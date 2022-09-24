Read full article on original website
Portion of West Morgan Avenue closed in Evansville
Officials in Evansville, Indiana, say part of West Morgan Avenue is currently closed. From Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Sept. 30, West Morgan Avenue will be closed between Read Street and Harriet Street. The closure is for a fire main installation. Officials say the closure also applies to emergency personnel.
Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
Franklin Street reopens one week after van drives into sinkhole
(WEHT) - West Franklin Street has reopened at 7th Avenue a week and a half after a van drove into a sinkhole.
2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is now just one week away
The 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is now just one week away, and organizers are planning a variety of attractions. Just last week, rides for the annual street festival started arriving in Evansville, also serving as a good reminder that this week is the last chance to get pre-sale ride wristband vouchers at a discounted price.
New pizza shop hosts grand opening on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new pizza shop has opened up on Evansville’s west side on Monday. Harmony Pizza hosted their grand opening at 4 p.m. The shop serves a variety of items like wings, and New York style pizza. The kitchen manager says its been a lot of...
PHOTOS: Water main break floods downtown Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed there is currently a water main break on Bob Jones Way between 6th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd near the DoubleTree Hotel.
Evansville welcomes ‘Deep Blue Indoor Play’
Evansville is now home to, "Deep Blue Indoor Play" an indoor family-friendly play center that opened up on Old Boonville Highway near Burkhardt.
USI warns of snakes in the area
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are warning the campus of snakes in the area. Officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. Students and staff are told to be aware and on the lookout on trails and grassy areas.
Here’s the Dish About New Evansville, IN Area Restaurants and Food Trucks
This is an article full of good food news for the Evansville area. Owners are bringing new life to empty spaces, a rebranding of a fairly new West Side restaurant, staying on the West Side, we've got pizza news, and how about not one, but two new food trucks? Whew, that's a lot to chew on, so let's dig right in.
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: September 30-October 2
The dB Drag Racing Association’s 25th Anniversary World Finals event will take place October 1 and 2 at the Owensboro Convention Center. Elite car-stereo competitors from across the country will participate in dB Drag Racing, Bass Race, Psychlone, Top Dog and Freestyle competition formats. You can enjoy the fun by purchasing a VIP All Access Pass for $75 or a Weekend Pass for $40 right here.
DSM invests in Evansville facility, celebrates grand opening
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A big party celebrated the completion of a plastics plant in Evansville. DSM Engineering Materials showed off a multi-million dollar expansion to its plastics plant on Mill Road. Company officials said construction began and ended during the pandemic, and they took the best features from building factories around the world to […]
We’ve Found Some of the Cheapest & Best Pumpkins in Daviess County Right Here (PHOTOS)
Fall arrived with trumpets sounding and pumpkins showing up everywhere last week. We've found one of our favorite places to get pumpkins and they are good and cheap!. Meet Brent, Little Joe, and John. They are part of the Habit Hill Farms in Philpot. This family is one of the hardest working farm families that I know. They have been farming for as long as I can remember.
Ghost Quesadilla drops Evansville menu for rebrand
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New branding means a new menu for the recently opened Ghost Quesadilla on Evansville’s westside. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the restaurant announced the changes on social media. Part of the statement reads: “Hey everyone. I want to thank all our customers at the WestGhost location. We will be closed […]
Scary Movie Double Feature, Beer Garden, and More Happening at Evansville’s Haunted Willard Library
The Halloween season is here, so is there a better way to celebrate than at our local haunted hot spot?. As you know, Willard Library is one of the most notoriously haunted places in the Evansville area. The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off Evansville's First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic-style building the library is, it opened in 1885. So it would seem Willard Library is definitely THE place to be to celebrate Halloween!
New pizza spot holding grand opening in Evansville
A new pizza spot is holding a grand opening on Evansville's west side Monday. A post from Harmony Pizza's Facebook page says the business will kick off its grand opening at 4 p.m. Monday at its location on the city's west side. The restaurant offers made-to-order homemade pizza with fresh...
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
Motorcycle rider dies in Perry County semi crash
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County sheriff says a Michigan man lost his life over the weekend during a semi accident along State Road 66. According to Sheriff Alan Malone, dispatch received reports of a serious crash at the intersection of Dexter Magnet Road and SR 66 shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The […]
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Florida is preparing for the big storm. Ian just strengthened into a hurricane. Authorities say a man remains in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Owensboro. It happened on U.S. 60 west Friday morning. Princeton’s Jackie Young is back in town after her recent WNBA win and...
Fall activities begin at Mayse Farm Market on Saturday
Fall is upon us, and Mayse Farm Market in Evansville, Indiana, is preparing for its seasonal activities. Starting on Saturday, Sept. 24, Mayse Farm Market will kick off its fall season. Activities this fall include wagon rides, pumpkin picking, a five-acre corn maze, duck races, and new this year, an...
West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
