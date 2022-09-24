Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
ucdavisaggies.com
Cason Goodman named Big West Freshman of the Week
Davis, Calif. - After scoring his first career goal last week, Cason Goodman was named the Big West Freshman of the Week on Monday afternoon. Goodman's first half goal against Pacific on Sept. 20 gave the Aggies a 1-0 lead in a game that ultimately became a 2-1 victory for UC Davis' first win of the season.
ucdavisaggies.com
Nava among top-10 individuals as Aggies kick off Windon Memorial
Skokie, ILL. — UC Davis Men's Golf finds themselves in 11th place after two rounds of play on day one at the Windon Memorial. Taking place at the Par 70 Evanston Golf Club with Northwestern University hosting, The Aggies are 25-over-par as schools look to chase down the leading Kent State Golden Flashes who sit at 4-under-par.
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies draw with CSUN to close home stand
Davis, Calif. - UC Davis closed out a brief home stand on Sunday afternoon, drawing 1-1 with CSUN in a game that ratcheted up to include 28 total fouls and six total cautions. The Aggies (3-4-4, 1-2-3) outshot CSUN 16-10 and 11-6 in the second half. CSUN went up at...
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies drop hard-fought matches against Trojans, Beach
PALO ALTO, Calif. — On Day Two of the 2022 MPSF Invite, the No. 6 UC Davis men's water polo team dropped a pair of hard-fought matches against No. 5 Southern California, 11-9, and No. 7 Long Beach State, 11-8 in overtime, Saturday at the Avery Aquatic Center. With...
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies draw with Santa Clara to close out non-conference schedule
Santa Clara, Calif. - UC Davis wrapped up its non-conference schedule on Saturday night, drawing 0-0 with Santa Clara to head into its Big West slate. The Aggies out shot Santa Clara 10-9 and Charles Janssen made five saves to preserve the tie and pick up his second shutout of the season.
Ref who blew Cal-Notre Dame call was never suspended, worked next game after all
According to college football analyst Roxy Bernstein, the ACC doesn't plan to make public acknowledgment of the blown call.
‘Other Places in the Country Didn’t Do This’: How One California Town Survived Covid Better Than the Rest
What would the pandemic have been like if testing had been more available? The college town of Davis, Calif., offers some clues.
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
What does the word Sacramento mean?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning. Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish. Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
Reparations task force: State could owe Black Californians hundreds of thousands of dollars
Black Californians could be due hundreds of thousands of dollars for housing discrimination, incarceration, and health disparities alone, consultants said at reparations task force hearings. The post Reparations task force: State could owe Black Californians hundreds of thousands of dollars appeared first on Long Beach Post.
This Is California's Best Beach
U.S News & World Report put together a list of the best beaches throughout the state.
2urbangirls.com
Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach
TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
kgoradio.com
Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake
Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
californiaexaminer.net
Sonny Barger Net Worth: What Happened To Him? Truth Behind His Death!
The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Sonny Barger Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Sonny Barger possesses. Here you may find out more about Sonny Barger’s financial struggles. Sonny Barger’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates.
California is the ‘sole producer’ of these 17 crops
California is a well-known leader in agriculture, but did you know there are certain crops almost exclusively grown in the state?
beckerspayer.com
2 million Californians may need to switch insurance after Medi-Cal shakeup
Millions of Medi-Cal recipients may have to switch health insurers, and doctors, after the state awarded Molina a swath of Medicaid contracts in some of its largest counties, according to a Kaiser Health News report published by the Los Angeles Times Sept. 25. Molina won its largest-ever Medicaid contract Aug....
KTLA.com
These California speakeasies are among the top in the US
Ten bars in California have made Yelp’s list of the top speakeasies in the United States. Speakeasies are a holdover from the elicit drinking parlors of the Prohibition era. Yelp considers a modern Speakeasy a subset of the regular bar scene where customers can enjoy a cocktail in an inconspicuous location that may require a secret code for entry.
Southern California gas prices continue to rise sharply
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 4.1 cents Monday to $5.84, its 24th consecutive increase.
KTLA.com
Justified force? Prankster gets body slammed at high school football game in Anaheim
A Friday night football game between Kennedy High School of La Palma and Katella High School of Anaheim was disrupted by a teen who ran onto the field. It didn’t end well (for him). Video shared with KTLA shows the teen jogging across the field carrying a flag with...
