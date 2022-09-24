Dubuque Police say an intoxicated driver led officers on a high-speed chase Sunday through downtown Dubuque. 35 year old Demetrius Price, of Freeport, Illinois was arrested Sunday on Main Street on charges of eluding, second-degree harassment and operating while intoxicated. According to a report, officers had pulled over Price’s vehicle around 11:45 a.m. Sunday for running a red light at the intersection of 12th and Iowa streets. Price’s vehicle fled from the traffic stop and drove at a high rate of speed south on Iowa Street, with speeds in excess of 75 mph. Price’s vehicle jumped the curb at Iowa and Fourth streets and stopped in the 200 block of Main Street where Price was apprehended. Officers determined Price was intoxicated. Price also threatened officers following his arrest.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO