Dog parents have had to deal with chaos while raising a new puppy with a big dog. Have you seen how puppies aggressively bark at the big dogs in the streets, parks, and even those living in the same house? Research shows that it’s due to the fear and anxiety of the small one, small dog syndrome, and hyperactivity. Well, considering a dog’s first job is to provide security for him and his parents, I bet a puppy’s first impulse would be to bark rampantly at the big one, as it cannot have the option of fighting.

