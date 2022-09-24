ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch the Women’s Super League fixture online and on TV

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ep5z_0i8Qe0SD00

Arsenal are set to smash the Women’s Super League attendance record in their North London derby against Tottenham on Saturday.

The current record is just under 39,000, set at a NLD in 2019, but the Gunners have said they have sold over 45,000 tickets for the blockbuster event. Ticket sales across the league have skyrocketed following England’s successful Euros summer.

FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and live action as Arsenal face Spurs in the WSL at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said of potentially breaking the record: “You can really feel the excitement around the game at the moment so it’s amazing to see that translate into a record-breaking attendance - now it’s our job to repay that enthusiasm with a big performance in this crucial clash for our supporters.”

The Gunners are joint top of the WSL table with Manchester United after one round and so a win against Spurs could take them clear.

But who is lining up for the teams and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will take place on Saturday, 24 September at 1.30pm BST at the Emirates.

How can I watch?

The game will be live on BBC One and it can also be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

For Arsenal Teyah Goldie is out with an ACL injury, aside from the player the Gunners have a fully fit squad.

Tottenham are in a similar position with a fully fit squad, recording no new injuries from their win over Leicester City in the first round.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Martiz, Williamson, Rafaelle, Catley; Walti, Little; Mead, Miedema, McCabe; Blackstenius.

Tottenham: Spencer; Turner, Bartip, Zadorsky; Ale, James, Spence, Neville; Naz, Summanen, Ayane.

Prediction

Arsenal are at home and with a massive crowd behind them but they do face a tough opposition in Tottenham, arguably the ones to watch - along with Liverpool - after round one. The Gunners should just pip their rivals though. Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gareth Southgate pinning England World Cup hopes on his Harry Maguire rebuilding job

Harry Maguire’s timing was off, in more ways than one. As he clattered into Jamal Musiala, he conceded a penalty and reopened a debate; if, that is, it was ever closed.For Gareth Southgate, as for many others, the decision is simple. The differences are firstly that Southgate is England manager and his view carries more weight. And secondly, while many another would omit Maguire, Southgate is adamant he is central to his plans.He framed Maguire’s presence as being in the national interest. “I know everybody says he’s important to me, he’s important to us. It’s us. It’s not me....
UEFA
The Independent

Richarlison racially abused with banana during Brazil win over Tunisia in Paris

Tottenham forward Richarlison had a banana thrown at him as he was racially abused during Brazil’s friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday.The incident occurred as he ran towards the corner flag to celebrate scoring his side’s second goal in their 5-1 win at the Parc des Princes.Footage showed Manchester United midfielder Fred kicking the banana away.Prior to the game, five-time world champions Brazil team had posed for photographs with an anti-racism banner which read, ‘Without our black players, we wouldn’t have stars on our shirts’.The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) later issued a statement on the Richarlison incident via...
SOCCER
The Independent

Robbie Brady snatches late Ireland win over nine-man Armenia to secure Nations League B status

Robbie Brady got the Republic of Ireland out of jail as they secured their Nations League B status with a madcap 3-2 win over nine-man Armenia.The 30-year-old, making his first start for his country since March last year, converted a stoppage-time penalty to snatch victory after Ireland very nearly threw the game away.They looked to be cruising to just their second win of the Group 1 campaign as they entered the final 20 minutes leading 2-0 through goals from John Egan and Michael Obafemi.However, goals from Artak Dashyan and Eduard Spertsyan silenced the locals before Brady’s last-gasp intervention, the build-up...
SPORTS
The Independent

Trent Alexander-Arnold left out as Kieran Trippier’s game ‘ahead’ of England rival’s, says Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has explained that he did not even name Trent Alexander-Arnold as a substitute against Germany because he thinks Kieran Trippier’s all-round game is superior to that of Liverpool’s attacking right-back.The England manager may have been implying that Alexander-Arnold, who has been prolific at creating chances for his club, lacks the defensive excellence he requires but he also said his omission was because he thought it was unfair to omit some of his players from the matchday squad for both September matches.Southgate preferred to give Ben Chilwell the spot on the bench for Monday’s 3-3 draw after the Chelsea...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#Manchester United#England#The Women S Super League#Tottenham#Wsl#Spurs#Bst#The Bbc Iplayer
The Independent

Trent Alexander-Arnold behind Kieran Trippier in race to be England right-back

Gareth Southgate spoke to Trent Alexander-Arnold before leaving him out of England’s Nations League match against Germany and believes his “all-round game” currently lags behind right-back rival Kieran Trippier.The 23-year-old has starred in his hometown side Liverpool’s successes in recent years but has struggled to translate that form onto the international stage.Alexander-Arnold has won just 17 caps since making his debut in 2018 and only one of those has come this year, with the full-back an unused substitute in Italy and omitted from the squad that faced Germany.Heart of a Lion 🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/YsFwdYICU1— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) September 21, 2022That...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

861K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy