KYIV, Ukraine — Vote counting has started in the Kremlin-orchestrated referendums that are expected to serve as a pretext for Moscow to annex Russian-held regions of Ukraine. Moscow-backed officials in four occupied regions in southern and eastern Ukraine said polls closed Tuesday afternoon after five days of voting, and the counting of ballots had started. The counts are all but guaranteed to show residents overwhelmingly voting in favor of making the the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine part of Russia. Ukrainian and Western officials said Russian forces went door-to-door telling people to vote and took down the names of those who said they wanted to remain part of Ukraine.

POLITICS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO