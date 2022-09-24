INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner looks around the Indiana Pacers locker room and sees the changes. After eight years in town, the 26-year-old is the longest-tenured and most accomplished Pacers player. The guys who mentored him as a rookie have all moved on and many are out of the league. And as Turner enters the final year of his contract, he knows the constant rumors about his future suggest he will soon be traded. Until then, Turner promises to ignore the distractions and focus on what he does best — playing basketball. “My job is to come in here and help these young guys out,” he said Monday during the team’s media day. “That’s where all my intention lies. As long as I’m in this uniform, I’m going to go out there and represent the state how I’m supposed to represented and represent my team in the same manner.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO