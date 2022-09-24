Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Famous Floridians: Bob RossJoAnn RyanFlorida State
Enjoying Orlando: Fun with the swans at Lake EolaJoAnn RyanOrlando, FL
Florida Flowers: Harmonious hibiscus and flower hunting in FloridaJoAnn RyanOrlando, FL
Related
yourcommunitypaper.com
Mills 50 District a semifinalist for Great American Main Street Awards
Though locals have seen the metamorphosis of Mills 50 in real time, it has been brought to a national stage now that it has been named one of the top 8 contenders in the running for 2023’s Great American Main Street Awards. With the help of Director Joanne Grant,...
Florida colleges and universities suspend operations due to Hurricane Ian
Colleges and Universities across Florida are announcing plans for campuses and students as Hurricane Ian moves closer to the state.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
click orlando
Colleges, universities announce closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves closer to Florida, colleges and universities in the area are beginning to announce plans for campuses and students, with some closures already announced. As closures are announced, we will post them in this story. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane Tracker App...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Orlando hotel owner discounting rooms as Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida hotel owner is trying to show that he cares for those evacuating coastal areas that may be impacted by Hurricane Ian, by discounting rooms as more people head to Orlando for safety. "We’re from Destin and going to Orlando," explained Saddy Andrae who traveled...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival
Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
yourcommunitypaper.com
North Downtown News
Though locals have seen the metamorphosis of Mills 50 in real time, it has been brought to a national stage now that it has been named one of the top 8 contenders in the running for 2023’s Great American Main Street Awards. With the help of Director Joanne Grant, Mills 50 has been a shining example of Main Street America’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Monday morning, Ian was southwest of Grand Cayman on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Lake...
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Florida
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
WESH
Shoppers rush to Central Florida stores as some supplies run out
ORLANDO, Fla. — Louis Smith was happy to find water along with some other items popular with shoppers who are preparing for Hurricane Ian. Generators and the gasoline cans used to keep them running for a few days are going fast. But water has been in the highest demand.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Comings and Growings (College Park, October)
Owner Denise Thompson is celebrating one year at 4317 Edgewater Drive. Thompson opened the full body spa in 2021 after moving down from the Atlanta area. The healthcare company has opened an office at 640 Dartmouth St. The organization specializes in knee pain, neuropathy and traumatic brain injuries. Pizza Bruno.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay News 9
Flying out? Airlines release their operational plans for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to affect the Gulf coast of Florida this week. As high winds, flooding, and storm surge is expected around the state, air travel to and from Orlando's airports can be expected. Stay tuned for updates as they come in. Airport Updates:. Orlando International Airport:. As of...
Tropical Storm Ian's path shifts east, impacts may be felt in Florida by midweek
The National Hurricane Center on late Sunday afternoon released a new model for Tropical Storm Ian's projected track, nudging it slightly back eastward which means potentially more of an impact throughout Florida. The 5 p.m. Sunday update shifted the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ian a little back eastward, which means that Central Florida might be feeling more of the impacts of Ian as it moves towards and possibly through Florida late this week. Tropical Storm Ian's move through Florida looks to now happen towards the latter part of the week instead of midweek, as Saturday's forecast posited. The storm will more than likely to "be at or near major hurricane strength" as it passes over western Cuba on late Monday into Tuesday.
Orange County Public Schools tentatively go ahead with classes, activities this week
Orange County Public Schools has no plans to cancel classes ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to an update shared by the school on Sunday. "At this time, there are no plans to cancel school or extracurricular activities for Monday or Tuesday," they said Sunday evening. "You will receive another update tomorrow evening as we get more information on the storm’s path." The announcement comes as Central Florida is staring down a possible category 4 hurricane making landfall.
fox35orlando.com
Residents and retailers in Central Florida getting ready for Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - With days to go before Tropical Storm Ian could hit Central Florida as a hurricane, people say they're stocking up on supplies. "Getting all the canned food, the water, gotta go get gas, batteries, still gotta get some fans and stuff," said law student Jason Berger. Retail...
Albany Herald
While DeSantis was flying legal asylum seekers to Martha's Vineyard, business owners in his state were struggling for workers
For the past two years Jan Gautam has been filling in sporadically as a housekeeper at hotels in Orlando, Florida, run by Interessant Hotels & Resort Management, or IHRMC. When he's not making beds, he's busy running the company. He's the President and CEO of IHRMC — which is based in Orlando, Florida.
WESH
Charlie Crist criticizes skyrocketing cost of living under DeSantis from Orlando stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Democratic candidate for governor was in Orlando on Friday to discuss the rising cost of living across the state. His stop focused on affordability when it comes to items such as property insurance, electricity and rent. Those are all things Crist said have gone up...
Explore the ‘haunted history’ of the Bradlee-McIntyre House in Longwood this Halloween
LONGWOOD, Fla. — Just in time for Halloween, the Longwood Haunted History Tour is being resurrected for its third consecutive year. Along with being fun for the whole family, the tour also raises funds for the Longwood Historic Society. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to...
WDW News Today
Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Guests Asked to Stow All Outside Items, Guests in Tents Being Offered Alternate Accommodations Due to Hurricane Ian
Earlier we reported that the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Hurricane Ian for Orange and Osceola counties. The notice affects all of Walt Disney World property. Now, Disney has notified all guests at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground asking them to “remove and stow...
Comments / 0