Atlanta wants to build a massive police training facility in a forest. Neighbors are fighting to stop it

Buckhead
4d ago
what the hell is wrong with these people fighting against the trading facility for officers!!!! also bring in the national guard and get these left wing anarchist terrorists off this land and out of our city and state!!!!!!
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
UPDATE: Atlanta's National Cybersecurity Summit postponed due to Hurricane IanD.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
For A Flatter Hike at Kennesaw Mountain Park, Venture Out to the Pine Forest at Cheatham HillDeanLandKennesaw, GA
As Atlanta Braves Visit the White House, Biden’s Press Secretary Suggests a “Conversation” Is Needed About a Name ChangeToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Travelers already working to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path at Atlanta’s airport
ATLANTA — Flight delays and cancellations are expected as Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims went to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, where he talked to people who drove up from Florida to Clayton County to catch a flight out of the storm’s path.
CBS 46
Mayor announces moratorium related at Atlanta Medical Center
Kemp activates state operations center ahead of Hurricane Ian. Gov. Brian Kemp activates the state operations center ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Fulton tries to bypass full jail overcrowding study
When the Atlanta City Council approved the city’s side of the lease, included in that legislation was a last-minute amendment requiring that the Justice Policy Board analyze the county’s jail population.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
MacKenzie Scott donates $8 million to Atlanta scholarship organization
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $8 million to Achieve Atlanta, which provides need-based college scholarships to local students.
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA — Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
Sole survivor of Atlanta's deadly Midtown shooting leaves hospital, heads to next phase of recovery
ATLANTA — Michael Horne left Atlanta Medical Center on Tuesday five weeks after he was shot in the chest. "Very emotional for sure," said Horne's daughter Alison Page. "It was a rollercoaster ride the whole time. We weren't sure we would see this day." Page's dad was pushed out...
cdrecycler.com
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
Two injured after argument leads to gunfire in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — A man and woman are recovering after an argument lead to an overnight shooting, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said a 31-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, while the woman - who police believe was an innocent bystander - was also hurt. This happened...
Shooting reported off Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning. At this time details are limited, however, the address at 2448 Cheshire Bridge Road appears to be a gas station. Once there, officers said they located a man with a gunshot would who was "alert, conscious,...
Historical marker in East Point remembers man lynched amid 1906 massacre
On Saturday, dozens of people gathered at a spot in East Point to mark a tragic moment in metro Atlanta history....
fox5atlanta.com
Report: Authorities trying to seize rapper Young Thug's car, jewelry collect after arrest
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta rapper Young Thug reportedly might have to give up dozens of pieces of expensive jewelry and multiple luxury cars that were seized during his arrest in May. The 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and 27 other people, was indicted along with...
Georgia mayor dies in motocross accident, officials say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — A mayor of a small Georgia city died in a motocross accident on Saturday morning, according to officials. Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton, according to interim Mayor Gary Crisp.
'I'm almost insulted about having to be here to beg for you not to raise our rates' | Customers attend Georgia Power rate hearings
ATLANTA — Starting January, Georgia Power Company's customer bills could go up about $14 a month, if state regulators approve the increase. Now customers are formally voicing their concern over the proposal. The first of three hearings on the rate hike began Tuesday at the Public Service Commission building...
CBS 46
Community reacts to temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Community leaders are reacting to the temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment. “I was equally happy and equally disappointed,” Devin Barrington-Ward said. Barrington-Ward is the managing director of the Black Futurists Group in Atlanta. The sudden closure of AMC in Old Fourth...
Georgia mayor who took office in June is killed while competing in a motocross event
WHITE, Ga. — A mayor of a northwest Georgia town died in a motocross wreck on Saturday. Perry Bell, mayor of the Bartow County town of White, died from blunt force trauma to the chest, The Daily Tribune News of Cartersville reported. Murray County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Sosebee said...
Mayor issues executive order to halt redevelopment of Atlanta Medical Center site
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued an executive order this morning to temporarily halt any redevelopment of the 25-acre Atlanta Medical Center site, which Wellstar Health System plans to close by Nov. 1. Dickens said in a statement that he intends to work with the Atlanta City Council to pass legislation extending the temporary moratorium. “The Atlanta Medical […] The post Mayor issues executive order to halt redevelopment of Atlanta Medical Center site appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
Southwest flight attendants to protest in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Flight attendants are expected to flock to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, but it won't be to assist passengers. Members of TWU Local 556, the union of over 18,000 South West Airlines flight attendants are planning to picket at the airport. They say the want new contracts, and they want them now.
saportareport.com
Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta
Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept
A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
CNN
