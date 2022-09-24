ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
pawesome.net

Wife Surprising Husband With Foster Dog Will Make You Cry

Who doesn’t love a heartwarming video where we see a dog get his final home? Fortunately, there is no shortage of these videos on TikTok! We love seeing dogs and humans bond through a special connection. It’s even better when two separated pals are finally reunited. This was...
PETS
pawesome.net

Husky Waiting Patiently To Play With The Baby

Dogs always seem to know how to act, and they are some of our greatest teachers. They are incredibly patient and able to detect how we feel about things. We are truly blessed to have them in our lives! Some people are lucky enough to have a best friend before they are even born as is the case in this video.
ANIMALS
pawesome.net

Boxer Eavesdropping On Phone Call Is Surprised To Hear All His Favorite Words

Ever notice how your dog is able to pick up on certain words and seems to know their meaning? We are talking anything from ‘treat’ and ‘cookie’ to ‘walkies’ or ‘car ride!’ It is so cute to watch them get excited over something they love! We may not speak the same language, but they absolutely know what certain sounds mean!
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twinkle Lights#Christmas Lights#Huskies#Light Show#Dog#Cute Dogs Funny Dogs#Pet Lover
pawesome.net

Big Dog’s Bark Knocks Tiny Puppy Off Its Feet

Dog parents have had to deal with chaos while raising a new puppy with a big dog. Have you seen how puppies aggressively bark at the big dogs in the streets, parks, and even those living in the same house? Research shows that it’s due to the fear and anxiety of the small one, small dog syndrome, and hyperactivity. Well, considering a dog’s first job is to provide security for him and his parents, I bet a puppy’s first impulse would be to bark rampantly at the big one, as it cannot have the option of fighting.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy