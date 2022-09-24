ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Democrat

County invests in Tahoe property

El Dorado County will get a new government campus in South Lake Tahoe. Tuesday the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved the $7.5 million purchase of four buildings on two parcels currently owned by Barton Health, the Tahoe Basin’s nonprofit healthcare provider. District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel, who...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Navy week returns to Reno and Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For several members of the U.S. Navy, this is a weeklong effort. “We are here to spread the love for our country and the love for the Navy,” said MU2 Joel Weszka, a Naval musician. Several sailors made an appearance at Vaughn Middle School on...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

WCSD superintendent vows to make education progress regular topic at school board meetings

Washoe County Superintendent Susan Enfield said the quality of education will be a standing item discussed at least once a month at school board meetings.   The district has been criticized in public comment over the last year, including by school board candidates and Trustee Jeff Church, for not focusing enough on math, reading, writing and science.  ...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

New York in October, now with limited seating! | Reno Memo

Get the Reno Memo in your inbox! Sign up at therenomemo.com.  Ah, New York at Halloweentime ... the traditional Pumpkincracker Ballet at the Lincoln Center ... the giant bowl of candy in Rockefeller Plaza, where the mayor himself hands out candy and says things like, "ooh, what are you supposed to be? So scary!" And the weather! Not so hot as to accentuate the sidewalk pee smell, but not so cold as to freeze it into a slipping hazard. ...
RENO, NV
nnbw.com

Home sales tap the brakes in Reno/Sparks in August

The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors reported the median sales price of homes in August was up 6.7% over August 2021. The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors said median home prices in Reno/Sparks are up 6.7 percent year over year for August 2022. August saw 437 closed sales of existing single-family homes,...
SPARKS, NV
lawnandlandscape.com

Bobcat Company opens new aftermarket parts distribution center

Bobcat Company officially opened a new, 110,000-square-foot Bobcat Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Reno, Nevada, marking the first of two new Bobcat PDCs to open in the U.S. in 2022. Joining the company’s existing Bobcat Parts Distribution Center near Chicago in Woodridge, Illinois, an additional regional location will open in Atlanta later this year.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General indicted on murder charge

A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General, Tudor Chirila Junior, had his first appearance in a Reno courtroom on Wednesday,...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carson City Jail in need of books

The Carson City Sheriff's Office says their jail is in need of books. All genres are appreciated, however, they say they do have an over abundance of romance novels. If you are interested in donating books, the sheriff's office says they need to be paper back only and not missing any pages.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Preparing Homeless Veterans For Winter

The VA is making sure our homeless Veterans are prepared when the cold weather hits. On Friday, the VA Serra NV Health Care for Homeless Veterans held an event at the Reno Elks Club to help over 300 homeless Veterans.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Milestone: No herbicides detected in Tahoe Keys final test area

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The project to test innovative methods to control the largest infestation of aquatic invasive weeds in the Tahoe Basin reached another milestone this week, officials announced Friday. Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association monitoring showed that herbicides were no longer present in the Area A...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Flying Magazine

Reno’s STOL Drag Class Offers a Great Community Feeling

Competitors from around the U.S. braved the dust and smoke from nearby wildfires to fly in the STOL Drag class at Reno this year. [Credit: Cam Walton]. With beautiful weather but varying poor air quality and visibility from a nearby forest fire in California—which is typical this time of year—the STOL Drag National Championship at the Stihl National Championship Air Races at Reno brought competitors in from across the U.S. last week. The STOL Drag competition was once again a welcome addition to the schedule of race classes sponsored by the Reno Air Racing Association, as its versatility allowed it to move to the forefront of the show at a moment’s notice to entertain the crowd when the visibility was reduced below allowable race limits for pylon racing. STOL Drag’s visibility requirements were also reduced by the RVR (runway visual range) from 3 miles to 1 mile, which is well within the safety parameters for STOL Drag—allowing pilots to take the field in front of the grandstands and do what they do best: captivate the crowd.
RENO, NV

