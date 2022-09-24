Read full article on original website
Reno City Councilman Oscar Delgado resigns; Sept. 29 special meeting to weigh next steps
This story was updated at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 23 with additional details. Oscar Delgado resigned Friday from the Reno City Council. It’s the second recent resignation after Neoma Jardon resigned in August. ...
Mountain Democrat
County invests in Tahoe property
El Dorado County will get a new government campus in South Lake Tahoe. Tuesday the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved the $7.5 million purchase of four buildings on two parcels currently owned by Barton Health, the Tahoe Basin’s nonprofit healthcare provider. District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel, who...
RGJ takes home 6 first-place wins at Nevada Press Association contest
The Reno Gazette Journal took six first-place wins in the annual Nevada Press Association journalism contest, announced at the annual ceremony Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the category of politics/government enterprise reporting, James DeHaven, Jason Hidalgo and Ed Komenda won for a series of stories on Blockchains cryptocurrency tycoon Jeff Berns and his...
KOLO TV Reno
Navy week returns to Reno and Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For several members of the U.S. Navy, this is a weeklong effort. “We are here to spread the love for our country and the love for the Navy,” said MU2 Joel Weszka, a Naval musician. Several sailors made an appearance at Vaughn Middle School on...
WCSD superintendent vows to make education progress regular topic at school board meetings
Washoe County Superintendent Susan Enfield said the quality of education will be a standing item discussed at least once a month at school board meetings. The district has been criticized in public comment over the last year, including by school board candidates and Trustee Jeff Church, for not focusing enough on math, reading, writing and science. ...
New York in October, now with limited seating! | Reno Memo
Get the Reno Memo in your inbox! Sign up at therenomemo.com. Ah, New York at Halloweentime ... the traditional Pumpkincracker Ballet at the Lincoln Center ... the giant bowl of candy in Rockefeller Plaza, where the mayor himself hands out candy and says things like, "ooh, what are you supposed to be? So scary!" And the weather! Not so hot as to accentuate the sidewalk pee smell, but not so cold as to freeze it into a slipping hazard. ...
2news.com
Local woman awaiting life-saving lung transplant will be recognized during Reno Aces Game
Diagnosed with a rare lung disease in 2009, Reno local Dina Jennings is awaiting a life-saving lung transplant. She is one of the more than 600 Nevadans and 100,000 people in the U.S. on the national transplant waiting list. Jennings will be honored at the Reno Aces’ Home Run for...
nnbw.com
Home sales tap the brakes in Reno/Sparks in August
The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors reported the median sales price of homes in August was up 6.7% over August 2021. The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors said median home prices in Reno/Sparks are up 6.7 percent year over year for August 2022. August saw 437 closed sales of existing single-family homes,...
lawnandlandscape.com
Bobcat Company opens new aftermarket parts distribution center
Bobcat Company officially opened a new, 110,000-square-foot Bobcat Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Reno, Nevada, marking the first of two new Bobcat PDCs to open in the U.S. in 2022. Joining the company’s existing Bobcat Parts Distribution Center near Chicago in Woodridge, Illinois, an additional regional location will open in Atlanta later this year.
2news.com
Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General indicted on murder charge
A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General, Tudor Chirila Junior, had his first appearance in a Reno courtroom on Wednesday,...
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Sunday. The crash happened in the southbound lane of I-580 near Carson City Washoe County line at around 1 a.m. The driver of the vehicle suffered major injuries during the crash. He was...
2news.com
Carson City Jail in need of books
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says their jail is in need of books. All genres are appreciated, however, they say they do have an over abundance of romance novels. If you are interested in donating books, the sheriff's office says they need to be paper back only and not missing any pages.
2news.com
Local Teen Wins First Place In E-Kart Championship
A 14-year-old from Reno took first place in the American E-Kart Championship in Florida. 14-year-old Austin Partelow currently ranks second place in a national indoor go-kart race in Florida.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom signs law removing ‘squaw’ across California. What it means for Squaw Valley
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state bill on Friday, California Native American Day, that will remove the word “squaw,” now widely considered a slur, from California places by 2025. In the central San Joaquin Valley, Assembly Bill 2022 should impact the rural Fresno County town of Squaw Valley.
KOLO TV Reno
Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
GV Wire
Many Squaw Valley Residents Are Mad as Hell About Likely Name Change
A crowd of at least 100 people — many of them expressing anger — made their way to the Bear Mountain Library in Squaw Valley on Tuesday evening to discuss legislation that aims to change the town’s name. The meeting was hosted by Fresno County Supervisor Nathan...
2news.com
Preparing Homeless Veterans For Winter
The VA is making sure our homeless Veterans are prepared when the cold weather hits. On Friday, the VA Serra NV Health Care for Homeless Veterans held an event at the Reno Elks Club to help over 300 homeless Veterans.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Milestone: No herbicides detected in Tahoe Keys final test area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The project to test innovative methods to control the largest infestation of aquatic invasive weeds in the Tahoe Basin reached another milestone this week, officials announced Friday. Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association monitoring showed that herbicides were no longer present in the Area A...
Flying Magazine
Reno’s STOL Drag Class Offers a Great Community Feeling
Competitors from around the U.S. braved the dust and smoke from nearby wildfires to fly in the STOL Drag class at Reno this year. [Credit: Cam Walton]. With beautiful weather but varying poor air quality and visibility from a nearby forest fire in California—which is typical this time of year—the STOL Drag National Championship at the Stihl National Championship Air Races at Reno brought competitors in from across the U.S. last week. The STOL Drag competition was once again a welcome addition to the schedule of race classes sponsored by the Reno Air Racing Association, as its versatility allowed it to move to the forefront of the show at a moment’s notice to entertain the crowd when the visibility was reduced below allowable race limits for pylon racing. STOL Drag’s visibility requirements were also reduced by the RVR (runway visual range) from 3 miles to 1 mile, which is well within the safety parameters for STOL Drag—allowing pilots to take the field in front of the grandstands and do what they do best: captivate the crowd.
2 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The crash happened on the southbound I-580 on-ramp at Neil Road at around 6:12 p.m. The officials stated that a pickup truck and a Subaru were involved in the collision. The driver of the Subaru and the passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries following the crash. The driver of the truck had no injuries.
