ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Floridians urged to prepare for insurance claims as tropical system looms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian strengthens with a path toward Florida as a major hurricane, state officials are urging Floridians to prepare for possible post-storm insurance claims. In a public service announcement Saturday, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis encouraged people to take photos and...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

County-by-county: Where to get sandbags in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

Here are the Northeast Florida counties that have announced plans to distribute sandbags as Hurricane Ian tracks toward Florida. Note: The city of Jacksonville during previous severe weather events has not offered sandbags to residents in Duval County. Alachua County. Sandbags will be available in Alachua as Hurricane Ian heads...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Schools in Baker, Columbia, Putnam counties to close due to Ian. Here’s where other Florida districts & colleges stand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. Putnam County has announced it will close down schools from Wednesday through Friday after officials made the decision to activate schools for...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Preparations underway for Hurricane Ian

All of Florida is under a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging everyone to get ready for the worst, especially those who’ve just moved to Florida and have never experienced a hurricane. Ahead of the storm, the state is activating 2,500 members of...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man claims $1M from $50 scratch-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Jacksonville man turned $50 into a $1 million prize when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. The man claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Payne
Person
Josie Tomkow
News4Jax.com

Here are the essentials needed to complete your hurricane kit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend before Tropical Storm Ian is anticipated to come toward Florida is a great time to start double-checking your hurricane kits -- or creating one. Although Floridians are uncertain of Ian’s impact, it’s best to be prepared for whatever is ahead. Ensure your...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida House#State Of Florida#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Florida Constitution#The Florida Legislature#Florida National Guard

Comments / 0

Community Policy