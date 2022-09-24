Read full article on original website
Palin's Chances of Beating Peltola in Midterm After Special Election Loss
Republicans may have a better chance of taking back Alaska's only House seat if they vote for another GOP candidate, polls suggest.
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is
Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
People
GOP Leaders Endorse Democrat for Pennsylvania Gov. After Republican Candidate Seen Wearing Confederate Uniform
Several Republicans in Pennsylvania are throwing their support behind a Democratic candidate for governor after photos surfaced of far-right GOP nominee Doug Mastriano wearing a Confederate military uniform. At least 16 Republican leaders have announced their endorsement for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, days after Reuters reported that Mastriano posed...
Casey DeSantis slams Democratic lieutenant governor hopeful for 'disgusting' joke
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis did not hold back when criticizing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's running mate for a "disgusting" joke at the expense of special needs children. Karla Hernandez-Mats, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, was caught on video Tuesday claiming that her experience as a teacher of...
Sarah Palin Could Be a Harbinger
It once seemed mathematically impossible that a Democrat could win a state that Trump won by 10 points. But last Wednesday, that’s exactly what happened in the state of Alaska. In a special election to replace the late Republican congressman Don Young, Democrat Mary Peltola beat Republicans Nick Begich III and Sarah Palin—the former governor of Alaska and onetime GOP vice-presidential nominee—and will now serve out the rest of Young’s term. The three candidates will again duke it out for the traditionally red congressional seat in November. In the meantime, Cook Political Report has moved its rating of that seat from “Likely R” to “Toss Up.”
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
Vox
How the polls might be wrong (again) this year
It just seems to keep on happening — Democrats get their hopes up from rosy-looking polls, but they get a rude awakening when votes are tallied on election night. In 2016, Trump’s win shocked the world. In 2020, a seeming Democratic romp turned into a nail-biter. And now, as the 2022 midterms are drawing nearer, polls show Democrats performing surprisingly decently — pointing toward a close election rather than the long-expected GOP wave.
POLITICO
Dems lock up policing votes
DEMS TRY TO THREAD POLICING NEEDLE — A package of policing and public safety bills that were left for dead more than once in recent months, are headed for House votes today following breakneck closed-door negotiations. The effort was long-delayed by divisions between centrist Democrats who want to blunt...
radiokenai.com
Special Assessment District Formed For Whistle Hill Utility Improvements
The Soldotna City Council adopted a resolution forming a special assessment district for Whistle Hill sewer utility improvements. Petition forms were submitted to the city in March by Henry and Mary Krull, sponsors of the special assessment district. “The purpose of the SAD is to extend the sewer line or...
POLITICO
Dems’ big midterm bet pays off — so far
RISKY BUSINESS — Tuesday marks exactly six weeks until Election Day, when we’ll finally get resolution on one of the most widely discussed — and consequential — storylines of the 2022 election: the Democratic Party’s practice of meddling in Republican primaries in the hopes of producing unelectable nominees.
