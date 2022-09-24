Read full article on original website
WCVB
Food blogger 'Boston Food Bae' shares her favorite Asian-inspired dining spots
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Food Bae — also known as food blogger Jennifer Long — says: “Life is too short to eat basic food.” She has been combating “basic” with her extraordinary photos of Boston’s best eats. Futago Udon is one of...
WCVB
Dine around the world without leaving Greater Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rachel Leah Blumenthal is food editor forBoston Magazine. Her writing has taken her to restaurants all around Boston -- while her personal travels have taken her around the world, to destinations including Thailand. The latter has fueled her most recent foodie obsession, Thai cooking. Authentic Thai...
WCVB
Rubato takes a contemporary spin on Hong Kong and Cantonese comfort food
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rubato is a modern Hong Kong cafe in Quincy, Massachusetts. While modern offerings like the Fried Chicken Bolo Bao may take center stage, you can still find Chinese classics, including a Chinese doughnut and congee.
WCVB
From banh mi to pho, Boston's Vietnamese food scene feeds the soul
NEEDHAM, Mass. — WhilePho Hoa is cooking up traditional Vietnamese dishes up front… out back, the owners' Reign Drink Lab is pushing the boundaries of what you can do with Vietnamese Coffee. Ba Le in Dorchester has served locals and VIPs alike. It's best known for its lightning-fast...
This Mass. city topped a list of nation’s most family friendly
The list was created by analyzing family-friendly features in cities. A real estate brokerage site has rated Cambridge the most family-friendly city in the U.S. The 2022 list was created by OpenDoor.com, a site that helps people buy and sell homes. To create the list, it said, it tallied and...
universalhub.com
Creepy doll at one Star Market just keeps getting creepier as shoppers ram into it
Phderelict reports from the Porter Square Star Market:. This Halloween decoration at Star Market was too scary to begin with and keeps getting worse as more people accidentally/on purpose hit her with their carts . She gets around:
NECN
‘Something Isn't Right:' After Improper Spraying of Chemical, Town Workers Report Health Problems
The NBC10 Investigators learned the Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards conducted an investigation where they concluded the Town of Belmont created conditions that placed “employees at risk of work-related injury or illness” during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the copy of an inspection report we obtained.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
WCVB
New MBTA video shows sparks flying on Green Line at Park Street in Boston
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is sharing video of a Sept. 11 incident that led to sparks and smoke at Boston's Park Street Station. The new video, released at the request of 5 Investigates shows the aftermath of what happened when overhead wires fell onto the Green Line tracks at Park Street.
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in Massachusetts
(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio) (MASSACHUSETTS) As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it's the perfect time to pick up a good book! If you're looking to explore beyond the pages and get a bit more up close and personal with the authors, then this is for you; check out these four free events happening in Massachusetts- the last one might surprise you!
Here are the 13 best places to pick your own apples in Massachusetts this fall
BOSTON — Fall in New England and apple picking go hand in hand. The crisp September air has arrived and many Bay Staters will be hitting the road to visit their favorite apple orchard in the coming weeks. From the city to the countryside, there are many great spots...
WCVB
Geese with headlights on? String of lights spotted in night sky over Massachusetts was SpaceX Starlink satellites
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A line of objects glowing in the sky over some Massachusetts towns startled some residents Monday night. Several viewers shared video of what appeared to be a string of lights flying in the night sky. “Migrating geese?" a viewer in Plymouth is heard saying in a...
WCVB
Barnes & Noble will replace two former Boston-area Amazon Books stores
DEDHAM, Mass. — Two Boston-area malls that were abandoned by Amazon earlier this year when the company decided to close all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores will soon become home to Barnes & Noble stores. It's a reversal from the status quo. Barnes & Noble's footprint has long been in...
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
whdh.com
A yogurt company wants to pay you $50,000 to live a simple Icelandic life
BOSTON (WHDH) - Siggi’s Icelandic yogurt is looking to hire for its newest role: Chief Simplicity Offi-skyr. The company, which makes the traditional Icelandic yogurt called skyr, is looking for a freelancer to spend time in Iceland documenting the simple life during the county’s new cultural shift towards flexibility and freedom, highlighted by their new 4-day work week.
iheart.com
Massachusetts Largest Cannabis Competition Kicks Off, Over 2 Thousand Judge
BROOKLINE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — People across Massachusetts were living the high life on Saturday as the largest cannabis competition in the state took off. The High Times launched the Cannabis Cup judging kits at dispensaries across the state for the public to rank on September 24. "This is...
WCVB
Massachusetts bed-and-breakfast ranked among top 10 haunted hotels in US
FALL RIVER, Mass. — USA Today has released its list of the top haunted hotels in the country, and a bed-and-breakfast in Massachusetts has made the list. The Lizzie Borden House, a B&B and museum in Fall River, came in at No. 10 on USA Today's 10Best list. In...
WCVB
Travelers at Logan Airport in Boston keep wary eye on Hurricane Ian
Whether they’re headed to Florida or avoiding the state all together, people at Logan Airport say they are nervous about Hurricane Ian and what impact it could have on the Gulf coast. “This one’s bad,” said Peggy Thompson, who is flying to Tampa, Florida. “This one’s a direct hit.”...
WCVB
Firefighters reunite with baby they helped deliver in Massachusetts home weeks ago
GEORGETOWN, Mass. — Firefighters in Georgetown, Massachusetts, got to meet a baby girl three weeks after they helped deliver her inside her home. The girl's mother, Alyssa, unexpectedly went into labor on Sept. 4 and her father called 911. Baby Olivia was born just minutes after firefighters arrived with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck.
Turnto10.com
Entangled humpback whale freed outside Boston Harbor
(WJAR) — A badly entangled humpback whale was freed from hundreds of feet of rope outside Boston Harbor on Sunday. According to the Center for Coastal Studies, the 30-foot whale was spotted by recreational fishermen on Sunday morning east of Hull, Massachusetts, who reported the sighting to the U.S. Coast Guard.
