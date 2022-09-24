Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Ready for Friday Night at Boise State
* San Diego State kicks off the 2022 Mountain West schedule Friday night at Boise State. * The Aztecs (2-2) are playing away from San Diego County for the 25th time over their last 28 games. Prior to this season, SDSU had played its previous 23 games (two-plus seasons) out of San Diego County, including 12 "home" games at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, some two hours away from the San Diego State campus.
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Open Road Swing at Fresno State Tonight
SAN DIEGO – The San Diego State volleyball team commences a season-long four-match road swing this week when it travels to the Central Valley to face Fresno State on Tuesday, Sept. 27, starting at 6 p.m. PT. The Aztecs (3-10, 1-1 MW) are coming off a 3-1 home victory...
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Stays Undefeated in Singles at Silverado Invite
NAPA, Calif. – On Saturday, the San Diego State men's tennis team played three singles and two doubles matches at the Silverado Invitational at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif., and came away with a win in four of the five in which they competed. Junior Bora...
KOAT 7
Aidan Armenta commits to play football at New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Great news came for University of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales on the recruiting trail on Sunday afternoon. La Cueva senior quarterback, Aidan Armenta, announced on social media his commitment to stay home and play for the Lobos next season. This content is imported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOAT 7
Andrea Howard hired as UNM volunteer assistant coach
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Andrea Howard may have hung up her cleats for good following her final season playing for New Mexico, but that doesn't mean she's leaving the Duke City. On Sunday afternoon, University of New Mexico head softball coach Nicole Dickson announced that Howard has been hired as the Lobos new volunteer assistant coach.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly praises quarterback play, speaks on blanking New Mexico
Brian Kelly addressed the media following LSU’s 38-0 blanking of New Mexico. The Tigers took care of business when they needed to, and Kelly’s words reflected that. He spoke on what could have been better, updated the media on Jayden Daniels and declared an important Tiger out for at least 3 weeks.
Johnny Tapia’s family opens fight shop in his honor
A new fight shop associated with Johnny Tapia's family opened up on Sunday.
Motley Fool
The 10 Best Places in the U.S. to Travel on a Budget
You don't have to spend a lot to have a great time on your next trip. Americans are spending more on travel due to increased demand from the pandemic, but you don't have to bust your budget to enjoy a vacation. San Antonio, Oklahoma City, and Albuquerque are just a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Lobo
Santa Clara hall flooding leads to distress for residents
One of the University of New Mexico residence halls, Santa Clara, experienced flooding on the first floor and basement during Sept. 17 and 18, causing disruption and concern for residents in the building. For some, the incident itself and response from UNM Residence Life and Student Housing highlighted a larger issue of vandalism in the hall that has led to frustrated students.
Ballroom Blitz: High gloss couldn’t shine up Tomi Lahren’s dim rhetoric at UNM
Alex Jones arguably set the rhetorical standard for Trumpist blowhards: Pontificate from a gut of roiling bile, as if facing off against a snarling mortal enemy. One of my friends onlooking as I watched Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren in an inaccuracy-riddled video she broadcast about her restive guest appearance last week at the University of New Mexico, hosted by the public school’s chapter of Turning Point USA, said Lahren reminded them of Jones.
City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
Police seen at northeast Albuquerque apartment Friday night
A large police presence was seen in ABQ Friday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rrobserver.com
Balloon Fiesta Insider: Suggestions from Balloon Fiesta to enjoy the event
(Courtesy photo/Balloon Fiesta) With Balloon Fiesta landing soon in Albuquerque, here are some tips from the Balloon Fiesta Insider newsletter. The 50th Balloon Fiesta is right around the corner — beginning Oct. 1. And, to help you prepare, below are some of our favorite event tips. Book Park &...
rrobserver.com
Slide show: Oktoberfest Rio Rancho makes a successful return
Brew Lab 101 Beer & Cider Co. owner Scott Salvas (Garrison Wells/Observer) The Rio Rancho version of Oktoberfest, a local standard that was interrupted by the pandemic, made a triumphant return Saturday. The parking lot at Country Blue Plaza Shopping Center, 3100 Southern Blvd. SE, was full and vendors lined...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque records 100th homicide this year, after fatal stabbing
Albuquerque is on pace to break a record for homicides in a calendar year - a mark that was set last year. On Sunday, a fatal stabbing in southeast Albuquerque marked the 100th homicide in 2022. There were 116 homicides in Albuquerque, in 2021. The incident occurred near the area...
New I-25 on-ramp opens just before Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, officials unveiled the new I-25 on-ramp, aimed at filtering people out of Balloon Fiesta Park quickly, ahead of this year’s 50th-anniversary event. The southbound on-ramp at Tramway was moved about 1,100 feet south, closer to the Pasadena intersection. The goal was to give park-goers access to more side streets and make […]
Albuquerque church security guard killed while on the job; suspect in custody
Police reported that the guard was checking on a suspicious vehicle right before his death.
KOAT 7
Explained: The Albuquerque Box
When balloons launch into the sky each morning of Balloon Fiesta, pilots hope for what's called the "Albuquerque Box." The Albuquerque Box is a wind pattern that sets up during the morning hours of Balloon Fiesta, mainly during October. In the early morning, during launch, winds at a lower flight...
ladailypost.com
Twenty-Nine Veterans To Be Laid To Rest At 2022 Forgotten Heroes Funeral Sept. 29 At Santa Fe National Cemetery
SANTA FE — The unclaimed cremated remains of 29 military veterans will be laid to rest at the 2022 Forgotten Heroes Funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The annual funeral, presented by the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS), Bernalillo County...
Family to file wrongful death lawsuit against Albuquerque police
The suit comes after a man was shot by police in early 2022 after officers thought he had a gun.
Comments / 0