ITV CEO Previews Launch of Its Free Streaming Service As Disney, Netflix Ready Ad-Tiers

U.K. TV giant ITV said the fact that Netflix and Disney+ are preparing advertising tiers could expand the broader ad market and “is kind of about how powerful TV is,” CEO Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday in London. “We will have to monitor very carefully,” she added though. Speaking at the Royal Television Society (RTS) London Convention 2022, the exec noted that “they could be complementary to our audience.” So, ITV will “deliver a mass audience,” while Netflix could be more of an “add-on” for marketers to their key TV ad buys when looking for more younger audiences.More from The Hollywood...
'Big Brother' Exec Natalka Znak Says Reaching Beyond "Hardcore Viewers" Will Be "Hard Job" For ITV Reboot – RTS London

Big Brother exec Natalka Znak has said it will be a “hard job” to reach beyond hardcore fans when the reality format is rebooted for ITV. Znak, the creator of major franchises including Love Island and Hell’s Kitchen and now overseeing Banijay labels Remarkable Entertainment, Initial and Znak TV, described her quandary of appealing to hardcore fans who want the show to remain as it was while attracting new ones. “TV has moved on since the days we loved watching people eat their cornflakes,” she added. “I’m having conversations with so many hardcore fans who are saying ‘Don’t touch it’ but I think they will watch....
'Chernobyl' Director Johan Renck Teams With 'Spaceman' Producer Michael Parets To Launch Sinestra; Firm Lands Fremantle Deal

Chernobyl director Johan Renck and Spaceman producer Michael Parets have launched a production company. Sinestra debuts with a two-year television first-look deal with Fremantle, and the pair has already set their debut TV project: an adaptation of Antoine Wilson’s novel Mouth to Mouth, which is billed as “a thrilling ride into the raucous LA art scene of the 1990s.” The book was included on President Barack Obama’s 2022 summer reading list. Renck is best known for HBO and Sky’s critically acclaimed limited series Chernobyl (HBO/Sky), which starred the likes of Jared Harris and Emily Watson, earned 10 Emmy wins and is one of...
Oscars: Argentina Selects 'Argentina, 1985' for 2023 International Feature Race

Argentina has selected Santiago Mitre’s crowd-pleasing courtroom drama Argentina, 1985 as its national contender for the 2023 Academy Awards in the best international feature category. There are echoes of the Jan. 6 hearings in the film’s true story of the group of heroic lawyers, led by Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who engaged in a David vs. Goliath battle to try and prosecute the leaders of Argentina’s military for crimes committed during the country’s bloody dictatorship. More than just a legal battle, the outcome of the case will determine how strong Argentina’s nascent democracy can be.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Charite,'...
