Folsom stuns De La Salle again in final seconds of Northern California football showdown

CONCORD, Calif. — For a game that seemed stuck in first gear the first half, the second turned into a back-and-forth, heart-stopping carnival ride.

In the end, Austin Mack's half-yard sneak on fourth down with 15 seconds left gave Folsom a thrilling 24-21 win Friday at Owen Owens Stadium.

The game essentially came down to one play, an impromptu school-yard scrum the Bulldogs had never run or practiced. They drew it up after their final timeout with 20 ticks left.

"Everyone block and get into the end zone," was the name of it, Mack said.

Out of the shotgun, the 6-foot-6 junior with long arms and big skills, took the snap, sprinted into the line, leaped up and stretched the ball over the pile. ... Barely. De La Salle linebacker Peter Rachwald actually snatched the ball out Mack's hands at the top of the pile. But the linesmen on both sides had already signaled touchdown.

"I got the ball and I told myself I don't care what happens I'm getting in this end zone," said Mack, who finished 18 of 26 for 185 yards and two total TDs. "I had full faith in everyone up front. I had to do my job to get into the end zone."

The final sequence symbolized the closeness of the game and teams, not to mention the difference between Northern California's elite.

According to Damin Esper of DeLaSalleTV, Folsom ran 58 plays for 238 yards. De La Salle ran 59 for 239.

See all game highlights above

The four best from NorCal: Serra-San Mateo, De La Salle, Folsom and Pittsburg have done the CIF a favor by all playing one another. Each game has come down to the final play.

Serra both Folsom and De La Salle on the road, 17-12 and 24-21. Folsom knocked off Pittsburg 23-15. And with Folsom's down-to-the-wire win on Friday it might be fun to consider the four teams face off every week.

De La Salle, which dominated Northern California for more than three decades, is now simply among the elite.

After not losing to a NorCal foe in 30 years over a span of 318 games, De La Salle has now lost four in just over a calendar year. The point differential in those four losses is only 11 points.

Folsom's Austin Mack on game-winning drive. Photo: Dennis Lee

This is the first time the Spartans have lost two games to Northern California teams in the same season since 1989. And the regular season is half over.

"We're not a great team right now," De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh. "We have a lot of potential ...Against a good team like Folsom, they made the plays that were needed. They're a great team. We didn't come up with enough plays and we didn't make enough things happen."

They certainly made a game of it when they looked largely dead in the first half.

The Spartans (3-2) took its first lead of the game on an 11-yard keeper by Carson Su'esu'e with 3:42 left in the game, 20-17. The extra point was blocked and De La Salle was flagged 15 yards for spinning the ball on the touchdown.

The kickoff was returned to the De La Salle 40, but a holding call put it back to the 50. The Bulldogs worked the ball to the 1, first and goal with 1:35 left.

De La Salle's defense held tight, making three stops just before the goal line, two on completed passes. It was a gallant fight.

Folsom called timeout with 20 seconds left. Despite wearing a knee brace on his left leg after being sacked six times, Mack's number was called with everything on the line.

"We got in the huddle and coach said 'this is something we've never practiced before, but hey, let's get in the end zone,' " Mack said. "I'm so happy he's able to trust me that much to put the ball in my hands with 15 seconds left against De La Salle."

Said Folsom coach Paul Doherty: "In that scenario, we felt we couldn't lose any momentum with a handoff. We tried to run straight. He's 6-foot-6, man. He's got to get us a yard, right? And he did."

In sea of players, Austin Mack had crossed the line for game-winning score. Photo: Dennis Lee.

Collin Gallagher (11) celebrates with Austin Mack after his game-winning 1-yard TD sneak with 15 seconds left. Photo: Dennis Lee.

De La Salle was totally shut down the first half but got a break to start the third quarter.

A bad punt snap on fourth down, gave the Spartans the ball on the Folsom 14. On the next play, Fresno State-bound tailback Charles Greer (29 carries, 123 yards) burst threw a slight hole for a 14-yard score, cutting Folsom's lead to 10-7 with 9:47 left in the third.

Folsom answered as Donovan Maxey-Parler (13 carries, 68 yards) sprinted home on a 19-yard run, capping a 10-play, 80-yard drive, to put Folsom back up 17-7.

But De La Salle answered right back. Well, not right back, going 80 yards in 19 plays with Su'esu'e sneaking over from the 1 with 8:49 left in the fourth, cutting the gap to 17-14.

After a three-and-out, and a short punt, the Spartans went to Greer who led them on a 56-yard scoring drive. The last 11 came on the TD keeper by Su'esu'e, giving the Spartans their first lead 20-17.

But with nearly four minutes left, Folsom had plenty of time to work the ball down the field and eventually score the game-winner, cementing the program's second win at the NorCal kings in 10 months.

"I'm just incredibly proud," Doherty said. "The players who have been through this twice. Incredible. The players who have come before now. We've had a ton of good players come here before and get us to this point. ... I have to imagine that the alumni of Bulldog nation are proud."

Folsom, ranked 12 in SBLive's California Top 25, improved to 4-1. De La Salle dropped to 3-2.

The first half was dominated by defense, especially Folsom's which limited the Spartans to five first downs and 71 yards.

The Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead with 5:54 left in the first quarter on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Austin Mack to Mason Norberg.

Folsom drove half the field on the scoring drive after De La Salle rattled off three first downs to start the game, but on 4th-down from the Folsom 48 they were stopped.

De La Salle's Derrick Blanche (22) is upended in the first half. Photo: Dennis Lee.

From there, Folsom's defense held the Spartans to three three-and-outs.

Notre Dame-bound tight end and defensive end Cooper Flanagan recorded two of four first-half sacks for the Spartans who held Folsom on three straight drives.

Finally Mack and Notre Dame-bound receiver Rico Flores began to connect, setting up a 65-yard scoring drive, capped with a 25-yard field goal by Jake Tremain with 3:55 left in the half.

The Spartans got a little spark from backup quarterback Toa Faavae who led the team to a pair of first downs. But the half ended with neither team being able to do much.

Folsom had 133 yards by halftime and took a double-digit lead heading into halftime. It was one of the few times in school history De La Salle has been held scoreless in a half at home.

De La Salle had plenty of motivation in this one after Folsom ended its season last season with a 28-27 victory in the CIF North Division 1-AA final.

The Spartans had beaten Folsom earlier in the season 31-10, the fifth straight decisive win in the series (average score 36-14). But Alumbaugh went for two points after a touchdown with 1:44 remaining to close to 28-27.

Folsom 24, De La Sale 20 - Postgame interviews (; 4:04)

CLICK ABOVE FOR POSTGAME COMMENTS

Friday's game would come down to a few key points, Alumbaugh said before the game.

"Run the ball," he said. "Play action. Don't give up easy scores. And out hit them."

Both teams sustained very tight home losses to Serra-San Mateo. Both teams made far too many mistakes to beat a tough Padres' squad.

Folsom committed two turnovers in the red zone, the second at the 1, in the final three minutes of a 17-12 loss to Serra on Aug. 26. The Bulldogs went scoreless the last 2.5 quarters.

De La Salle threw in interception deep in its own end in the final 3 minutes leading to a cheap shot field goal and 24-21 loss. The Spartans were outscored 17-0 in the final quarter.

Charles Greer led all rushers with 123 yards on 29 carries. Photo: Dennis Lee

That gives Serra the inside track to be selected as Northern California's Open Division representative in December.

Both teams were coming off tough cross-section road wins, De La Salle with a 28-20 win at Cathedral Catholic-San Diego, the defending state 1-AA champion. Folsom forced four turnovers and blocked a punt and field goal, leading to a 23-15 win at Pittsburg.

The road doesn't get any easier next week for both squads.

De La Salle finishes up nonleague play at St. Mary's-Stockton (4-0), which has outscored opponents 209-34. Folsom opens rugged Sierra Foothill League action at Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills (4-0), which has blitzed its opponents 222-10.

St. Mary's is No. 3 and Oak Ridge No. 8 in SBLive's Sac-Joaquin Section Fab 15 rankings .

Alumbaugh, whose team has been riddled with injuries on the line, isn't using that as an excuse for two early losses. "That would be lame," he said. He's frustrated by the team's inconsistency, he said. There's time in the season to fix it.

"We haven't been able to put together a complete game," he said. "What that reason is, I don't know. Sometimes we play with too much emotion and sometimes we're not playing with enough. It's just a fine line we haven't been able to find yet. We got to find it."

Folsom needs to continue to dig deep going into the SFL, which has gone a combined 31-4 through five weeks, Five of the six are ranked in the SJS's top 15. Doherty said he hasn't taken a peek at any of the teams, so consumed with his nonleague schedule.

"I'm eager to see because I know they've all beaten some teams and there's some really good coaches," Doherty said. "These teams are well coached, they're good, they're ready. It's going to be tough."

Photos all by Dennis Lee