Read full article on original website
Related
September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened
Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
whtc.com
Finalists Chosen For Coolest Thing Made In Michigan
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – More than 8,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s Top 10 Coolest Thing Made in Michigan finalists. The final round of voting for this people’s choice award hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) starts today. In the first round...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan
If you love a good barbecue sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Dickey's Barbecue Pit recently announced that they would be opening another new restaurant location in Michigan soon.
Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State
King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
Has a Hurricane Ever Made It To Michigan?
Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
Pure Michigan – 7 Wonders Of The Great Lakes State
Michiganders do not have to leave the state to enjoy adventures. The Great Lakes State is full of beauty and unique vacation destinations. As a matter of fact, people from all over the world come to Michigan to enjoy the state's seven wonders. Do you know what they are?. Michigan...
WLUC
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows deer leaping over car in West Michigan
Video captured by a Michigan State Police trooper’s dashcam shows a deer seemingly jumping over a car in traffic. The MSP Fifth District in Southwest Michigan posted the video on Sunday. It shows a deer leaping over a moving vehicle in St. Joseph, while another deer roams nearby. (See the video in the player above)
Moose dies after getting hit by vehicle in Upper Peninsula
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A moose was killed after it was hit by a vehicle in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the moose was hit by a vehicle on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Alger County’s Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Two people from Illinois sustained minor injuries.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Gets World’s Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge: How to Go
SkyBridge Michigan will soon debut as the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge. How cool is that? It’s open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The bridge, located at Boyne Mountain Resort, will offer resort guests and northern Michigan visitors a unique year-round activity. SkyBridge Michigan is...
Detroit News
Bison herds feed need for tradition in northern Michigan
Interlochen – On the drive up U.S.-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. The animals have been a fixture of the area for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gas prices spike in Michigan
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing a big jump in gas prices on Monday morning. Prices have been rising for six straight days after declining for nearly 100 days in a row.
7 great Michigan trails for gorgeous fall color
When autumn paints the Michigan landscape with its rose-gold glow, there may be no better time to hit the trails — whether you prefer to walk, bike, paddle, ride horseback, or ride in an ORV. To help you make the most of fall’s beauty, we asked Tim Novak, state...
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
New GISD Fire Training Facility will be first of its kind in Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – The Genesee Intermediate School District today broke ground on what will soon be the state’s only fire training facility that is not owned by a municipality’s department. It’s a first-of-its-kind fire training facility that will allow the district to more than double its...
3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency
PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
Comments / 0