Walk-on makes impact at ‘dream school’
Devin Mockobee was in Florida the summer of his senior year of high school when he got a call that changed his life. The 6 foot, 195 pound redshirt freshman running back was originally committed to play football for the U.S. Naval Academy before he got an offer from Chris Barclay, the Boilermakers’ running back coach.
Jury finds Purdue University guilty of retaliating against student who came forward with assault allegations
A jury found Friday that Purdue University violated due process and treated a student differently because she was a woman after she came forward with assault allegations against a fraternity member. Nancy Roe (not her real name) was one of two students who filed suit against the school in 2018,...
Indiana Department of Education announces Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced that Jason Beer of Southwest Allen County Schools, Tara Cocanower of Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, and Joshua DeBard of Lebanon Community Schools are the top three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. “This year’s top three Teacher of...
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
Shooting reported in Lafayette Monday morning
A single bullet flew through the front door of an apartment on the 1200 block of Cincinnati street early Monday morning. The shooting followed an argument between two residents of the apartment and a third unidentified person about 12:31 a.m. Lafayette Police Lt. Justin Hartman said. Neither of the residents...
Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame
Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
Rail Accidents During Safety Week
It was rail safety week in Indiana and ironically, the state has had it’s share of railroad related accidents this week. In Frankfort, Indiana, a train hit a pedestrian on Monday. An 18-year-old was said to have been wearing headphones while walking on the tracks when he was hit. He was last reported in critical but stable condition at an Indianapolis Hospital.
Kokomo GM plant becomes storage lot for new trucks waiting for parts
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — General Motors has been staging their trucks at a Kokomo facility on the south side of the Howard County city for a year. I-Team 8 was told General Motors sends a crew to Kokomo with the parts needed to finish the trucks before they are taken to dealerships.
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
Feast of the Hunter's Moon taking place next weekend
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Next weekend is your a chance to step back in time at the Feast of the Hunter's Moon. The re-enactment takes place at Fort Ouiatenon, the Feast is held every year in early fall on the banks of the Wabash River. It re-enacts what the fall gathering between the French and Native Americans was like during the 1700s. The event features authentic food from the past, military drills, native dances, and fashion shows.
Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’
DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”. It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
Police respond to shooting at Subaru plant in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in Lafayette. The Lafayette Police Department confirmed a shooting that took place in the SIA plant’s parking lot with officers being dispatched at 4:15 p.m. on Monday. The SIA spokesman said shortly […]
Woman shot, suspect dead at Lafayette Subaru plant
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police say a man shot and wounded a female co-worker at the Subaru plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police, officers were called to the plant near I-65 and SR 38 around 4:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. They found a woman who...
Suspect in Tipton man's shooting death released ahead of trial
A judge has ordered that the suspect in a December 2020 homicide of a 19-year-old Tipton man be released from jail ahead of his trial, court records show.
Work underway on second half of roundabout project
Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
LPD: One shot in SIA parking lot
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. Police said the suspected shooter is dead and stress there is no active threat to the community. At 4:15 p.m., police were called to a report of...
Indiana German Shepherd breeders face more than 2 dozen animal cruelty charges
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — The owners of a dog breeding business in Putnam County are facing more than two dozen animal cruelty charges after investigators found two dead dogs and 33 others that were severely malnourished on the owners' property. James Gray, 55, and his sister Julia Gray, 60,...
YMCA Gives Reason for Closure
The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
Major investment: Fishers approves first parts of $1.1 billion economic development plan
The City of Fishers approved two-thirds of a $1.1 billion economic development plan Sept. 19. Andretti Global, Stevanato Group and the expansion of the Fishers District were all topics of conversation at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting. Both the Andretti Global and the Stevanato Group projects were approved and will move forward with construction.
Impaired Driver Arrested after Hit and Run Crash
Yesterday afternoon at approximately 5:25 p.m., Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the 64 mile-marker at the Washington exit in Daviess County. Arrested and Charged Andrew Lamble, 58, Kokomo, IN. Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor. This is an...
