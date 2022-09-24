One person has been pronounced dead after an early morning one-vehicle crash in south Tumwater. Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer said Tumwater fire and state troopers were called at around 5:20 a.m. to the scene of a vehicle in flames off the southbound I-5 ramp near Tumwater Boulevard. Reyer said it appears the driver may have left the roadway on the ramp, causing their car to roll into a line of trees.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO