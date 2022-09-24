ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailytitan.com

Titan defenders score Big West honors

After leading the Cal State Fullerton to a convincing 3-0 victory Sunday against UC San Diego, women’s soccer defenders Meghan Schroh and Megan Day were awarded the Big West Defensive and Offensive Player of the Week, respectively. Schroh and Day shut down several attacks by the Tritons, ultimately earning...
FULLERTON, CA
dailytitan.com

Fullerton honors Dodgers legend at museum center

Nearly over 40 years after his first World Series win with the Los Angeles Dodgers, local residents and fans gathered in Fullerton to celebrate the life of legendary Dodgers manager and former Fullerton resident, Tommy Lasorda. The City of Fullerton and Fullerton Museum Center co-hosted the event on Lasorda’s birthday,...
FULLERTON, CA
dailytitan.com

Megan Day's two goals lifts Titans to win

Led by defender Megan Day’s two first half goals, Cal State Fullerton women’s soccer breezed past the UC San Diego Tritons, 3-0, in their conference home opener at Titan Stadium Sunday night. The Titans now sit atop the Big West standings at 2-0 in conference play and have...
FULLERTON, CA
dailytitan.com

Volleyball splits in opening of conference play

In their first pair of conference games this season, Cal State Fullerton women’s volleyball started with a win against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Friday and a loss against the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Mustangs on Saturday, ending the Titans’ six-game winning streak. The Titans are...
FULLERTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
Idaho State
Fullerton, CA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
Coeur D'alene, ID
Sports
City
Lakewood, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
City
Fullerton, CA
dailytitan.com

Spanish broadcast program returns as club

Al Día, Cal State Fullerton’s Spanish-language news broadcast, will return this semester as a weekly, student run production. Three weeks before this semester started, it was announced that Al Día would not be offered as a class. Jesús Ayala, the former faculty adviser for the broadcast, resigned from his teaching position at CSUF over the summer.
FULLERTON, CA
dailytitan.com

Unlicensed cannabis dispensaries seek legal loophole

Fullerton has been playing hide-and-seek with illegal cannabis dispensaries since it made the indsutry illegal citywide in Feb. 2021. On. May 10, one of these dispensaries, Fullerton Exotics, filed an appeal to remain open, despite the city determining it was not a valid dispensary. According to documents reviewed by the...
FULLERTON, CA
dailytitan.com

CSUF chief of police retires after serving for 23 years

Former Cal State Fullerton operations captain, Carl Jones, retired three years ago with hopes of more free time. However, once he received a call from CSUF President Virjee last year, asking if he would consider coming back as an interim chief of police until a search committee could secure a permanent chief, he weighed his options.
FULLERTON, CA
dailytitan.com

Fullerton struggles to find land for housing units

The Fullerton City Council, in an attempt to build over 13,000 units to stay on track with the city’s plan to provide affordable housing, are still in search of areas to build housing and apartment complexes in the city. On Tuesday, the council held a study session to receive...
FULLERTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy