You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
New vegan and kosher food line opens in DewickThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Food blogger 'Boston Food Bae' shares her favorite Asian-inspired dining spots
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Food Bae — also known as food blogger Jennifer Long — says: “Life is too short to eat basic food.” She has been combating “basic” with her extraordinary photos of Boston’s best eats. Futago Udon is one of...
Dine around the world without leaving Greater Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rachel Leah Blumenthal is food editor forBoston Magazine. Her writing has taken her to restaurants all around Boston -- while her personal travels have taken her around the world, to destinations including Thailand. The latter has fueled her most recent foodie obsession, Thai cooking. Authentic Thai...
Rubato takes a contemporary spin on Hong Kong and Cantonese comfort food
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rubato is a modern Hong Kong cafe in Quincy, Massachusetts. While modern offerings like the Fried Chicken Bolo Bao may take center stage, you can still find Chinese classics, including a Chinese doughnut and congee.
From banh mi to pho, Boston's Vietnamese food scene feeds the soul
NEEDHAM, Mass. — WhilePho Hoa is cooking up traditional Vietnamese dishes up front… out back, the owners' Reign Drink Lab is pushing the boundaries of what you can do with Vietnamese Coffee. Ba Le in Dorchester has served locals and VIPs alike. It's best known for its lightning-fast...
Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper begins new job as head of city schools
BOSTON — Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper began her first day Monday in her new role as leader of the district. The new superintendent started her first day on the job with Mayor Michelle Wu, greeting students at Trotter Elementary School. "I come in today just nervous, excited,...
NASA expert on mission to collide rocket with asteroid
BOSTON — NASA is conducting a first-of-its-kind test Monday when a rocket will collide with at a small asteroid named "Dimorphos." The goal is to knock it into a different orbit.
Firefighters reunite with baby they helped deliver in Massachusetts home weeks ago
GEORGETOWN, Mass. — Firefighters in Georgetown, Massachusetts, got to meet a baby girl three weeks after they helped deliver her inside her home. The girl's mother, Alyssa, unexpectedly went into labor on Sept. 4 and her father called 911. Baby Olivia was born just minutes after firefighters arrived with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck.
Travelers at Logan Airport in Boston keep wary eye on Hurricane Ian
Whether they’re headed to Florida or avoiding the state all together, people at Logan Airport say they are nervous about Hurricane Ian and what impact it could have on the Gulf coast. “This one’s bad,” said Peggy Thompson, who is flying to Tampa, Florida. “This one’s a direct hit.”...
Numerous central Massachusetts schools receive bomb threats
ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — Police in central Massachusetts communities responded to as many as 20 schools that received bomb threats on Tuesday morning. Gardner Mayor Michael Nicholson said in a statement that Gardner High School was one of the facilities to receive the bomb threat. "All students were evacuated and...
Geese with headlights on? String of lights spotted in night sky over Massachusetts was SpaceX Starlink satellites
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A line of objects glowing in the sky over some Massachusetts towns startled some residents Monday night. Several viewers shared video of what appeared to be a string of lights flying in the night sky. “Migrating geese?" a viewer in Plymouth is heard saying in a...
Moderna's chief medical officer answers questions about vaccine for new COVID-19 variants
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency authorization for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for new variants. Last week, the FDA released millions of doses produced by the company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Those Moderna doses were delayed because the federal agency had to conduct a safety inspection of an Indiana packaging plant.
Dozens of homeless cats rescued from Ian's path flown to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Massachusetts-based animal shelters are taking in homeless animals from Florida to help shelters in the path ofHurricane Ian. MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter are taking in dozens of homeless cats to get them out of the path of the storm to make room in the Florida shelters for other animals that may be displaced by Ian.
Red Sox icon Pedro Martinez working to provide hurricane relief for Dominican Republic
BOSTON — Boston Red Sox icon Pedro Martinez is looking to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona in his home country of the Dominican Republic. Martinez and his wife, Carolina, said Dominican families served by the Pedro Martinez Foundation have lost their homes and some have even lost their lives.
New MBTA video shows sparks flying on Green Line at Park Street in Boston
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is sharing video of a Sept. 11 incident that led to sparks and smoke at Boston's Park Street Station. The new video, released at the request of 5 Investigates shows the aftermath of what happened when overhead wires fell onto the Green Line tracks at Park Street.
Woman in 80s becomes 5th human case of West Nile virus in Massachusetts in 2022
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said a fifth human case of West Nile virus has been reported in the state this year. Health officials said the individual is a female in her 80s who was likely exposed to the virus in Middlesex County in an area already known to be at increased risk.
Final 'Open Streets Boston' event of year held on Dorchester Avenue
BOSTON — The final "Open Streets Boston" event of the year was held Saturday along a stretch of Dorchester Avenue. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the two-mile section of Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard was closed to vehicle traffic. The street closure allowed people to...
Southeastern Massachusetts residents protest plan to dispose of nuclear wastewater
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — People who live in southeastern Massachusetts are vowing to block a proposal that they insist would be illegal and hazardous: to dump up to 1.1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater that is left over from Plymouth's Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay. A rally...
Pop Warner coach in Massachusetts arrested after assaulting referee with football, police say
MALDEN, Mass. — A youth football coach in Massachusetts is facing one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a football — in connection with an incident involving a referee during a game in Malden, according to police. Malden police Capt. Marc Gatcomb said...
Police investigate suspicious item at Mobil gas station in Stoneham, Massachusetts
STONEHAM, Mass. — Several police officers were called Tuesday to a gas station in Stoneham, Massachusetts, to investigate a suspicious item. Officials were called to a Mobil station in the area of Main and South streets, where the item was found. Police determined that the item was a battery...
Walgreens customers in Massachusetts confused by mixed messaging over pharmacy availability
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — There is confusion surrounding the pharmacy hours at two Walgreens locations in Cambridge. People who stopped by the Walgreens locations on River Street and Massachusetts Avenue to pick up prescriptions discovered that the pharmacies at both stores were closed when they were supposed to be open.
