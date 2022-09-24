ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 3

Related
ABC4

Wine clubs, deliveries debut in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Vin 7000, a Utah wine company that is all about “the small family wineries,” as well as “the stories behind the wine, the vineyards, (and) the people,” has brought a first-ever to the Beehive State: wine clubs!  Representatives say that through this initiative, Utahns will have the opportunity to explore new, exclusive […]
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Female giraffe born at Utah’s Hogle Zoo

Utah’s Hogle Zoo celebrated the birth of a new female giraffe on Saturday. Stephanie, a 4-year-old giraffe at the zoo, gave birth to her first calf at 11:40 a.m. this past weekend. The calf’s father, 17-year-old Riley, passed away in December after previously fathering six other calves with this newborn calf being his final offspring.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lakepowelllife.com

The Poaching Problem in Utah is BIG

319 wildlife illegally killed since Aug. 1; Here’s how to help fight poaching in Utah. During this fall’s hunts, conservation officers have contacted roughly 13,700 individuals and inspected the hunting licenses of 4,347 people from Aug. 1 to Sept. 23. During those interactions, the officers discovered 319 illegally killed animals, including big game animals, fish, waterfowl and furbearer species. Of the animals killed, 39 were big game species.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
ksl.com

8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers

SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Family Tree Dna#Genealogy#Racism#Native American#African American
98.3 The Snake

Suddenly, Nobody Wants to Live in Idaho

I guess they got the message when you keyed their cars!. COVID and what appears to be a recession are likely culprits. A website called Move Buddha shows people moving to Idaho from other states are starting to lose momentum. The site tracks data from companies that rent moving trucks. Arrivals have been running at more than three to one of the departures, but the site now claims the difference is no more than a couple of dozen newcomers for every 100 people leaving. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
KSLTV

Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day

SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
890kdxu.com

Go Fund Me Created for Family of Southern Utah Girl

(St. George, UT) -- A Go Fund Me Account for a little girl from Southern Utah has been established. According to the Go FundMe for Sophie Hill. "Sophie was the light of our life. To know her is to love her, and everyone she met that love was instant. She gave them best hugs and gave them to everyone. She took everyone under her wing! Even if you met her once, she remembered you and left a footprint on your heart. She loved life and lived it to it’s absolute fullest with the biggest smile on her face.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah homes have some of the highest levels of radon gas

New research finds that Utah homes have the 5th highest levels of radon gas when compared to the rest of the nation. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that one in 15 homes in the U.S. have dangerous levels of radon gas. Utah is at much higher risk, as the agency found one in three homes in the Beehive state registered dangerous levels of radon gas.
UTAH STATE
7220sports.com

Rants & Raves: BYU Edition

PROVO, Utah -- Most didn't think Wyoming had a shot at knocking off Air Force last week. To go on the road to Provo, a place that has served as a house of horrors for the Cowboys since their last win inside this venue back in 1987, seemed like an impossible task.
PROVO, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?

If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Silver alert canceled for 63-year-old dementia patient

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Officials have canceled the Silver Alert for Darrell George Gygi. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old man suffering from dementia who went missing out of Utah County. Officials from the American Fork and Cedar Hills police departments said...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Two Members of The Black 14 Visit Church Headquarters, Are Honored at BYU

SALT LAKE CITY-Former University of Wyoming football players John Griffin and Mel Hamilton were honored Saturday evening at BYU as the Cougars bested the Cowboys 38-24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Griffin and Hamilton are two blacks, among the Black 14, who were dismissed from the Wyoming football program in 1969...
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy