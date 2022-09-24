Read full article on original website
Related
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian flooding concerns prompt sandbag distribution
Along with the threat of tornadoes brought on by Hurricane Ian, flooding is also a major concern. The storm is expected to slow down as it crosses over Florida, dropping several inches of rain.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian: Timeline for storm's impact in Central Florida counties
As Hurricane Ian nears Central Florida, the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track when the local area could see potential impacts. On Tuesday, Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane moving over western Cuba. The storm is forecast to head toward Florida, eventually becoming a Category 4 hurricane and then weakening before a Florida landfall.
wogx.com
Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Ian (Sept. 25, 11PM)
FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner discusses the latest track of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to become a major hurricane. Where is it headed? All of Central Florida remains in the storm's prospective path. Tropical storm watches, warnings, and a storm surge watches have been issued for Florida Keys, and parts of Florida's western coast.
wogx.com
Florida's Gulf Coast counties preparing for mandatory evacuations
Residents along Florida's Gulf Coast are preparing to evacuate ahead of what is expected to be a powerful Hurricane Ian. Officials in Pasco County are expecting a major flooding event brought on the storm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Ian update: Central Florida still in storm's track; Florida Keys under tropical storm warning
Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to begin rapidly strengthening to become a hurricane early Monday before it reaches western Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the lower Florida Keys, the NHC said, while a Tropical Storm Watch has now been issued for a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of Florida from Englewood southward to Chokoloskee.
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Ian's projected path appeared similar to 2004's Hurricane Charley
ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are bracing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend before making landfall in the state. As the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track the system, models show the soon-to-be hurricane taking a very similar path across Florida that Hurricane Charley did in 2004.
wogx.com
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for all of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian threatens the state
ORLANDO, Fla. - On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to make impact as a major hurricane. Due to the possibility of a dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, strong winds, flash flooding, and the potential for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wogx.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
Comments / 0