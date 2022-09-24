ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Is Arsenal vs Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Women’s Super League fixture

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to the Emirates on Saturday to try and upset their rivals Arsenal in the Women’s Super League.

Both teams came away with a win in the first round of the league last weekend and so could both top the table win a victory over the other.

FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and live action as Arsenal face Spurs in the WSL at the Emirates Stadium

Spurs face a mountain to club though as Arsenal are set to break the WSL attendance record with around 45,000 expected at the home of the Gunners.

Tottenham have a not so secret weapon in Ashleigh Neville though. She scored the goal of the round last weekend with a magnificent 40-yard hit which continued her fine form from last season.

But will Neville start for Spurs and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will take place on Saturday, 24 September at 1.30pm BST at the Emirates.

How can I watch?

The game will be live on BBC One and it can also be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

For Arsenal Teyah Goldie is out with an ACL injury, aside from the player the Gunners have a fully fit squad.

Tottenham are in a similar position with a fully fit squad, recording no new injuries from their win over Leicester City in the first round.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Martiz, Williamson, Rafaelle, Catley; Walti, Little; Mead, Miedema, McCabe; Blackstenius.

Tottenham: Spencer; Turner, Bartip, Zadorsky; Ale, James, Spence, Neville; Naz, Summanen, Ayane.

Prediction

Arsenal are at home and with a massive crowd behind them but they do face a tough opposition in Tottenham, arguably the ones to watch - along with Liverpool - after round one. The Gunners should just pip their rivals though. Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham.

Comments / 0

Trent Alexander-Arnold left out as Kieran Trippier’s game ‘ahead’ of England rival’s, says Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has explained that he did not even name Trent Alexander-Arnold as a substitute against Germany because he thinks Kieran Trippier’s all-round game is superior to that of Liverpool’s attacking right-back.The England manager may have been implying that Alexander-Arnold, who has been prolific at creating chances for his club, lacks the defensive excellence he requires but he also said his omission was because he thought it was unfair to omit some of his players from the matchday squad for both September matches.Southgate preferred to give Ben Chilwell the spot on the bench for Monday’s 3-3 draw after the Chelsea...
SOCCER
