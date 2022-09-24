ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wogx.com

Hurricane Ian: Timeline for storm's impact in Central Florida counties

As Hurricane Ian nears Central Florida, the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track when the local area could see potential impacts. On Tuesday, Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane moving over western Cuba. The storm is forecast to head toward Florida, eventually becoming a Category 4 hurricane and then weakening before a Florida landfall.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Ian (Sept. 25, 11PM)

FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner discusses the latest track of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to become a major hurricane. Where is it headed? All of Central Florida remains in the storm's prospective path. Tropical storm watches, warnings, and a storm surge watches have been issued for Florida Keys, and parts of Florida's western coast.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
wogx.com

Tropical Storm Ian update: Central Florida still in storm's track; Florida Keys under tropical storm warning

Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to begin rapidly strengthening to become a hurricane early Monday before it reaches western Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the lower Florida Keys, the NHC said, while a Tropical Storm Watch has now been issued for a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of Florida from Englewood southward to Chokoloskee.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Tropical Storm Ian's projected path appeared similar to 2004's Hurricane Charley

ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are bracing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend before making landfall in the state. As the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track the system, models show the soon-to-be hurricane taking a very similar path across Florida that Hurricane Charley did in 2004.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Evacuation#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Noaa

Comments / 0

Community Policy