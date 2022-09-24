Read full article on original website
Related
pawesome.net
Wife Surprising Husband With Foster Dog Will Make You Cry
Who doesn’t love a heartwarming video where we see a dog get his final home? Fortunately, there is no shortage of these videos on TikTok! We love seeing dogs and humans bond through a special connection. It’s even better when two separated pals are finally reunited. This was...
PETS・
pawesome.net
Husky Waiting Patiently To Play With The Baby
Dogs always seem to know how to act, and they are some of our greatest teachers. They are incredibly patient and able to detect how we feel about things. We are truly blessed to have them in our lives! Some people are lucky enough to have a best friend before they are even born as is the case in this video.
People Are Sharing Things That Are Seen As Signs Of Maturity But Really Shouldn't Be, And It's Thought Provoking
"I always thought there would be a point in my life where I wouldn't be interested in things like video games or Transformers. I looked at my dad, and felt one day I'd just be 'mature' enough to put it all away. That day has not yet come. I'm 50."
pawesome.net
Boxer Eavesdropping On Phone Call Is Surprised To Hear All His Favorite Words
Ever notice how your dog is able to pick up on certain words and seems to know their meaning? We are talking anything from ‘treat’ and ‘cookie’ to ‘walkies’ or ‘car ride!’ It is so cute to watch them get excited over something they love! We may not speak the same language, but they absolutely know what certain sounds mean!
IN THIS ARTICLE
pawesome.net
Big Dog’s Bark Knocks Tiny Puppy Off Its Feet
Dog parents have had to deal with chaos while raising a new puppy with a big dog. Have you seen how puppies aggressively bark at the big dogs in the streets, parks, and even those living in the same house? Research shows that it’s due to the fear and anxiety of the small one, small dog syndrome, and hyperactivity. Well, considering a dog’s first job is to provide security for him and his parents, I bet a puppy’s first impulse would be to bark rampantly at the big one, as it cannot have the option of fighting.
Comments / 0