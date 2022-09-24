ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

100.7 WITL

September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened

Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
MICHIGAN STATE
whtc.com

Finalists Chosen For Coolest Thing Made In Michigan

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – More than 8,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s Top 10 Coolest Thing Made in Michigan finalists. The final round of voting for this people’s choice award hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) starts today. In the first round...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State

King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
CENTRAL LAKE, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year

We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Has a Hurricane Ever Made It To Michigan?

Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Pure Michigan – 7 Wonders Of The Great Lakes State

Michiganders do not have to leave the state to enjoy adventures. The Great Lakes State is full of beauty and unique vacation destinations. As a matter of fact, people from all over the world come to Michigan to enjoy the state's seven wonders. Do you know what they are?. Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Video shows deer leaping over car in West Michigan

Video captured by a Michigan State Police trooper’s dashcam shows a deer seemingly jumping over a car in traffic. The MSP Fifth District in Southwest Michigan posted the video on Sunday. It shows a deer leaping over a moving vehicle in St. Joseph, while another deer roams nearby. (See the video in the player above)
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Gets World’s Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge: How to Go

SkyBridge Michigan will soon debut as the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge. How cool is that? It’s open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The bridge, located at Boyne Mountain Resort, will offer resort guests and northern Michigan visitors a unique year-round activity. SkyBridge Michigan is...
MICHIGAN STATE
B100

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency

PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
CASS COUNTY, MI

