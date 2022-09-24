ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta wants to build a massive police training facility in a forest. Neighbors are fighting to stop it

By Christina Maxouris, CNN Videos by Matthew Gannon, CNN Photos by Austin Steele
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Buckhead
4d ago

what the hell is wrong with these people fighting against the trading facility for officers!!!! also bring in the national guard and get these left wing anarchist terrorists off this land and out of our city and state!!!!!!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Metro Atlanta#South Atlanta#A Forest#Boulder Walk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Mayor issues executive order to halt redevelopment of Atlanta Medical Center site

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued an executive order this morning to temporarily halt any redevelopment of the 25-acre Atlanta Medical Center site, which Wellstar Health System plans to close by Nov. 1. Dickens said in a statement that he intends to work with the Atlanta City Council to pass legislation extending the temporary moratorium. “The Atlanta Medical […] The post Mayor issues executive order to halt redevelopment of Atlanta Medical Center site appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Southwest flight attendants to protest in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Flight attendants are expected to flock to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, but it won't be to assist passengers. Members of TWU Local 556, the union of over 18,000 South West Airlines flight attendants are planning to picket at the airport. They say the want new contracts, and they want them now.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta

Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept

A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy