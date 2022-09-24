ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Women's Soccer Rolls to Road Victory over ESU

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa.- Jacqueline Hug (West Chester, Pa./Unionville) had a big night for West Chester, providing an assist on the tying goal in the first half before scoring the eventual game-winner as No. 5 West Chester (8-0-0, 7-0-0) used a balance attack with four different Golden Rams finding the back of the net to roll to a 4-1 road victory over East Stroudsburg (5-2-2, 3-2-2) on the road on Saturday night.
West Chester Sneaks Past Millersville, 26-14

WEST CHESTER, PA – Thatcher Miller (Lititz, Pa./Warwick) caught a 43-yard touchdown pass, and Oscar Uduma (Folcroft, Pa./Msgr. Bonner & Prendie) returned an interception 24 yards for another score, as West Chester escaped John A. Farrell Stadium with a 26-14 victory Saturday afternoon. West Chester (3-1, 1-0 PSAC East)...
3 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

What do you like to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If you usually prefer to eat seafood, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you have't already.
Lehigh Valley couple dies following crash on Route 309

A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
Women's Rugby Falls to Navy in Home Opener

WEST CHESTER, Pa. – The West Chester women's rugby team (1-1) returned home on Saturday morning and battled throughout the match but fell to the visiting United States Naval Academy by a final of 20-10 on South Campus on Saturday morning. Navy started the scoring early in the match,...
PPL transformer to be transported in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A large transformer will be transported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to an email from Buckingham Heavy Transport, the transport is to start at the NS Railyard at 103 Bridge Street in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation at 375 Bucknell Road in Manheim.
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Four

Penn State rolled over Central Michigan this week to climb to 4-0 and was able to give playing time to some younger players in the process. As the Nittany Lions downed the Chippewas in a crazy day of college football, you may have missed how some former Penn Staters fared this week. Let’s check in and see how some Nittany Lion transfers performed this weekend.
Woman dies after crash at Dauphin County intersection: state police

A 74-year-old woman died earlier this month, days after she was involved in a crash at a Dauphin County intersection, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jane E. Helmers, 74, was the passenger in a car driven by 75-year-old Hans-Peter Helmers that crashed around 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Sand Beach and Devonshire Heights roads in East Hanover Township, according to state police.
Local Transportation Planner Climbs Aboard as Leader of Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Project

The Reading-to-Philadelphia rail project, which includes tracks laid in Montgomery County, has gained an interim executive director.Image via iStock. Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority (SRPRA) members voted unanimously to appoint Berwyn’s Thomas Frawley, P.E. Esq, as its Interim Executive Director. The action, effective immediately, was announced from the Montgomery County Office of Communications in Norristown.
New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location

Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 09/25/2022

TOWER CITY - This crash occurred around 3:30pm, on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 in the 300 Unit Block of East Grand Avenue. State Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling west and side swiped a legally parked Nissan Rogue. The driver continued without stopping. Anyone with information on this incident...
