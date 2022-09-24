ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Yardbarker

More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered

Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. Entertainment Tonight...
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Yardbarker

Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Viral After Picking Up Huge Bar Tab: "Man That Pen Work Good This Summer"

Karl-Anthony Towns has had a pretty good offseason for the most part. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave him a 4-year, $224 million extension very early on in the free agency period and they now have him under contract for 6 seasons. Some more good news for Towns would follow just a few days later in the form of the team trading for Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster move.
Yardbarker

The Knicks Finally Get To Show Off Their New Big 3

The New York Knicks are trying to push past the dreadful season they just had. After a very promising year in 2020-21, the Knicks fell from grace in a major way and missed the playoffs completely at the end of 2021-22. The team did some work in the offseason in...
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."

The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
Yardbarker

The Celtics Organization Knew About The Intimate Relationship Between Ime Udoka And The Female Employee, But After The Woman Accused The Head Coach Of Making Unwanted Comments Toward Her, The Team Launched A Set Of Internal Interviews

Ime Udoka became somewhat of a household name when he masterfully led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals this past season but he is now making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season last week, for entering into a relationship with a female staffer, which was prohibited as per team rules.
Yardbarker

Dennis Rodman Called Ron Harper 'Michael Jordan Before Michael Jordan': "He Probably Could’ve Been The Best Player Ever If He Didn’t Have That Knee Injury."

The Chicago Bulls teams in the late 90s are often remembered primarily for Michael Jordan, and then his supportive tandem of Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. All are Hall Of Famers and players that are remembered as legends of the game, with the success of the three-peat being credited to them. But that era of the Bulls wasn't just built by those three, there were other players on the roster that deserve their fair share of the credit.
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubles Down On His Desire To Be Part Of 'The Kardashians' Show: "I Wanted To Be A Part Of The Family. Maybe Be The Chef, The Driver..."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready to face another huge 2022-23 NBA season, where the Milwaukee Bucks will try to get their crown back after losing to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2022 playoffs. The Greek Freak couldn't dismantle the Celtics' defense, and the absence of Khris Middleton hurt their chances to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
