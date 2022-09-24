Read full article on original website
rinewstoday.com
$50M Green Bond – for a more resilient Rhode Island – promotion event TODAY
Information was released and an event planned for TODAY, September 27th at 1pm at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, 10 Sims Avenue in Providence to promote the 2022 Green Bond, Question No. 3 on the referendum ballot in November. Protecting Narragansett Bay and drinking water, strengthening the state against global warming,...
Turnto10.com
Bridge dedication ceremony honors life, legacy of Michael S. Van Leesten
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island politicians and local leaders gathered with hundreds for the dedication ceremony of the Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge on Sunday afternoon in Downtown Providence. Van Leesten was a civil rights advocate, community leader, U.S. Air Force Veteran, as well as an athlete...
ecori.org
Developers: Putting Solar on ‘Disturbed’ Sites in R.I. is a Costly, Complicated Process
This ground-mounted solar project done in partnership with the town of South Kingstown and the University of Rhode Island was built on a former gravel pit. (Kearsarge Solar) In the past few years, when solar developers covered farmlands or cut down swaths of forest to erect acres of solar panels, neighbors and nature lovers often objected strenuously, and sometimes moratoriums, zoning rules, and legislation were employed to block solar projects on green spaces.
rinewstoday.com
This New Year – Confronting Antisemitism Together – at Providence College
The inaugural Fay Rozovsky Lecture in Jewish-Catholic Dialogue will be held on Thursday, November 17th at 6pm at Providence College. The dialogue is sponsored by the Jewish-Catholic Theological Exchange at Providence College and the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island. The program announcement comes as Rhode Islanders and people the...
Community Focus: Bristol County Dem. candidate Paul Heroux
Bristol County, Mass. Democratic candidate Paul Heroux joined 12 news at 4 Monday to discuss his campaign to unseat Thomas Hodgson as the county Sheriff in the upcoming 2022 election.
rinewstoday.com
RI Weather for September 27, 2022 – John Donnelly
Strong jetstream ahead of upper trough keeps us in the cloud cover through the morning before clearing out nicely in the afternoon. Morning low in the upper 50’s warms to the low 70’s with a gusty southwesterly breeze. ___. John Donnelly was born in Hialeah, Florida and moved...
thebeveragejournal.com
Farm Fresh Rhode Island Returns to Newport
Farm Fresh Rhode Island hosted its annual Local Food Fest, a celebration of local food growers and food producers, on the grounds of Newport’s Castle Hill Inn on Aug. 9. Sponsored by Castle Hill Inn and Newport Restaurant Group, guests of the sold-out event enjoyed freshly made seasonal fare prepared by local chefs paired with cocktails, wine and beer selections on the venue’s Chalet Patio and lawn, which overlooks Newport Bridge and the Narragansett Bay. Proceeds benefited Pawtucket’s Farm Fresh Rhode Island, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local farms and increasing community access to locally grown foods.
Community Focus: Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza joined 12 news at 4 Friday to discuss the ongoing school bus issues and what advice he would give to Mayor-elect Brett Smiley.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: NK Town Hall renovation finally sets some wrongs right
After a six-year absence from public view, the North Kingstown Town Hall, which had served the community for 127 years prior to it being vacated, is open for business once again. It has tastefully been brought into the 21st century, with a well thought out restoration and an appropriate addition that just adds to the elegance of the building. My visit to the “Old Grande Dame” last week got me to thinking about how the building all began and what she looked like originally. So, let’s take a look at the story behind this building that we are all now going to be able to get reacquainted with.
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (RIDE)
Building the Schools Our Kids Deserve: A $30 Million Dollar Announcement. This week, I joined state and education leaders to share some excellent news for our kids: the school Facility Equity Initiative is expandingt!. The first round of the initiative directed more than $20 million dollars into five underserved school...
GoLocalProv
Kalus Is Not the First to Take Advantage of Residency Tax Breaks, Chafee Lived in 3 Homes
GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus is under fire for living in Newport, Rhode Island, and claiming a residency tax break on a property in Illinois. She and her husband receive a $6,000 annual tax break on a 5,693-square-foot home in Highland Park, Illinois. Kalus has said her husband was living and working in Illinois at the time she received the residency tax break.
ABC6.com
DCYF discloses death of 10-month-old from Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families disclosed on Monday the death of a 10-month-old from Providence. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for the department, said the baby died on Aug. 6. Teixeira said maltreatment contributed to the 10-month-old’s death. DCYF said it...
fallriverreporter.com
29-year-old Rhode Island woman found guilty of opening fire on pregnant woman
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Rhode Island woman was found guilty in Kent County Superior Court of multiple felony counts following her arrest in 2020 for pointing a gun at a pregnant woman and firing several shots with a firearm outside of a home in West Warwick.
Turnto10.com
Bridge demolition will cause delays on Route 146 in North Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is continuing demolition work on two bridges over Route 146 in North Providence. The Twin River Road and Breakneck Hill Road bridges are being torn down as part of ongoing work on Route 146. Drivers should expect delays...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Public Works Chief, Engineer Resign
The Planning Department returned to full strength last week with the arrival of a new planning technician but, at the same time, the new director of Public Works is returning to his old job in DPW director in Jamestown, and the assistant town engineer took a job in South Kingstown.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Blood Center in urgent need of platelet donations
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Blood Center said Friday they are experiencing an urgent need for platelet donations. The dip in donations is caused by an uptick in no-shows for appointments booked. Platelets can be used to help people in a number of ways. “They are most...
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
independentri.com
SK School Committee advances new pitch for district’s facilities
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown School Committee has unanimously approved a new Stage 1 application to the state to improve the district’s school facilities. It’s the town’s second attempt in recent years to push forward a plan that voters will be asked to back by passing multi million-dollar bond items. In May 2021, residents rejected an $85 million facilities bond.
Catch Butterflies and Take Family Fall Photos at This Free Event in Westport
On Saturday, October 1st, families will get a chance to get a closer look at Monarch Butterflies during a free, educational event at Perfect Smiles in Westport. There will be butterflies flocking to the pond, an opportunity for a family fall photo shoot, and exciting keepsakes to usher in the start of school and the fall season.
Pawtucket woman convicted of assaulting pregnant victim
Celena Vieira was arrested in November 2020 after prosecutors said she pointed a gun at the victim and fired several shots in her direction.
