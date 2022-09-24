ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

The Exponent

Walk-on makes impact at ‘dream school’

Devin Mockobee was in Florida the summer of his senior year of high school when he got a call that changed his life. The 6 foot, 195 pound redshirt freshman running back was originally committed to play football for the U.S. Naval Academy before he got an offer from Chris Barclay, the Boilermakers’ running back coach.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
progressivegrocer.com

1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana

BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
The Exponent

Shooting reported in Lafayette Monday morning

A single bullet flew through the front door of an apartment on the 1200 block of Cincinnati street early Monday morning. The shooting followed an argument between two residents of the apartment and a third unidentified person about 12:31 a.m. Lafayette Police Lt. Justin Hartman said. Neither of the residents...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame

Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Rail Accidents During Safety Week

It was rail safety week in Indiana and ironically, the state has had it’s share of railroad related accidents this week. In Frankfort, Indiana, a train hit a pedestrian on Monday. An 18-year-old was said to have been wearing headphones while walking on the tracks when he was hit. He was last reported in critical but stable condition at an Indianapolis Hospital.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Feast of the Hunter's Moon taking place next weekend

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Next weekend is your a chance to step back in time at the Feast of the Hunter's Moon. The re-enactment takes place at Fort Ouiatenon, the Feast is held every year in early fall on the banks of the Wabash River. It re-enacts what the fall gathering between the French and Native Americans was like during the 1700s. The event features authentic food from the past, military drills, native dances, and fashion shows.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’

DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”.  It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Police respond to shooting at Subaru plant in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in Lafayette. The Lafayette Police Department confirmed a shooting that took place in the SIA plant’s parking lot with officers being dispatched at 4:15 p.m. on Monday. The SIA spokesman said shortly […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Woman shot, suspect dead at Lafayette Subaru plant

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police say a man shot and wounded a female co-worker at the Subaru plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police, officers were called to the plant near I-65 and SR 38 around 4:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. They found a woman who...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Work underway on second half of roundabout project

Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

LPD: One shot in SIA parking lot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. Police said the suspected shooter is dead and stress there is no active threat to the community. At 4:15 p.m., police were called to a report of...
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

YMCA Gives Reason for Closure

The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
wslmradio.com

Impaired Driver Arrested after Hit and Run Crash

Yesterday afternoon at approximately 5:25 p.m., Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the 64 mile-marker at the Washington exit in Daviess County. Arrested and Charged Andrew Lamble, 58, Kokomo, IN. Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor. This is an...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

