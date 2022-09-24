ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

ucdavisaggies.com

Cason Goodman named Big West Freshman of the Week

Davis, Calif. - After scoring his first career goal last week, Cason Goodman was named the Big West Freshman of the Week on Monday afternoon. Goodman's first half goal against Pacific on Sept. 20 gave the Aggies a 1-0 lead in a game that ultimately became a 2-1 victory for UC Davis' first win of the season.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

Nava among top-10 individuals as Aggies kick off Windon Memorial

Skokie, ILL. — UC Davis Men's Golf finds themselves in 11th place after two rounds of play on day one at the Windon Memorial. Taking place at the Par 70 Evanston Golf Club with Northwestern University hosting, The Aggies are 25-over-par as schools look to chase down the leading Kent State Golden Flashes who sit at 4-under-par.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies draw with CSUN to close home stand

Davis, Calif. - UC Davis closed out a brief home stand on Sunday afternoon, drawing 1-1 with CSUN in a game that ratcheted up to include 28 total fouls and six total cautions. The Aggies (3-4-4, 1-2-3) outshot CSUN 16-10 and 11-6 in the second half. CSUN went up at...
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies drop hard-fought matches against Trojans, Beach

PALO ALTO, Calif. — On Day Two of the 2022 MPSF Invite, the No. 6 UC Davis men's water polo team dropped a pair of hard-fought matches against No. 5 Southern California, 11-9, and No. 7 Long Beach State, 11-8 in overtime, Saturday at the Avery Aquatic Center. With...
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies draw with Santa Clara to close out non-conference schedule

Santa Clara, Calif. - UC Davis wrapped up its non-conference schedule on Saturday night, drawing 0-0 with Santa Clara to head into its Big West slate. The Aggies out shot Santa Clara 10-9 and Charles Janssen made five saves to preserve the tie and pick up his second shutout of the season.
SANTA CLARA, CA
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Aaron Wilson
FOX40

What does the word Sacramento mean?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning.   Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish.  Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach

TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
TORRANCE, CA
kgoradio.com

Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake

Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Sonny Barger Net Worth: What Happened To Him? Truth Behind His Death!

The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Sonny Barger Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Sonny Barger possesses. Here you may find out more about Sonny Barger’s financial struggles. Sonny Barger’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates.
OAKLAND, CA
KTLA.com

These California speakeasies are among the top in the US

Ten bars in California have made Yelp’s list of the top speakeasies in the United States. Speakeasies are a holdover from the elicit drinking parlors of the Prohibition era. Yelp considers a modern Speakeasy a subset of the regular bar scene where customers can enjoy a cocktail in an inconspicuous location that may require a secret code for entry.
CALIFORNIA STATE

