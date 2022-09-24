Read full article on original website
Remember when Princess Diana danced with John Travolta at the White House?
It was November 1985, and the unlikely partners were guests of President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan. Diana wore a midnight blue velvet gown with a sapphire and pearl choker, an outfit that has since become emblematic of the princess.
Elton John next star to play at Biden White House but 'sad songs' aren't gonna turn things around
The economy is in a recession, the border is out of control, and the only thing higher than inflation are the people who think our president is doing a good job of handling it. None of that will stop Joe Biden from bursting into song on the White House Lawn again this weekend.
Rocketman at the White House: Bidens host Elton John for South Lawn soiree
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and about 2,000 fans on Friday basked in a performance at the White House by musical legend and activist Elton John, who is on a lengthy farewell tour in the United States.
Elton John’s Net Worth in 2022
Elton John’s net worth in 2022 is $500 million. John is a famous singer and songwriter who has released hit songs such as Rocket Man, Daniel, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and many more. He has won five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, and two Golden Globes. More importantly, he’s considered as one of the best-selling […] The post Elton John’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Elton John Gives Electrifying Performance at the White House, 'Flabbergasted' After Big Surprise
Elton John gave a dazzling performance on the White House lawn during a musical evening hosted by President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, but it was the Rocket Man himself who became speechless and "flabbergasted" after a big surprise. The "That's What Friends Are For" singer brought his majesty...
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
Betty White’s personal possessions, including her wedding ring, to be sold at auction: ‘A life well lived’
Betty White fans will soon get the chance to bid for a piece of Hollywood history. Julien’s Auctions will be offering more than 1,500 lots from the TV star’s life and career during a three-day event in Beverly Hills, California, and online beginning Sept. 23. Some items hitting the auction block include signed scripts, costumes, furniture, awards, artwork, personal items from the late star's California home, as well as her wedding ring.
David Bowie Was Reportedly Romantically Linked to Some Huge Stars
When it comes to sheer impact on the face of popular music as a whole, few artists can claim to have the longstanding impact that David Bowie has. Despite the fact that he passed away in 2016, David's name is an ever-present part of the musical conversation. A new documentary about the artist, Moonage Daydream, dives deep into the legend that was David Bowie.
Elton John was moved to tears by a surprise award from President Biden
"I'm never flabbergasted," the legendary songwriter said after being presented with the National Humanities Medal, "but I'm flabbergasted and humbled and honored by this incredible award."
Betty White's belongings being auctioned for the public to take home
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Over 1,600 belongings from the late American actor Betty White will be up for auction this week, from her old TV and Disney VHS collection to her Cadillac. Taking place both online and in-person, the auction at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25 also includes her dining room table, a blue ceramic horse, and her leather baby shoes. The list goes on.
A New Jersey family's stalker experience is told in Netflix's 'The Watcher' trailer
In Netflix's new series The Watcher, Naomi Watts and her family move to their dream house in New Jersey with the promise of a quiet suburban life. That is until mysterious letters appear telling the family that they're being watched, the house is alive, and that it requires "young blood."
