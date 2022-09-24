Read full article on original website
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks announced the signing of Jalen Harris. In 2021, he played for the Toronto Raptors.
Former Hurricanes Bruce Brown, Davon Reed set to begin training camp with Denver Nuggets
Former Hurricane Bruce Brown knows his role and why the Denver Nuggets targeted him during free agency. “We all know that I’m here for defense,” Brown said during Monday’s media day. “Offense will take care of itself. Just me guarding and making it tough for the opposing team’s best offensive player every night.”
CBS Sports
Indiana Pacers 2022-23 NBA preview: Let Tyrese Haliburton cook; big decisions on Myles Turner, Buddy Hield
Let's get this out of the way early: The Pacers aren't going to win the NBA title this season. However, they are in a pretty good spot all things considered. They have a 22-year-old potential superstar in Tyrese Haliburton, a dynamic two-way prospect in Bennedict Mathurin and two legitimate trade assets in Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
Jason Kidd's Big Plans: Can Mavs Replicate Lakers’ 2020 Success?
With Jalen Brunson gone, the Dallas Mavericks have changed the dynamic of their roster by adding big men Christian Wood and JaVale McGee into the mix.
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers sign guard Langston Galloway
The Indiana Pacers announced last Friday that they had made three signings. One of them was veteran guard Langston Galloway. Galloway, an eight year vet, joins the Pacers for the first time in his career. He has spent the last two seasons playing for various contenders, including the 2020-21 Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns. He played in two playoff games during the Suns' NBA Finals run.
Turner heads into another season with Pacers, trade talk
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner looks around the Indiana Pacers locker room and sees the changes. After eight years in town, the 26-year-old is the longest-tenured and most accomplished Pacers player. The guys who mentored him as a rookie have all moved on and many are out of the league. And as Turner enters the final year of his contract, he knows the constant rumors about his future suggest he will soon be traded. Until then, Turner promises to ignore the distractions and focus on what he does best — playing basketball. “My job is to come in here and help these young guys out,” he said Monday during the team’s media day. “That’s where all my intention lies. As long as I’m in this uniform, I’m going to go out there and represent the state how I’m supposed to represented and represent my team in the same manner.”
FOX Sports
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham bulked up for 2nd NBA season
DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham packed on about 10 pounds of muscle in his first NBA offseason, hoping the added weight will help him lift his game and the Detroit Pistons to another level. The 6-foot-6, 228-pound guard put in a lot of work and it shows. “I didn’t...
NBC Sports
Wizards excited about potential of Beal-Kuzma-Porzingis
WASHINGTON -- Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma have been teammates in the Wizards organization for over seven months now, but have yet to play together in a formal setting due to Beal's recovery from left wrist surgery late last season. Even on Saturday, the first practice of training camp, they were split up during the team's scrimmage.
