Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
bluehens.com
Carroll, Blue Hens Fifth After First Round of Golfweek Red Sky Classic
WOLCOTT, Colo. – The University of Delaware women's golf team is tied for fifth place following Monday's opening round of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic. The Blue Hens posted an impressive 289 score to end the day tied for fifth out of 20 teams along with Kennesaw State. Pepperdine leads the field at 285, Fresno State and Colorado are tied for second at 287, and Xavier is fourth at 288.
bluehens.com
Gore Wins Fourth Flight Singles Title at St. Joe’s Invitational
PHILADELPHIA – Nicholas Gore claimed the fourth flight singles title on Sunday as the Delaware men's tennis team completed the three-day St. Joe's Invitational. The Kingston, Jamaica native combined for a 4-0 record over the course of the event to sit atop the fourth flight standings. Overall, the Blue...
bluehens.com
Men's Soccer Battles Back In Second Half To Earn Tie Against UNCW
NEWARK, Del. - Delaware's men's soccer team played UNCW to a 2-2 draw on Saturday at Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium. Brandon Sengphachanh and Sam Donnellan both scored goals in the second half for the Blue Hens (2-5-2,0-3-1) to overcome a halftime deficit, while Adam Vik made four saves. Vik...
bluehens.com
Volleyball Sweeps Weekend at Hampton
Box Score HAMPTON, Va. – The University of Delaware volleyball team earned its second straight win (25-18, 25-18, 25-19) over Hampton on Sunday afternoon to improve to 8-4 overall and remain a perfect 4-0 in conference play. The Blue Hens have now won seven consecutive matches. "Lily Rogers did...
bluehens.com
Blue Hens Earn Three-Set Win Over Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. – The University of Delaware volleyball team captured a three-set (25-18, 25-15, 25-9) victory over Hampton on Saturday afternoon to improve to 7-4 overall and 3-0 in conference play. "It was definitely a full team effort today," said head coach Kim Lambert. "Savannah Seemans found her offensive...
bluehens.com
Complete Effort Pushes Blue Hens Past Hampton, 35-3
NEWARK, Del. – In a dominant effort on both sides of the ball, the No. 8 University of Delaware football team took care of business against CAA-newcomer Hampton, 35-3, in front of 16,035 fans at Delaware Stadium. With the victory, the Blue Hens improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the CAA.
High school student from West Chester jams on stage with Green Day
The performance came after Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took notice of a sign being held up by the teen's friends.
fastphillysports.com
WARNER AND TEMPLE WAXES UMASS FOR 1ST SHUTOUT SINCE 2016!
E.J. Warner threw two touchdown passes and Layton Jordan returned an interception 41 yards to lead Temple to a 28-0 win over UMass. Warner, the son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, got his first win as a starter, going 11 of 22 for 173 yards. He opened the scoring with an 11-yard strike to Ian Stewart and capped it a 50-yard connection with Adonicas Sanders.
Aston to Buy 43 Acres of Open Space From Sisters of St. Francis
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Aston Township has agreed to buy 43 acres of open land from the Sisters of St. Francis, writes Pete Bannon for the Daily Times. The property of woods and open...
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
WDEL 1150AM
Appo School District tells parents double-shooting 'not connected' to football game
Appoquinimink School District officials sent an email to their community Sunday night saying a double-shooting outside a rivalry game was not connected to the football contest. Two people were shot on Bunker Hill Road, just east of Choptank Road, around 9:15 p.m. Friday night, just as the game between Appoquinimink...
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America
Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Woman and Infant Child
The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cassandra Brasch, 40 of Wilmington and her daughter Palmer Yetter, 6 months of age. (Wilmington, Del.-19802) On Saturday, (9/24), New Castle County Police responded to the 100 block of E. Thirty-Ninth Street in Pennrose for the report of a missing person. Officers learned Cassandra left the residence on Thursday (9/22) during the afternoon hours. Family members reported that Cassandra has not been taking her prescribed medication and there is a real concern for her safety and that of her 6-month-old daughter Palmer.
Philadelphia expert says this is the worst snack at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
WBOC
Delaware Veterans' Stand Down is Back After Two Year Hiatus
DOVER, Del. - Hundreds of veterans in Delaware attended the annual Veterans' Stand Down at Schutte Park in Dover today. The event was canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. The Veterans' Stand Down is organized, planned and carried out by a volunteer committee that plans year-round....
Pa. steak shop wins ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ honors
The residents in Parkside have known what a great cheesesteak and/or hoagie tastes like for ages. But now, the rest of the world will soon catch up. According to 6ABC, Phil & Jim’s Steaks & Hoagies in Delaware County was just awarded the “Best Hoagie on Earth” prize by Food Network Magazine.
