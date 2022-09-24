Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Utah mom encourages others to look for signs of strokes after her 3-month recovery
HOLLADAY, Utah — A Utah mother is grateful she followed her gut and had her family call 911 after waking up in the middle of the night partially paralyzed. Alison Henriksen, 60, said she felt no pain and is not sure what woke her up the night of her stroke.
Wine clubs, deliveries debut in Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – Vin 7000, a Utah wine company that is all about “the small family wineries,” as well as “the stories behind the wine, the vineyards, (and) the people,” has brought a first-ever to the Beehive State: wine clubs! Representatives say that through this initiative, Utahns will have the opportunity to explore new, exclusive […]
upr.org
Female giraffe born at Utah’s Hogle Zoo
Utah’s Hogle Zoo celebrated the birth of a new female giraffe on Saturday. Stephanie, a 4-year-old giraffe at the zoo, gave birth to her first calf at 11:40 a.m. this past weekend. The calf’s father, 17-year-old Riley, passed away in December after previously fathering six other calves with this newborn calf being his final offspring.
lakepowelllife.com
The Poaching Problem in Utah is BIG
319 wildlife illegally killed since Aug. 1; Here’s how to help fight poaching in Utah. During this fall’s hunts, conservation officers have contacted roughly 13,700 individuals and inspected the hunting licenses of 4,347 people from Aug. 1 to Sept. 23. During those interactions, the officers discovered 319 illegally killed animals, including big game animals, fish, waterfowl and furbearer species. Of the animals killed, 39 were big game species.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dozens of pugs rescued from puppy mill, looking for forever families in Utah
More than 40 dogs are looking for homes after being rescued from an alleged puppy mill in Nevada. The rescue was conducted by the Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation.
319 wildlife illegally killed since Aug. 1; here’s how to help fight poaching in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Several hunting seasons are in full swing, and Utah’s general-season deer hunt — arguably the state’s most popular hunt — starts Oct. 22. Utah Division of […]
kmyu.tv
Two Utahns activated to Task Force to help in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two Unified Fire Authority firefighters are on their way to Florida to prepare for the impact of Hurricane Ian. 2,300 miles away, from his home in Salt Lake, a part of Bryan Case wishes he could be in Florida helping out. “We love this...
ksl.com
8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers
SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kuer.org
Utah’s apartment building spree isn’t satiating its hunger for housing
Even as Utah’s housing market cools down, the rental market continues to heat up. A new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute looks at the change in the Wasatch Front’s apartment market as more residents scramble to rent due to unattainable housing prices. Dejan Escik, a...
Suddenly, Nobody Wants to Live in Idaho
I guess they got the message when you keyed their cars!. COVID and what appears to be a recession are likely culprits. A website called Move Buddha shows people moving to Idaho from other states are starting to lose momentum. The site tracks data from companies that rent moving trucks. Arrivals have been running at more than three to one of the departures, but the site now claims the difference is no more than a couple of dozen newcomers for every 100 people leaving. You can read more by clicking here.
KSLTV
Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day
SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
dailyutahchronicle.com
Langley: The Utah Inland Port Authority Works Against Salt Lake Citizens
Heat waves, waning water sources and toxic dust have stoked anxieties here in the west. In Salt Lake City, record-breaking temperatures this month have made us all quite uncomfortable. For some, they’ve been deadly. Despite these trying times, the Utah state government has cleared construction for an inland port...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUTV
Utah parents rally for better inclusion of students with intellectual disabilities
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Utah parents said some children are excluded from schools for their intellectual disabilities. A parent advocacy group told 2News the children are often bused to schools far from their neighborhoods, and that needs to change. To help educate and raise awareness, the non-profit group "We...
890kdxu.com
Go Fund Me Created for Family of Southern Utah Girl
(St. George, UT) -- A Go Fund Me Account for a little girl from Southern Utah has been established. According to the Go FundMe for Sophie Hill. "Sophie was the light of our life. To know her is to love her, and everyone she met that love was instant. She gave them best hugs and gave them to everyone. She took everyone under her wing! Even if you met her once, she remembered you and left a footprint on your heart. She loved life and lived it to it’s absolute fullest with the biggest smile on her face.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah homes have some of the highest levels of radon gas
New research finds that Utah homes have the 5th highest levels of radon gas when compared to the rest of the nation. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that one in 15 homes in the U.S. have dangerous levels of radon gas. Utah is at much higher risk, as the agency found one in three homes in the Beehive state registered dangerous levels of radon gas.
7220sports.com
Rants & Raves: BYU Edition
PROVO, Utah -- Most didn't think Wyoming had a shot at knocking off Air Force last week. To go on the road to Provo, a place that has served as a house of horrors for the Cowboys since their last win inside this venue back in 1987, seemed like an impossible task.
gastronomicslc.com
Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?
If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
Meet some of Utah's extreme cosplayers from FanX
FanX wrapped up Saturday night with a cosplay display, but Utahns put on a show all weekend long at the Salt Palace.
kmyu.tv
Silver alert canceled for 63-year-old dementia patient
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Officials have canceled the Silver Alert for Darrell George Gygi. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old man suffering from dementia who went missing out of Utah County. Officials from the American Fork and Cedar Hills police departments said...
hebervalleyradio.com
Two Members of The Black 14 Visit Church Headquarters, Are Honored at BYU
SALT LAKE CITY-Former University of Wyoming football players John Griffin and Mel Hamilton were honored Saturday evening at BYU as the Cougars bested the Cowboys 38-24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Griffin and Hamilton are two blacks, among the Black 14, who were dismissed from the Wyoming football program in 1969...
Comments / 3