ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Colleges, universities announce closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves closer to Florida, colleges and universities in the area are beginning to announce plans for campuses and students, with some closures already announced. As closures are announced, we will post them in this story. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane Tracker App...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Washington State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Society
City
Gainesville, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival

Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

North Downtown News

Though locals have seen the metamorphosis of Mills 50 in real time, it has been brought to a national stage now that it has been named one of the top 8 contenders in the running for 2023’s Great American Main Street Awards. With the help of Director Joanne Grant, Mills 50 has been a shining example of Main Street America’s […]
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#College Park#Georgetown University#The Sunshine State#The Walt Disney Company
click orlando

Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Monday morning, Ian was southwest of Grand Cayman on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Lake...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Comings and Growings (College Park, October)

Owner Denise Thompson is celebrating one year at 4317 Edgewater Drive. Thompson opened the full body spa in 2021 after moving down from the Atlanta area. The healthcare company has opened an office at 640 Dartmouth St. The organization specializes in knee pain, neuropathy and traumatic brain injuries. Pizza Bruno.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Bay News 9

Flying out? Airlines release their operational plans for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is set to affect the Gulf coast of Florida this week. As high winds, flooding, and storm surge is expected around the state, air travel to and from Orlando's airports can be expected. Stay tuned for updates as they come in. Airport Updates:. Orlando International Airport:. As of...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Tropical Storm Ian's path shifts east, impacts may be felt in Florida by midweek

The National Hurricane Center on late Sunday afternoon released a new model for Tropical Storm Ian's projected track, nudging it slightly back eastward which means potentially more of an impact throughout Florida. The 5 p.m. Sunday update shifted the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ian a little back eastward, which means that Central Florida might be feeling more of the impacts of Ian as it moves towards and possibly through Florida late this week. Tropical Storm Ian's move through Florida looks to now happen towards the latter part of the week instead of midweek, as Saturday's forecast posited. The storm will more than likely to "be at or near major hurricane strength" as it passes over western Cuba on late Monday into Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Orange County Public Schools tentatively go ahead with classes, activities this week

Orange County Public Schools has no plans to cancel classes ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to an update shared by the school on Sunday. "At this time, there are no plans to cancel school or extracurricular activities for Monday or Tuesday," they said Sunday evening. "You will receive another update tomorrow evening as we get more information on the storm’s path." The announcement comes as Central Florida is staring down a possible category 4 hurricane making landfall.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WDW News Today

Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Guests Asked to Stow All Outside Items, Guests in Tents Being Offered Alternate Accommodations Due to Hurricane Ian

Earlier we reported that the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Hurricane Ian for Orange and Osceola counties. The notice affects all of Walt Disney World property. Now, Disney has notified all guests at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground asking them to “remove and stow...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy