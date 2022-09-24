Read full article on original website
Related
Boy, 9, Drowns While Taking A Shower: Police
The boy was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Mom whose body was found in Georgia woods seemed 'not afraid' in security video, authorities say
A Georgia mom whose naked, partly burned body was found in the woods this month was last seen at a dollar store and appeared to be "calm and not afraid of anything," authorities said Monday. Deborrah Collier, 59, of Athens, was captured in security video at a Family Dollar in...
Comments / 0