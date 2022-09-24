Read full article on original website
Debbie Wallace
3d ago
"Suspect foul play"?? Duh! That statement proves they probably didn't take it seriously and didn't actively work to find her. SMH. Prayers for the victim. 🙏 Condolences to her family and loved ones waiting for decades with broken hearts for answers. 💔
2d ago
Most ex-wives found murdered are the result of the ex's bitterness about the settlement or even the fact they had the nerve to leave them. If her dentures were found separately, ex prob felt he paid for them! Why would they not be in her mouth, especially if she was going shopping?
Double death riddle after couple with three kids are both discovered dead on their driveway with no signs of trauma
A MARRIED couple with three kids has been found dead on their driveway in mysterious circumstances, according to police. The bodies of Martha Valdez Salomon, 45, and Gabriel Aguilar, 43, were discovered with no sign of trauma on Thursday morning in Phoenix, Arizona. One of the couple's sons was the...
Arkansas Dad Allegedly Amputated Leg With Chop Saw While 5-Year-Old Daughter Watched
Shannon Cox allegedly told his wife he was both Satan and Jesus before severing his right leg with a cut off saw in front of the couple’s 5-year-old child. An Arkansas dad has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly cutting off his own leg with a standing saw in front of his 5-year-old daughter.
Mystery deepens as missing 2-year-old is found dead near family home after vanishing while his parents slept
A TODDLER has been found dead near his family's home after vanishing while his dad slept - but mystery surrounds his disappearance. Ares Muse, two, was found dead on September 12, just hours after he allegedly went missing from his home in the middle of the night. Ares was last...
International Business Times
Missing Mom Found Dead In Ravine After Daughter Receives Chilling Message, Money From Her
A missing mother from Athens, Georgia, was found dead in a ravine, a day after she left her home. The police discovered the woman's body after her daughter received wired money, along with a chilling message from her indicating that she was possibly kidnapped, reports said. Debbie Collier, 59, disappeared...
3-Year-Old Girl Is Reunited with Her Family After Going Missing During S.C. Camping Trip
The missing toddler was found safe Saturday morning "less than a mile from the camp site" at Poinsett State Park after spending the night alone, according to local authorities A 3-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she went missing during a camping trip in South Carolina, according to authorities. Ruby Heider was reported missing by her family around 7:30 p.m. on Friday after they were unable to locate her while camping at Poinsett State Park, according to a news release from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. The missing toddler was...
2 Women Lured Men On The Streets In With Kindness Before Killing Them In 'Black Widow Murders'
In nature, black widow spiders are known for having a telltale red hourglass shape on their bellies. When it comes to the real world and true crime, black widows — everyday shorthand for women who lure men to their deaths, often for financial gain — aren’t so easy to identify.
Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off
A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
allthatsinteresting.com
Emma Walker, The High School Cheerleader Who Was Murdered By Her Ex While She Was Asleep In Her Bed
After 16-year-old Emma Walker broke up with her boyfriend Riley Gaul, he eventually grew enraged enough to kill her — then posted a message on Twitter to cover his tracks. In 2016, 16-year-old Emma Walker seemed to be living her teenage dream. She was a cheerleader at Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, she was surrounded by loving friends, and she was even dating a boy on the football team. But that fall, everything came crashing down when she broke up with 18-year-old Riley Gaul — and he killed her because of it.
Boy, 9, Drowns While Taking A Shower: Police
The boy was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
Mystery as cop’s baby son, 1, dies after plunging from window in ‘tragic accident’ at his home
A COP’S baby son has tragically died after falling from a window at his home. Little Henry Witucki, one, passed away in a Pittsburgh hospital on September 3 – just days after the accident. The boy, known as Hank, fell from the second story of his home on...
Grief-stricken uncle reveals the horror final phone call made by two nursing student as they drowned in mysterious circumstances after their car crashed into a lake
The drowning deaths of two young nursing students in a suburban Perth lake after their car ran off the road remains under investigation by detectives. The women, both aged 20, died after their car was submerged in the Aveley lake early on Sunday morning. Bystanders tried to rescue the pair,...
Tennessee Tot Evelyn Boswell Was Suffocated by Blanket and Foil, Pathologist Testifies
Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month-old girl whose weeks-long disappearance in 2020 ended in heartbreak after her remains were found on family-owned property, was suffocated by a blanket and aluminum foil, a forensic pathologist testified.The revelation was made Friday at a hearing to discuss which photos can be used as evidence in the trial against Boswell’s mother, Megan, who is accused of murdering her daughter and going to great lengths to cover it up.Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, the chief medical examiner in Knox and Anderson counties, testified that the jury should see certain photos of the toddler’s body, as they would...
Former Navy Petty Officer Who Did ‘Willfully Torture’ and Starve 5-Year-Old Daughter to Death Learns Her Fate
A 30-year-old mother and former Navy petty officer in Florida will spend the rest of her life behind bars for starving and killing her 5-year-old daughter in 2019. As the search efforts unfolded, however, prosecutors say Williams “became uncooperative with law enforcement and lied about several key timeline facts about Taylor.”
Horrifying details emerge in case of woman held captive and raped for 2 days by ex-husband
HORRIFYING new details have emerged in the case of woman held captive and raped for two days by her ex-husband. Alisa Mathewson was kidnapped by Trevor Summers, 45, in Florida in 2017 following their split after 16 years of marriage. Summers was found guilty of all 11 charges he faced...
Caught on camera: 12-year-old football player targeted by angry mom after tackling son
The parent's out-of-bounds behavior was caught on camera, and now, the youth league involved in the fracas is throwing the penalty flag.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
KMOV
Extremely rare dog breed missing from St. Louis County found
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A frantic search is underway for an extremely rare dog. In late August, Tito’s newest owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick him up. When they got home, the couple let Tito, an Otterhound, out in their backyard, but 15 minutes later the 115-pound dog was gone.
Molly Russell’s mother screamed after finding her body, inquest told - OLD
The mother of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has told an inquest she screamed and called out her daughter’s name after finding her body.Janet Russell said she had spent the morning of the death on November 21, 2017 doing household chores and saying goodbye to another daughter as she left for school before discovering Molly.In a statement read out to North London Coroner’s Court on her behalf by Oliver Sanders KC, Mrs Russell said she called out for Molly but did not hear a response, so began searching for her around the house.She said: “I knew then...
Skeletal remains of child dubbed 'Baby Girl' by investigators have been identified as a missing Indiana girl. But her death is still a mystery
For decades, investigators in Tennessee affectionately referred to an unidentified girl whose remains were found in 1985 as "Baby Girl" while they worked to find her true identity, according to state authorities.
