.
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian is morphing into Lady Gaga, convincing fan theory claims

Kim Kardashian’s current fashion era is experimental and futuristic, prompting reactions that she’s morphing into the old Lady Gaga. Kim Kardashian debuted her platinum blonde hair for her Marilyn Monroe-inspired look for Met Gala 2022 and she’s been living it up ever since. Although the style is extremely high maintenance, Kim has somehow managed to successfully upkeep the look for her countless shoots.
