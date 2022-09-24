ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

North Texas ends non-conference play with defeat in Memphis

In its final non-conference game before Conference USA play, North Texas lost 44-34 to Memphis on Saturday. The Mean Green turned the ball over three times, each of which resulted in Tigers points. In an up-and-down day for junior quarterback Austin Aune, the 29-year-old threw for 371 yards for three touchdowns, but threw two pick sixes.
Memphis moves to 3-1 with 44-34 win over North Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -On a day where their offense wasn’t at their best, Memphis rode a few game-changing defensive plays to a 44-34 win over future conference rivals North Texas. The Tigers improve to 3-1 this season. All 21 points in the second half for Memphis came off turnovers....
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis Grizzlies

For the first time in a long time, the Memphis Grizzlies was a legitimate playoff contender last season. However, the hopes for an NBA Championship were dashed in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs when Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was injured in Game 3 in their semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors.
Restaurant scores: A good week in Shelby County Sept. 19-26

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: No facility posted […]
Bluff City Life: Fri., 23 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Amber Harris | Store Manager at Lane Bryant, Ridgeway Trace. Rhonda Lambert Treadwell | Executive Director at Dress For Success Memphis, Inc. Alex McAleer | Mind Reader at Champions of Magic. Paul Chandler | Executive Director at Germantown...
Tim Simpson: Storms are moving in tonight

Storms are making their way across the Mississippi River and into the Memphis area tonight. Several counties in the Mid-South have already seen Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm warnings. WREG Weather Expert Tim Simpson gets you ready for what’s coming.
Storm damage in Covington leads to cleanup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cleanup is underway in downtown Covington after a storm caused damage. Covington had reports of property damage that happened hours after the event. One person said,” We’re really glad no one was here with the entire square packed.”. She’s grateful the storm rolled...
Black Restaurant Week kicks off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Black Restaurant Week is kicking off in Memphis this weekend. The 10-day showcase celebrates the flavors of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine across the city. The event begins Sept. 23 and runs through Oct. 2. The nationwide initiative has supported over 2,000 restaurants since 2016, according...
Strong winds tear through Covington town square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Covington, Tennessee is cleaning up Sunday morning after powerful winds tore through town overnight, leaving trees down and battering the downtown area. Many tents that were set up on the town square for the Covington Heritage Festival were left badly damaged. Sunday was scheduled to be the last of […]
Shooting at Creekside Meadows Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at Creekside Meadows Apartments leaves one injured. At 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Briarpark, where they found one female injured. She was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie. This is...
One shot in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in southwest Memphis has left one person injured. Police responded to a shooting on Dearborn Street near West Levi Road at 1:53 p.m. Friday afternoon. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say the investigation into this shooting is ongoing. A few minutes after […]
Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage

JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
Memphis leaders expected to discuss armed protest by Proud Boys

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis leaders are discussing public safety after armed protestors disrupted a planned drag show at the Museum of Science and History. The Memphis Museum of Science and History, formerly known as the Pink Palace Museum, apologized after the Memphis Proud Drag Show and Dance Party was cancelled Friday night due to a protest […]
Storms leave trail of damage across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– While MLGW crews work to completely restore power to customers, folks in several neighborhoods are cleaning up debris left from a powerful storm that packed winds of 50 to 60 miles per hour. A chain saw gnawing its way through a downed tree limb was a common sound Monday throughout the area south […]
