Pawtucket, RI

Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1

There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
Providence, RI
Government
City
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
GoLocalProv

Kalus Is Not the First to Take Advantage of Residency Tax Breaks, Chafee Lived in 3 Homes

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus is under fire for living in Newport, Rhode Island, and claiming a residency tax break on a property in Illinois. She and her husband receive a $6,000 annual tax break on a 5,693-square-foot home in Highland Park, Illinois. Kalus has said her husband was living and working in Illinois at the time she received the residency tax break.
NEWPORT, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Farm Fresh Rhode Island Returns to Newport

Farm Fresh Rhode Island hosted its annual Local Food Fest, a celebration of local food growers and food producers, on the grounds of Newport’s Castle Hill Inn on Aug. 9. Sponsored by Castle Hill Inn and Newport Restaurant Group, guests of the sold-out event enjoyed freshly made seasonal fare prepared by local chefs paired with cocktails, wine and beer selections on the venue’s Chalet Patio and lawn, which overlooks Newport Bridge and the Narragansett Bay. Proceeds benefited Pawtucket’s Farm Fresh Rhode Island, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local farms and increasing community access to locally grown foods.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Portsmouth man wins $50,000 playing Powerball

A Portsmouth man has won $50,000 playing Powerball for Saturday night’s drawing. Rhode Island Lottery says that the man purchased the Quick Pick at Neon Marketplace, 533 East Main Rd., Middletown. The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number. Had the winner purchased the Power Play feature, the prize would have been multiplied by 2, the Power Play number for that draw, to win $100,000.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
102.9 WBLM

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

7th Annual Malloy Strong 5K held in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan held their 7th Annual Malloy Strong 5K in Warwick on Saturday morning. The event, named after veteran Providence Police Officer Eddie Malloy, benefits people battling cancer. Malloy passed away in October of 2019, after being diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer in 2014. “Ed Malloy was a patient in the […]
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year

Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
BOXBOROUGH, MA
ABC6.com

DCYF discloses death of 10-month-old from Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families disclosed on Monday the death of a 10-month-old from Providence. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for the department, said the baby died on Aug. 6. Teixeira said maltreatment contributed to the 10-month-old’s death. DCYF said it...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the news… updates for 9/27/2022

The Herreshoff Marine Museum will receive $413,709 from the National Park Service for preservation of the General Burnside Building, once a factory for rifles during the Civil War and later a machine shop for torpedo boats and luxury sailing vessels. $750 federal grant to combat veterans’ suicide has come to...
iheart.com

Medical Examiner IDs Victims In Woonsocket Deaths

The Rhode Island medical examiner's office is identifying the second person found at the home of former Woonsocket mayor Susan Menard last week. The decedent was Daniel Grabowski. Grabowski was Menard's long-time boyfriend, and the founder and former CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Woonsocket. The deaths of...
WOONSOCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI Weather for September 27, 2022 – John Donnelly

Strong jetstream ahead of upper trough keeps us in the cloud cover through the morning before clearing out nicely in the afternoon. Morning low in the upper 50’s warms to the low 70’s with a gusty southwesterly breeze. ___. John Donnelly was born in Hialeah, Florida and moved...
JOHNSTON, RI

