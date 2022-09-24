Read full article on original website
Good times transcend some weird weatherClay KallamNapa, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
ksro.com
CHP Investigating Head-On Fatality in Rohnert Park
A Petaluma woman is dead after a head-on crash in Rohnert Park. On Friday afternoon, CHP say 26-year-old Jorge Valles was driving eastbound on Rohnert Park Expressway, east of Stony Point Road in his Ford Ranger, while a woman driving a Honda CRV was going westbound. It appears that the Ford made an unsafe turn to the left, crossing into the opposite lane, directly in front of the Honda. The two vehicles crashed into each other, and fire personnel had to extricate both drivers. They were both taken to Santa Rosa Memorial for major injuries but the woman was declared dead upon arrival. Her name is being withheld pending family notification.
Dog attacked by coyotes in East Bay park
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A small dog was walking on a leash with its owner in an East Bay park when a pack of coyotes attacked on Monday, park officials said. The pooch “was attacked by coyotes and dragged away from the owner. The owner chased after and recovered her injured dog from the coyotes,” […]
SFGate
Police Activity At West Oakland Station Delays Bart
OAKLAND (BCN) BART officials reported late Monday that unspecified police activity at the West Oakland station is causing 10-minute delays in the Antioch, Dublin/Pleasanton, San Francisco International Airport and Daly City directions. No additional information was in the 11:59 p.m. tweet. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights...
marinlocalnews.com
Leaf-blower war advances on Marin’s southern flank
Marinscope The war on gas-powered leaf blowers advanced to Marin County’s southern flank as a new law will take effect in Sausalito on Thursday (Sept. 29) prohibiting the tool. Gasoline-powered leaf blowers are either banned, or about to be banned, throughout the county on grounds they are noisy and contribute to climate change. The ban in Sausalito was unanimously approved by the City Council on Aug. 30 and is going into effect at the conclusion of a 30-day waiting period. Also under the new ordinance, gas-powered lawn mowers, hedge trimmers, weed trimmers, and weed whackers will be banned as of Jan. 31, 2023. A ban on gas-powered chainsaws and pole-mounted trimmers will go into effect on Dec. 31, 2023. The move was made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the community on the recommendation of the City’s Sustainability Commission. Gas-powered leaf blowers have also been a common source of noise complaints by residents. Limited exceptions to the ban include the use of gas-powered landscape equipment for disaster response, vegetation management by emergency services personnel, and maintenance of turf areas greater than 2,000 square feet. If you believe someone is illegally operating gas-powered landscape equipment within city limits, please submit a Code Enforcement Complaint Form to ceofficer@sausalito.gov. The contact information of complainants will remain confidential. However, in the event a court action is filed concerning the complaint, all information, including the complainant, may become part of the public record.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Traffic Crawling on Hwy 20 After Crash
Traffic is backed up on Hwy 20 after a collision between a pickup and a motorcycle occurred at Orchard Shores Drive east of Clearlake Oaks in Lake county. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, about 9 a.m., a black Dodge pickup struck a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was up and walking after the crash but an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.
Vegetation fire burns 15 acres in Petaluma along Old Adobe Road
PETALUMA -- Firefighters knocked down a vegetation fire in Petaluma Friday afternoon.Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit said the fire burned about 15 acres near the 1600 block of Old Adobe Road near Corona Road east of U.S. Highway 101.The fire was originally reported at 4:46 p.m. and Cal Fire said forward progress was stopped as of 4:55 p.m. Crews are working on strengthening containment lines and putting out hot spots.No injuries were reported. People were being urged to avoid the area.
Sebastopol relents in battle over high tech water meters
photo credit: Concerns about grave health impacts from exposure to radio waves has prompted one Sonoma County city to back off, up to a point. The Sebastopol city council unanimously approved a measure last week allowing residential customers to keep their old water meters, if they insist. Like other cities and towns around California, Sebastopol has been preparing to roll out new, digital water meters. Supposedly more accurate, the new ones have a big advantage for a utilities: they no longer have to pay meter readers. Like Pacific Gas and Electric's Smart meters, they transmit usage information via cellular...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa’s first new independent medical building in decades approved near Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
An Orange County-based real estate developer has begun courting tenants for a newly approved four-story, 93,000-square-foot medical office building just two blocks from Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The developer, Accretive Realty Advisors, which specializes in health care facilities, claims the project is Santa Rosa’s first medical office building spearheaded...
What 'benign weather' in SF Bay Area forecast means
Fog - or what the weather service calls a "well-defined marine layer" - mark the start of this week.
Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
sonomastatestar.com
Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park
Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
marinlocalnews.com
Sausalito History: The crown jewel of Sausalito
Hollyoaks on Harrison Avenue exemplified fine craftsmanship. Scott Fletcher and Larry Clinton/Sausalito Historical Society. Scott Fletcher has lived and worked in Marin since 1985 and has a keen interest in the history of our county. He has been a volunteer with the Marin History Museum since 2011 and has authored over 140 “History Watch” articles in the Marin Independent Journal.
SFGate
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Interstate Highway 80
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Sunday morning on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to...
October overnight closures of Posey and Webster tubes planned for repaving
ALAMEDA -- Caltrans will schedule overnight closures of the Posey and Webster Tubes (State Route 61) connecting the cities of Alameda and Oakland for paving work in October.The tubes will remain open in the daytime. The closures are overnight only. Closures will take place on weeknights, and the tubes will be open Saturday and Sunday nights.The Webster Tube will close overnight on Oct. 4, 5, 6, 13 and 14. The tube will close at 10 p.m. and open at 5 a.m. the next morning, except for Friday, Oct. 14. On that night, the Webster Tube will close at 11:59 p.m....
SFGate
Three dead, two injured in vehicle collision on Interstate 80
Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The California Highway Patrol first responded to a collision at 3:13 a.m. near Richards Boulevard onramp. Officers said an Infiniti sedan was driving on the wrong side...
SF’s Portola Music Festival causes noise complaints in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Portola Music Festival is happening on Pier 80 in San Francisco, but people in Alameda say they can hear the music as well. The Alameda Police Department issued a community alert after getting several calls about the noise Saturday. That’s what people in Alameda were hearing Saturday night. “I kept […]
3 dead, 2 injured in early morning I-80 crash
SOLANO CO., Calif. (BCN) — Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. Officers said an Infiniti […]
Traffic signals inoperable in parts of San Francisco, delays expected
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Traffic signals are currently inoperable in parts of the city, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management. The Dept. of Emergency Management reminded drivers that when a signal is down it should be treated as a four-way stop. Delays are expected across the city. For real […]
SFGate
Da Charges Two For Allegedly Shooting At Pleasant Hill Minors
The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has filed multiple felony firearm charges against two men from Antioch and for their alleged role in a Pleasant Hill shooting that threatened four minors. Alexander Martinezcurena, of Pittsburg. and Saul Jimenez, of Antioch, both 19, each face a four-count felony complaint with...
marinmagazine.com
Remembering Running Fence 50 Years Later: Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s Monumental Environmental Art Installation
One morning in 1974, when rancher Joe Pozzi was 13 years old and milking cows in his family’s dairy barn alongside his father and siblings, a green station wagon bumped down the road leading to the Pozzi’s Valley Ford property in West Sonoma. There was great excitement, Pozzi says, whenever anyone ventured down that rural road, so the children watched with intrigue as their father greeted the stranger who stepped out of the car. “Here was this guy, he had big glasses, bushy hair and an old green jacket, so he looked pretty rough,” remembers Pozzi. “After talking to him for a while my dad came back into the barn and said: ‘Damn hippy wants to build a fence for us. I told him we build our own fences.’”
