Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers sign guard Langston Galloway

The Indiana Pacers announced last Friday that they had made three signings. One of them was veteran guard Langston Galloway. Galloway, an eight year vet, joins the Pacers for the first time in his career. He has spent the last two seasons playing for various contenders, including the 2020-21 Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns. He played in two playoff games during the Suns' NBA Finals run.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Turner heads into another season with Pacers, trade talk

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner looks around the Indiana Pacers locker room and sees the changes. After eight years in town, the 26-year-old is the longest-tenured and most accomplished Pacers player. The guys who mentored him as a rookie have all moved on and many are out of the league. And as Turner enters the final year of his contract, he knows the constant rumors about his future suggest he will soon be traded. Until then, Turner promises to ignore the distractions and focus on what he does best — playing basketball. “My job is to come in here and help these young guys out,” he said Monday during the team’s media day. “That’s where all my intention lies. As long as I’m in this uniform, I’m going to go out there and represent the state how I’m supposed to represented and represent my team in the same manner.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham bulked up for 2nd NBA season

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham packed on about 10 pounds of muscle in his first NBA offseason, hoping the added weight will help him lift his game and the Detroit Pistons to another level. The 6-foot-6, 228-pound guard put in a lot of work and it shows. “I didn’t...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Wizards excited about potential of Beal-Kuzma-Porzingis

WASHINGTON -- Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma have been teammates in the Wizards organization for over seven months now, but have yet to play together in a formal setting due to Beal's recovery from left wrist surgery late last season. Even on Saturday, the first practice of training camp, they were split up during the team's scrimmage.
WASHINGTON, DC
