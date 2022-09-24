Read full article on original website
Novak Djokovic thanks Roger Federer for ‘beautiful’ farewell at Laver Cup
Novak Djokovic expressed his gratitude at being part of Roger Federer’s “beautiful” farewell to professional tennis but admitted to being left with mixed emotions over the retirement of his rival.The Serbian was present at the O2 on Friday night to watch his Team Europe colleague bow out from competitive sport following a doubles defeat in the Laver Cup to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.Federer partnered up with Rafael Nadal – the other member of the ‘big three’ – for his last match but in keeping with the unique situation of the London event, Djokovic was one of the most vocal...
LeBron Reacts to Emotional Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Video
The NBA superstar appreciated the emotional moment shared by the two tennis legends.
11 incredible photos from Roger Federer's emotional farewell to tennis
Roger Federer played his final tennis match on Friday at the Laver Cup, where he teamed up to play doubles alongside Rafael Nadal.
Tennis-Tiafoe steals Federer's spotlight to seal first Laver Cup for Team World
LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Frances Tiafoe returned to haunt Team Europe with a dazzling win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to give Team World their first Laver Cup title on Sunday, ending Roger Federer's hopes of finishing his career by lifting another trophy.
Roger Federer praises Team World’s ‘amazing comeback’ and hints at Laver Cup return in Vancouver
Roger Federer has hinted that he intends to return to the Laver Cup next year in a “different position” after his retirement from professional tennis.The 20-time grand slam singles champion played his final competitive match alongside Rafael Nadal in London, losing to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday evening.Tiafoe and Sock’s win helped the John McEnroe-captained Team World to their first Laver Cup victory as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive title at the event.The European selection, which also featured Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, had led 8-4 entering the final day of competition...
Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup for ‘Personal Reasons’
After an emotional doubles match with Roger Federer, the 22-time Grand Slam champion opted out of the remainder of the team event.
Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini lose Laver Cup doubles as Team World hit back
Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime helped Team World make a winning start to the final day of the Laver Cup in London by downing Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in a doubles contest.Team Europe held an 8-4 advantage after Saturday’s action but their lead was cut to a single point after a thrilling clash opened up proceedings at the O2 on Sunday.Murray and Berrettini took the opening set but Auger-Aliassime produced a number of sumptuous shots alongside doubles specialist Sock to earn a 2-6 6-3 10-8 victory in one hour and 35 minutes.One for the ages.@JackSock92 and @felixtennis find a...
Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup
LONDON – Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup. Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Canada, beat 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic 6-3, 7-6...
Andy Murray backs Roger Federer as future captain of Team Europe at Laver Cup
Andy Murray has backed Roger Federer to captain Team Europe in the future.Federer bade farewell to professional tennis at the Laver Cup at the weekend, playing doubles alongside great rival Rafael Nadal on Friday in his final competitive match before he had a watching front for the last two days of the Ryder Cup-style team tournament.Team Europe suffered a 13-8 defeat to ensure Federer could not bow out with one final trophy added to his illustrious CV, but with Bjorn Borg confirming the sixth edition in Vancouver next year will be his last, a vacancy for the captaincy will open...
Tiafoe beats Tsitsipas to give Team World 1st Laver Cup win
LONDON — (AP) — Frances Tiafoe staved off four match points to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8 on Sunday and clinched victory in the Laver Cup for Team World over Roger Federer's Team Europe for the first time. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old American, performed with the same...
Tennis after Roger Federer: What comes next for the men’s game
As Roger Federer heads off into retirement, men’s tennis must look to the future without its biggest star.Federer’s pulling power was demonstrated again by full houses and blanket coverage of the Laver Cup in London, where there were tears all round as he bade farewell.Here, the PA news agency assesses what comes next for the men’s game.How much will Federer be missed?Thank you for inspiring us to always be better.Tennis is going to miss you, Roger. 💙#RForever | @rogerfederer | #TennisUnited | @WTA pic.twitter.com/TJO3ail5ef— ATP Tour (@atptour) September 23, 2022The 41-year-old is not just arguably the most popular tennis player...
Andy Murray will not have Roger Federer-style send off and not ready to retire yet
Andy Murray has said that he thinks he does not “deserve” the sort of send-off enjoyed by Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup.The 41-year-old marked his playing retirement with a final doubles defeat alongside Rafael Nadal at the event as Team World came from behind to claim their first Laver Cup crown.Murray was also part of the Team Europe unit beaten in London, losing both of his matches as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive win.It was an emotional weekend for Bjorn Borg’s team as Federer waved goodbye, with the 20-time grand slam champion receiving a standing...
