Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe Mertens
Janesville elementary schoolers raise $2K for Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A group of fourth-grade girls at Roosevelt Elementary School in Janesville combined two of their favorite things — art and animals — to help furry friends in need. On Monday, the girls — Sofia Nattinger, Izzy Purkapile, Addley Demerath, Emma Gremminger, Brynley Utzig and...
Why gas prices in Madison are soaring past the national average
MADISON, Wis. — After a historic 14-week streak of national weekly price dips in gasoline, prices at the pump rose across the country this week — but in Madison, the increase was much more dramatic. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded...
Across Wisconsin, school referendums for basic budget expenses hit 10-year high
VERONA, Wis. — In the Verona Area School District, more than 900 staff members are working this school year without a cost of living raise. A $19 million referendum on the ballot this November will ask voters for the money to help fund an inflation-matching 4.7% increase for them among other expenses — a trend of operational referendums increasing in Wisconsin and hitting a decade-high this year.
‘It’s a big relief’: Sun Prairie EMS replacing cardiac monitors thanks to DHS flex grant
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — When you’re in an emergency and call an ambulance, you’re calling a truck staffed with professionals and thousands of dollars in lifesaving equipment. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services just awarded millions to EMS providers across the state to help offset some of those costs after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public meetings planned amid effort to reshape Lake Monona waterfront
MADISON, Wis. — The city of Madison is hosting several public meetings for people to learn more about an effort aimed at reshaping the future of the Lake Monona waterfront. The Lake Monona Design Challenge, which began earlier this year, pits a number of firms against each other to see who can create the best master plan for 1.7 miles of shoreline from Law Park to Olin Park.
Badger Challenge returns to raise money for cancer research
MADISON, Wis. — UW’s annual Badger Challenge returned Sunday. The event helps raise money to fight cancer. Festivities kicked off at the American Family Insurance headquarters and participants had many ways to get involved. The were courses to walk, run or ride through with a variety of different lengths.
Middleton-Cross Plains celebrates renovated Cardinal Academy, Early Learning Center
MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District gave a sneak peek of the newly renovated Early Learning Center and Cardinal Academy on Monday. The improvements were part of construction projects approved by voters in a 2018 referendum. This project was completed last month. The district took the...
New Glarus Oktoberfest attracts thousands, great beer and tradition lead the event
MADISON, Wis. — Every fall, New Glarus hosts one of the premiere Oktoberfests in the region. The celebration brings in people from all over, featuring, beer, music and more. When people think of Oktoberfest, they think beer. While there was plenty of beer in New Glarus this weekend, the four-day event featured so much more.
Intoxicated Driver Leads Police On Chase Through Main Street
Dubuque Police say an intoxicated driver led officers on a high-speed chase Sunday through downtown Dubuque. 35 year old Demetrius Price, of Freeport, Illinois was arrested Sunday on Main Street on charges of eluding, second-degree harassment and operating while intoxicated. According to a report, officers had pulled over Price’s vehicle around 11:45 a.m. Sunday for running a red light at the intersection of 12th and Iowa streets. Price’s vehicle fled from the traffic stop and drove at a high rate of speed south on Iowa Street, with speeds in excess of 75 mph. Price’s vehicle jumped the curb at Iowa and Fourth streets and stopped in the 200 block of Main Street where Price was apprehended. Officers determined Price was intoxicated. Price also threatened officers following his arrest.
Bicyclists cap ride off with taco dinner ahead of Forward Madison match
MADISON, Wis. — Bicyclists were treated to a meal after an afternoon of pedaling Saturday, as they got ready to cheer on Forward Madison FC. The Flamingos teamed up with Trek Bicycle to hold a family-friendly bike ride around Madison before the match. The ride began and ended at Breese Stevens Field.
Medical examiner’s office identifies body found floating in Lake Monona last week
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Lake Monona last week, but details in the case remain sparse. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee, was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen...
Latino Academy vaccination clinic aims to help to expand vaccine access
MADISON, Wis. — The Latino Academy of Workforce Development held a vaccination clinic on Saturday to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations including the new bivalent booster. Dr. Waldely Pirona with the Coalition of Wisconsin Aging and Health Groups was at Saturday’s event. Dr. Pirona works with local churches and Hispanic community organizations to help significantly increase turnout at COVID-19 vaccine clinics by dispelling misinformation and reducing vaccine hesitancy through compassion and facts.
Hit and Run in Iowa County
Iowa County authorities received a report of a Hit and Run in the 300 block of South Jones Street in Barneveld Saturday around 7:30pm. The Barneveld Police Department along with assistance from an Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. After brief investigation and a search for the suspect vehicle the vehicle was found a short distance away still in Barneveld. As a result, 39 year old Ashley Meudt of Barneveld was arrested and later released to a responsible party. Specific charges against Meudt have not been made available.
Cheers! Sun Prairie hosts sixth annual Fall Beer Taste
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Businesses across Sun Prairie gave patrons a sip of all the area has to offer Saturday during the sixth annual Fall Beer Taste. Over 20 businesses handed out three-ounce samples of two flavors of Oktoberfest and fall-style ales. The event also gave customers a chance to visit downtown Sun Prairie businesses that they otherwise might not have gone to.
Madison police investigate crashed vehicle hit by gunfire
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident after finding a crashed vehicle with bullet holes. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, police were in the area of Stoughton Road at Milwaukee Street when an officer heard the crash followed by gunshots. Officers located an unoccupied vehicle...
Highway 213 back open south of Evansville following crash
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Highway 213 is back open in both directions south of Evansville Saturday following a crash. The crash was reported at 1:40 p.m. near Townsend Road, and Highway 213 was closed between County Roads A and B while crews responded. Rock County dispatchers said injuries were reported...
Wisconsin ready to respond after blowout loss
MADISON, Wis. — There’s no way around it, Wisconsin’s loss to Ohio State was ugly. And with eight games left in the regular season, the Badgers know they have to respond in a big way. Good thing they’re hosting Illinois this weekend. , because as Zach Hanley...
Ridgeway Man Arrested After Disturbance at Apartment Complex
A disturbance with injuries was reported at an apartment complex on Grove Street in Ridgeway Sunday night around 8:30pm. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and, after an initial investigation, 49 year old Ryan Deckert of Ridgeway was arrested. Deckert was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on charges of Battery, Disorderly Conduct, Strangulation and Suffocation, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, 2 counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping and Criminal Damage to Property. The other party involved in the disturbance was treated and taken to a hospital by EMS for evaluation.
