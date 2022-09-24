Read full article on original website
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Urgent warning for iPhone and Android users over restaurant QR code scam that could steal your money
BAD ACTORS have been using QR codes to scam people out of their money. Following an increase in QR restaurant menus, hackers are now employing the same technology to steal victims' money and data. Almost 84 percent of smartphone users have scanned a QR code at least once, and over...
