News4Jax.com
Floridians urged to prepare for insurance claims as tropical system looms
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian strengthens with a path toward Florida as a major hurricane, state officials are urging Floridians to prepare for possible post-storm insurance claims. In a public service announcement Saturday, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis encouraged people to take photos and...
News4Jax.com
Gov. DeSantis: Impacts of Hurricane Ian expected to be ‘far and wide’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday morning said the impacts of Hurricane Ian are expected to be felt on both coasts of the state as the storm strengthens and moves north later this week. DeSantis gave an update on the state’s response during a news conference at...
News4Jax.com
County-by-county: Where to get sandbags in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia
Here are the Northeast Florida counties that have announced plans to distribute sandbags as Hurricane Ian tracks toward Florida. Note: The city of Jacksonville during previous severe weather events has not offered sandbags to residents in Duval County. Alachua County. Sandbags will be available in Alachua as Hurricane Ian heads...
News4Jax.com
Schools in Baker, Columbia, Putnam counties to close due to Ian. Here’s where other Florida districts & colleges stand
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. Putnam County has announced it will close down schools from Wednesday through Friday after officials made the decision to activate schools for...
News4Jax.com
Crews gather at FPL processing site in Lake City as Hurricane Ian threatens Florida
LAKE CITY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian threatens to affect parts of Florida later this week, crews are forming plans of how they plan to help in the aftermath. Florida Power & Light is ready to assist different communities in the state. Hundreds of crews from 27 different states...
News4Jax.com
Preparations underway for Hurricane Ian
All of Florida is under a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging everyone to get ready for the worst, especially those who’ve just moved to Florida and have never experienced a hurricane. Ahead of the storm, the state is activating 2,500 members of...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County official: If you flooded during Hurricane Irma, expect flooding with Ian
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Director of Emergency Management in St. Johns County is anticipating heavy rain, coastal erosion as well as possible flooding in low-lying areas due to Hurricane Ian. That includes parts of St. Augustine in the eastern part of the county as well as in...
News4Jax.com
News4Jax.com
Ian intensifies; tropical storm, storm surge watches issued for NE Florida, SE Georgia coastline
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian became a hurricane on Monday and continues to intensify. The track of Ian has shifted slightly back west. The models still hint at Ian taking a similar track moving in on the Big Bend region along the Gulf. On Monday evening, tropical storm...
News4Jax.com
Here are the essentials needed to complete your hurricane kit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend before Tropical Storm Ian is anticipated to come toward Florida is a great time to start double-checking your hurricane kits -- or creating one. Although Floridians are uncertain of Ian’s impact, it’s best to be prepared for whatever is ahead. Ensure your...
News4Jax.com
Baker County residents along St. Marys River prepare for potential flooding from Ian
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Residents living along the St. Marys River in Baker County are accustomed to flooding during heavy rain events, and they’re preparing this week for Ian. Richard Allen said he’s a bit nervous ahead of the storm, which is expected to impact many parts of...
News4Jax.com
Life-threatening storm surge potential increases along Gulf Coast as Hurricane Ian approaches
All eyes remain on Hurricane Ian as it continues to track towards the Florida Gulf Coast in the coming days. One concern for those stretching from the Keys to the Big Bend region will be storm surge. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the Florida Keys from the...
News4Jax.com
It’s important to check expiration dates when making sure your hurricane preparedness kit is up to date
Over the last few years, we’ve seen how Mother Nature can wreak havoc on Northeast Florida communities. That’s why you need to make sure your family is ready. Now is a good time to take a look at your hurricane preparedness kit. You want to make sure it’s not only replenished but up to date.
